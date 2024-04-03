Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 2 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.620 £1.384 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.560 £1.338 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.589637 £1.359037

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,597,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 475 1.600 XDUB 08:04:19 00069413233TRLO0 6422 1.618 XDUB 08:16:16 00069413636TRLO0 7226 1.620 XDUB 09:17:00 00069415192TRLO0 6546 1.598 XDUB 10:41:43 00069417461TRLO0 7054 1.596 XDUB 12:37:27 00069420224TRLO0 1500 1.584 XDUB 13:44:06 00069421902TRLO0 1018 1.584 XDUB 13:44:06 00069421903TRLO0 4979 1.584 XDUB 13:44:06 00069421904TRLO0 1500 1.586 XDUB 13:44:06 00069421905TRLO0 1700 1.586 XDUB 13:44:06 00069421906TRLO0 7069 1.576 XDUB 14:32:01 00069423895TRLO0 6627 1.570 XDUB 15:13:36 00069425711TRLO0 1715 1.562 XDUB 15:47:07 00069427041TRLO0 1946 1.562 XDUB 15:48:52 00069427113TRLO0 327 1.562 XDUB 15:48:52 00069427114TRLO0 1820 1.560 XDUB 16:05:04 00069428073TRLO0 378 1.560 XDUB 16:05:14 00069428082TRLO0 1521 1.560 XDUB 16:07:51 00069428166TRLO0 177 1.560 XDUB 16:08:34 00069428197TRLO0

London Stock Exchange