Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                      03 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 2 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.620

£1.384

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.560

£1.338

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.589637

£1.359037

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,597,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

475

1.600

XDUB

 08:04:19

00069413233TRLO0

6422

1.618

XDUB

 08:16:16

00069413636TRLO0

7226

1.620

XDUB

 09:17:00

00069415192TRLO0

6546

1.598

XDUB

 10:41:43

00069417461TRLO0

7054

1.596

XDUB

 12:37:27

00069420224TRLO0

1500

1.584

XDUB

 13:44:06

00069421902TRLO0

1018

1.584

XDUB

 13:44:06

00069421903TRLO0

4979

1.584

XDUB

 13:44:06

00069421904TRLO0

1500

1.586

XDUB

 13:44:06

00069421905TRLO0

1700

1.586

XDUB

 13:44:06

00069421906TRLO0

7069

1.576

XDUB

 14:32:01

00069423895TRLO0

6627

1.570

XDUB

 15:13:36

00069425711TRLO0

1715

1.562

XDUB

 15:47:07

00069427041TRLO0

1946

1.562

XDUB

 15:48:52

00069427113TRLO0

327

1.562

XDUB

 15:48:52

00069427114TRLO0

1820

1.560

XDUB

 16:05:04

00069428073TRLO0

378

1.560

XDUB

 16:05:14

00069428082TRLO0

1521

1.560

XDUB

 16:07:51

00069428166TRLO0

177

1.560

XDUB

 16:08:34

00069428197TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1

138.20

XLON

 08:03:52

00069413220TRLO0

1557

138.20

XLON

 08:03:52

00069413221TRLO0

605

138.40

XLON

 08:32:42

00069414082TRLO0

6360

138.40

XLON

 08:32:42

00069414083TRLO0

6448

136.40

XLON

 10:42:33

00069417564TRLO0

1000

136.00

XLON

 13:43:27

00069421882TRLO0

5637

136.00

XLON

 13:43:27

00069421883TRLO0

6361

134.80

XLON

 14:30:03

00069423820TRLO0

7528

134.80

XLON

 15:07:13

00069425391TRLO0

4503

133.80

XLON

 15:48:52

00069427112TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 313104
EQS News ID: 1871815

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

