25.03.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
25-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                25 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.640

£1.410

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.594

£1.378

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.620987

£1.398438

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,097,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2139

1.638

XDUB

 09:02:51

00069333822TRLO0

4630

1.638

XDUB

 09:02:51

00069333821TRLO0

6836

1.640

XDUB

 10:13:37

00069335869TRLO0

6963

1.630

XDUB

 10:40:23

00069336344TRLO0

4429

1.634

XDUB

 13:14:31

00069339274TRLO0

2122

1.634

XDUB

 13:14:31

00069339273TRLO0

7314

1.630

XDUB

 13:29:57

00069339479TRLO0

5281

1.616

XDUB

 14:11:50

00069340516TRLO0

1750

1.616

XDUB

 14:11:50

00069340515TRLO0

7210

1.600

XDUB

 15:00:32

00069341852TRLO0

1705

1.594

XDUB

 15:31:27

00069342711TRLO0

2646

1.594

XDUB

 15:31:27

00069342710TRLO0

614

1.594

XDUB

 15:31:27

00069342713TRLO0

2635

1.594

XDUB

 15:31:27

00069342712TRLO0

1465

1.598

XDUB

 16:07:27

00069344119TRLO0

2261

1.606

XDUB

 16:11:33

00069344319TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1662

141.00

XLON

 08:11:05

00069332801TRLO0

7709

140.40

XLON

 09:02:51

00069333820TRLO0

7652

140.80

XLON

 10:13:37

00069335868TRLO0

1204

140.60

XLON

 11:40:51

00069337321TRLO0

6793

140.60

XLON

 11:40:51

00069337322TRLO0

3300

139.20

XLON

 13:35:05

00069339568TRLO0

4470

139.20

XLON

 13:35:05

00069339569TRLO0

118

139.20

XLON

 13:35:05

00069339570TRLO0

1076

137.80

XLON

 14:52:58

00069341660TRLO0

6016

137.80

XLON

 14:52:58

00069341661TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 311539
EQS News ID: 1865725

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865725&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

