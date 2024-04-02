02.04.2024 08:00:22

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                    02 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.606

£1.376

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.600

£1.370

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.603590

£1.371812

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,697,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

21

1.604

XDUB

 10:41:53

00069399231TRLO0

70

1.604

XDUB

 10:41:53

00069399232TRLO0

954

1.604

XDUB

 10:41:53

00069399233TRLO0

4306

1.606

XDUB

 11:29:51

00069400527TRLO0

7547

1.606

XDUB

 11:45:43

00069400899TRLO0

3003

1.600

XDUB

 12:39:50

00069402244TRLO0

5244

1.600

XDUB

 12:39:50

00069402245TRLO0

7003

1.604

XDUB

 13:54:54

00069404422TRLO0

7741

1.604

XDUB

 14:18:02

00069405130TRLO0

5000

1.604

XDUB

 14:25:02

00069405504TRLO0

7650

1.602

XDUB

 14:47:24

00069406736TRLO0

4000

1.604

XDUB

 15:32:24

00069409194TRLO0

1511

1.604

XDUB

 15:32:24

00069409195TRLO0

2836

1.604

XDUB

 15:52:24

00069410187TRLO0

2976

1.604

XDUB

 15:52:24

00069410188TRLO0

138

1.604

XDUB

 15:52:24

00069410189TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1604

137.60

0

 08:12:10

00069395428TRLO0

10

137.20

0

 10:02:50

00069398237TRLO0

8000

137.20

0

 10:02:50

00069398236TRLO0

1883

137.20

0

 11:29:51

00069400526TRLO0

6000

137.20

0

 11:29:51

00069400525TRLO0

961

137.00

0

 14:22:33

00069405439TRLO0

2000

137.00

0

 14:22:33

00069405438TRLO0

4000

137.00

0

 14:22:33

00069405437TRLO0

6252

137.20

0

 14:33:10

00069405908TRLO0

2000

137.20

0

 14:33:10

00069405907TRLO0

3523

137.20

0

 15:52:25

00069410192TRLO0

3767

137.20

0

 15:52:25

00069410191TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 312693
EQS News ID: 1870319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870319&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

