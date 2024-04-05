Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

5 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 April 2024 it purchased a total of 84,257 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 58,618 25,639 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.592 £1.370 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.580 £1.356 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.586408 £1.359881

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,413,292 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1364 1.580 XDUB 08:16:55 00069448320TRLO0 728 1.590 XDUB 09:17:49 00069449551TRLO0 5950 1.590 XDUB 09:17:49 00069449550TRLO0 140 1.582 XDUB 12:36:35 00069453183TRLO0 394 1.582 XDUB 12:36:35 00069453182TRLO0 4779 1.582 XDUB 12:36:35 00069453181TRLO0 681 1.582 XDUB 12:36:35 00069453180TRLO0 303 1.580 XDUB 13:29:15 00069454028TRLO0 1600 1.580 XDUB 13:29:15 00069454027TRLO0 1123 1.580 XDUB 13:29:15 00069454026TRLO0 3348 1.580 XDUB 13:29:15 00069454025TRLO0 1583 1.580 XDUB 13:29:15 00069454024TRLO0 5705 1.580 XDUB 14:18:56 00069455243TRLO0 109 1.580 XDUB 14:18:56 00069455244TRLO0 5553 1.588 XDUB 14:37:26 00069455832TRLO0 58 1.588 XDUB 14:37:26 00069455831TRLO0 5549 1.592 XDUB 14:49:06 00069456233TRLO0 5571 1.588 XDUB 14:49:57 00069456249TRLO0 6599 1.590 XDUB 15:29:09 00069458242TRLO0 1383 1.590 XDUB 15:47:04 00069459002TRLO0 2500 1.590 XDUB 15:47:04 00069459001TRLO0 2179 1.590 XDUB 15:47:04 00069459000TRLO0 846 1.590 XDUB 15:51:04 00069459125TRLO0 573 1.590 XDUB 15:52:00 00069459173TRLO0

London Stock Exchange