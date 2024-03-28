Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.612 £1.380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.588 £1.366 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.604327 £1.375630

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,797,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7660 1.590 XDUB 09:59:37 00069382307TRLO0 7266 1.588 XDUB 09:59:37 00069382308TRLO0 6256 1.612 XDUB 13:01:10 00069386095TRLO0 6256 1.610 XDUB 13:20:12 00069386576TRLO0 1462 1.610 XDUB 13:20:12 00069386577TRLO0 329 1.608 XDUB 15:11:43 00069390455TRLO0 7689 1.608 XDUB 15:11:43 00069390456TRLO0 6880 1.608 XDUB 15:11:43 00069390457TRLO0 5380 1.606 XDUB 15:29:08 00069390864TRLO0 1694 1.606 XDUB 15:29:08 00069390865TRLO0 137 1.612 XDUB 15:58:11 00069392149TRLO0 1413 1.612 XDUB 15:58:11 00069392150TRLO0 2607 1.612 XDUB 15:58:11 00069392151TRLO0 4971 1.612 XDUB 16:06:11 00069392608TRLO0

London Stock Exchange