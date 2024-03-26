Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.592 £1.372 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.570 £1.348 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.58173 £1.359067

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,997,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6624 1.592 XDUB 12:06:50 00069352108TRLO0 6521 1.592 XDUB 12:06:50 00069352109TRLO0 2623 1.592 XDUB 12:06:50 00069352110TRLO0 5022 1.592 XDUB 12:06:50 00069352111TRLO0 6606 1.582 XDUB 13:09:52 00069353468TRLO0 7560 1.570 XDUB 13:30:25 00069353852TRLO0 6406 1.586 XDUB 14:21:16 00069355453TRLO0 1455 1.576 XDUB 14:42:03 00069356349TRLO0 5389 1.576 XDUB 14:42:03 00069356350TRLO0 4433 1.572 XDUB 15:22:59 00069357828TRLO0 5312 1.572 XDUB 15:54:51 00069358849TRLO0 2049 1.572 XDUB 15:54:51 00069358850TRLO0

London Stock Exchange