28.03.2024 08:00:28

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                   28 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 27 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.612

£1.380

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.588

£1.366

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.604327

£1.375630

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,797,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7660

1.590

XDUB

 09:59:37

00069382307TRLO0

7266

1.588

XDUB

 09:59:37

00069382308TRLO0

6256

1.612

XDUB

 13:01:10

00069386095TRLO0

6256

1.610

XDUB

 13:20:12

00069386576TRLO0

1462

1.610

XDUB

 13:20:12

00069386577TRLO0

329

1.608

XDUB

 15:11:43

00069390455TRLO0

7689

1.608

XDUB

 15:11:43

00069390456TRLO0

6880

1.608

XDUB

 15:11:43

00069390457TRLO0

5380

1.606

XDUB

 15:29:08

00069390864TRLO0

1694

1.606

XDUB

 15:29:08

00069390865TRLO0

137

1.612

XDUB

 15:58:11

00069392149TRLO0

1413

1.612

XDUB

 15:58:11

00069392150TRLO0

2607

1.612

XDUB

 15:58:11

00069392151TRLO0

4971

1.612

XDUB

 16:06:11

00069392608TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1600

137.80

XLON

 08:08:18

00069378954TRLO0

7284

136.60

XLON

 09:59:37

00069382306TRLO0

6581

137.40

XLON

 10:05:48

00069382414TRLO0

5753

137.60

XLON

 12:08:04

00069385050TRLO0

1778

137.60

XLON

 12:08:04

00069385051TRLO0

7994

138.00

XLON

 13:32:04

00069386844TRLO0

4188

138.00

XLON

 15:02:37

00069390070TRLO0

3765

138.00

XLON

 15:42:29

00069391234TRLO0

1057

138.00

XLON

 15:42:29

00069391235TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 312401
EQS News ID: 1869181

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

