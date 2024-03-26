Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26.03.2024 08:00:21

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
26-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                 26 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.592

£1.372

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.570

£1.348

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.58173

£1.359067

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,997,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6624

1.592

XDUB

 12:06:50

00069352108TRLO0

6521

1.592

XDUB

 12:06:50

00069352109TRLO0

2623

1.592

XDUB

 12:06:50

00069352110TRLO0

5022

1.592

XDUB

 12:06:50

00069352111TRLO0

6606

1.582

XDUB

 13:09:52

00069353468TRLO0

7560

1.570

XDUB

 13:30:25

00069353852TRLO0

6406

1.586

XDUB

 14:21:16

00069355453TRLO0

1455

1.576

XDUB

 14:42:03

00069356349TRLO0

5389

1.576

XDUB

 14:42:03

00069356350TRLO0

4433

1.572

XDUB

 15:22:59

00069357828TRLO0

5312

1.572

XDUB

 15:54:51

00069358849TRLO0

2049

1.572

XDUB

 15:54:51

00069358850TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1626

137.20

XLON

 08:12:31

00069346543TRLO0

2210

137.00

XLON

 11:21:35

00069350677TRLO0

2210

137.00

XLON

 11:36:35

00069351334TRLO0

1079

137.00

XLON

 11:36:35

00069351335TRLO0

1193

137.00

XLON

 11:36:35

00069351336TRLO0

1786

135.60

XLON

 13:09:07

00069353460TRLO0

705

135.60

XLON

 13:09:07

00069353461TRLO0

5221

135.60

XLON

 13:09:52

00069353467TRLO0

252

135.60

XLON

 13:43:52

00069354278TRLO0

2100

135.60

XLON

 13:49:22

00069354523TRLO0

4200

135.60

XLON

 13:49:22

00069354524TRLO0

875

135.60

XLON

 13:49:22

00069354525TRLO0

3143

135.80

XLON

 14:16:34

00069355333TRLO0

6252

136.20

XLON

 14:22:02

00069355504TRLO0

1169

136.20

XLON

 14:22:02

00069355505TRLO0

402

134.80

XLON

 15:22:46

00069357822TRLO0

1122

134.80

XLON

 15:22:46

00069357823TRLO0

1122

134.80

XLON

 15:22:46

00069357824TRLO0

1122

134.80

XLON

 15:22:46

00069357825TRLO0

1122

134.80

XLON

 15:22:46

00069357826TRLO0

1089

134.80

XLON

 15:31:01

00069358094TRLO0

 

 

 


