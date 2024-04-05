Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05.04.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
05-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                        5 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 4 April 2024 it purchased a total of 84,257 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

58,618

25,639

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.592

£1.370

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.580

£1.356

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.586408

£1.359881

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,413,292 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1364

1.580

XDUB

 08:16:55

00069448320TRLO0

728

1.590

XDUB

 09:17:49

00069449551TRLO0

5950

1.590

XDUB

 09:17:49

00069449550TRLO0

140

1.582

XDUB

 12:36:35

00069453183TRLO0

394

1.582

XDUB

 12:36:35

00069453182TRLO0

4779

1.582

XDUB

 12:36:35

00069453181TRLO0

681

1.582

XDUB

 12:36:35

00069453180TRLO0

303

1.580

XDUB

 13:29:15

00069454028TRLO0

1600

1.580

XDUB

 13:29:15

00069454027TRLO0

1123

1.580

XDUB

 13:29:15

00069454026TRLO0

3348

1.580

XDUB

 13:29:15

00069454025TRLO0

1583

1.580

XDUB

 13:29:15

00069454024TRLO0

5705

1.580

XDUB

 14:18:56

00069455243TRLO0

109

1.580

XDUB

 14:18:56

00069455244TRLO0

5553

1.588

XDUB

 14:37:26

00069455832TRLO0

58

1.588

XDUB

 14:37:26

00069455831TRLO0

5549

1.592

XDUB

 14:49:06

00069456233TRLO0

5571

1.588

XDUB

 14:49:57

00069456249TRLO0

6599

1.590

XDUB

 15:29:09

00069458242TRLO0

1383

1.590

XDUB

 15:47:04

00069459002TRLO0

2500

1.590

XDUB

 15:47:04

00069459001TRLO0

2179

1.590

XDUB

 15:47:04

00069459000TRLO0

846

1.590

XDUB

 15:51:04

00069459125TRLO0

573

1.590

XDUB

 15:52:00

00069459173TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2964

136.00

XLON

 09:34:41

00069450017TRLO0

783

136.00

XLON

 09:34:41

00069450016TRLO0

2800

136.00

XLON

 09:34:41

00069450015TRLO0

3111

135.60

XLON

 12:28:00

00069452954TRLO0

1180

135.60

XLON

 12:28:00

00069452953TRLO0

293

135.60

XLON

 12:28:00

00069452952TRLO0

1

135.60

XLON

 12:28:00

00069452951TRLO0

747

135.60

XLON

 12:28:00

00069452950TRLO0

1150

135.80

XLON

 13:45:00

00069454382TRLO0

1883

135.80

XLON

 13:45:00

00069454381TRLO0

1522

135.80

XLON

 13:45:00

00069454380TRLO0

126

135.80

XLON

 13:45:00

00069454379TRLO0

82

135.80

XLON

 13:45:00

00069454378TRLO0

5439

136.00

XLON

 15:21:47

00069457828TRLO0

1947

136.60

XLON

 15:47:04

00069458999TRLO0

611

137.00

XLON

 15:58:19

00069459457TRLO0

1000

137.00

XLON

 15:58:19

00069459456TRLO0

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 313684
EQS News ID: 1873801

 
