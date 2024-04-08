08.04.2024 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

08-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                       8 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 5 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.606

£1.376

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.586

£1.350

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.598066

£1.370627

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,130,814 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1364

1.590

XDUB

 08:15:20

00069462890TRLO0

1948

1.588

XDUB

 13:31:00

00069470003TRLO0

6301

1.588

XDUB

 14:00:13

00069470745TRLO0

5619

1.588

XDUB

 14:00:13

00069470746TRLO0

5790

1.586

XDUB

 14:00:14

00069470748TRLO0

965

1.600

XDUB

 14:54:00

00069472855TRLO0

4963

1.600

XDUB

 14:54:00

00069472856TRLO0

2618

1.604

XDUB

 14:57:44

00069473058TRLO0

2288

1.604

XDUB

 14:57:44

00069473059TRLO0

1534

1.604

XDUB

 14:57:44

00069473060TRLO0

5609

1.604

XDUB

 14:58:44

00069473085TRLO0

6000

1.606

XDUB

 15:20:10

00069474076TRLO0

432

1.606

XDUB

 15:20:10

00069474077TRLO0

2496

1.604

XDUB

 15:45:05

00069474913TRLO0

650

1.604

XDUB

 15:45:05

00069474914TRLO0

2705

1.604

XDUB

 15:45:05

00069474915TRLO0

2500

1.604

XDUB

 16:17:25

00069476629TRLO0

2500

1.604

XDUB

 16:17:25

00069476630TRLO0

1073

1.604

XDUB

 16:17:25

00069476631TRLO0

1500

1.604

XDUB

 16:17:25

00069476632TRLO0

1145

1.604

XDUB

 16:17:25

00069476633TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1339

136.80

XLON

 08:15:07

00069462876TRLO0

159

135.00

XLON

 09:58:16

00069465559TRLO0

126

135.00

XLON

 09:58:16

00069465560TRLO0

3181

135.60

XLON

 09:58:16

00069465561TRLO0

1810

135.60

XLON

 09:58:16

00069465562TRLO0

6008

136.20

XLON

 14:00:14

00069470747TRLO0

6437

137.40

XLON

 14:57:44

00069473057TRLO0

1800

137.60

XLON

 15:20:10

00069474075TRLO0

3434

137.60

XLON

 15:53:10

00069475139TRLO0

2190

137.60

XLON

 15:53:11

00069475141TRLO0

968

137.60

XLON

 15:53:11

00069475142TRLO0

100

137.60

XLON

 15:55:47

00069475179TRLO0

3200

137.60

XLON

 15:55:47

00069475180TRLO0

27

137.60

XLON

 15:55:47

00069475181TRLO0

5385

137.60

XLON

 16:00:22

00069475374TRLO0

39

137.60

XLON

 16:01:25

00069475443TRLO0

78

137.60

XLON

 16:01:25

00069475444TRLO0

3719

137.60

XLON

 16:01:25

00069475445TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 313973
EQS News ID: 1874681

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

