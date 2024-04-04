04.04.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                      4 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 3 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.572

£1.344

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.552

£1.328

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.562126

£1.335808

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,497,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6387

1.552

XDUB

 09:37:34

00069432914TRLO0

6620

1.560

XDUB

 10:39:09

00069434556TRLO0

842

1.558

XDUB

 11:29:16

00069435909TRLO0

5251

1.558

XDUB

 11:29:16

00069435910TRLO0

6333

1.564

XDUB

 13:11:37

00069437736TRLO0

6907

1.560

XDUB

 13:14:50

00069437889TRLO0

6305

1.560

XDUB

 15:00:30

00069441505TRLO0

1500

1.566

XDUB

 15:07:58

00069442050TRLO0

5220

1.566

XDUB

 15:07:58

00069442051TRLO0

95

1.564

XDUB

 15:11:47

00069442351TRLO0

5574

1.564

XDUB

 15:11:47

00069442352TRLO0

6432

1.572

XDUB

 15:58:22

00069444655TRLO0

390

1.570

XDUB

 15:59:10

00069444687TRLO0

1159

1.570

XDUB

 15:59:27

00069444696TRLO0

985

1.570

XDUB

 16:01:45

00069444827TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

60

133.00

XLON

 09:38:09

00069432932TRLO0

2621

133.00

XLON

 09:38:09

00069432933TRLO0

4280

133.00

XLON

 09:38:09

00069432934TRLO0

2323

132.80

XLON

 10:16:49

00069434024TRLO0

980

132.80

XLON

 10:16:49

00069434025TRLO0

969

132.80

XLON

 10:16:49

00069434026TRLO0

1568

133.40

XLON

 12:10:39

00069436720TRLO0

1425

133.40

XLON

 12:10:39

00069436721TRLO0

360

133.40

XLON

 12:10:39

00069436722TRLO0

1252

133.40

XLON

 12:10:39

00069436723TRLO0

1009

133.40

XLON

 12:10:39

00069436724TRLO0

930

134.20

XLON

 13:01:39

00069437567TRLO0

1040

134.20

XLON

 13:01:39

00069437568TRLO0

1590

134.20

XLON

 13:01:39

00069437569TRLO0

6166

133.40

XLON

 14:01:19

00069439083TRLO0

5681

134.00

XLON

 15:00:11

00069441491TRLO0

2850

134.00

XLON

 15:35:11

00069443640TRLO0

4

134.00

XLON

 15:35:11

00069443641TRLO0

705

134.00

XLON

 15:35:11

00069443642TRLO0

4187

134.40

XLON

 15:51:16

00069444273TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 313388
EQS News ID: 1872781

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872781&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Cairn Homes PLC

Cairn Homes PLC 1,58 1,54%

Nach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.

Nachrichten

