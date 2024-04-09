09.04.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

09 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 8 April 2024 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.618

£1.386

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.588

£1.368

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.611215

£1.382929

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,040,814 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1145

1.588

XDUB

 08:13:02

00069478064TRLO0

1145

1.598

XDUB

 10:06:22

00069482057TRLO0

4808

1.612

XDUB

 11:12:25

00069483924TRLO0

612

1.610

XDUB

 11:12:25

00069483925TRLO0

5069

1.610

XDUB

 11:12:25

00069483926TRLO0

5547

1.614

XDUB

 11:40:58

00069484704TRLO0

823

1.614

XDUB

 12:52:25

00069486778TRLO0

2174

1.616

XDUB

 13:27:52

00069487500TRLO0

6256

1.616

XDUB

 13:27:52

00069487501TRLO0

1100

1.616

XDUB

 13:27:52

00069487502TRLO0

1066

1.618

XDUB

 14:04:32

00069488534TRLO0

4549

1.614

XDUB

 14:40:42

00069490459TRLO0

1754

1.612

XDUB

 15:03:11

00069491263TRLO0

3215

1.612

XDUB

 15:03:11

00069491264TRLO0

4040

1.604

XDUB

 15:30:19

00069492396TRLO0

572

1.604

XDUB

 15:31:07

00069492427TRLO0

935

1.612

XDUB

 15:49:56

00069493419TRLO0

1735

1.612

XDUB

 15:49:56

00069493420TRLO0

2704

1.608

XDUB

 15:50:34

00069493468TRLO0

751

1.608

XDUB

 15:51:34

00069493613TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1236

136.80

XLON

 08:12:47

00069478057TRLO0

6817

138.00

XLON

 10:41:47

00069482954TRLO0

5110

138.00

XLON

 10:42:03

00069482962TRLO0

3187

138.40

XLON

 11:14:57

00069483978TRLO0

1600

138.40

XLON

 11:14:57

00069483979TRLO0

692

138.40

XLON

 11:14:57

00069483980TRLO0

981

138.60

XLON

 12:48:04

00069486578TRLO0

1422

138.60

XLON

 12:48:04

00069486579TRLO0

1611

138.60

XLON

 12:48:04

00069486580TRLO0

1799

138.60

XLON

 12:48:04

00069486581TRLO0

1236

138.60

XLON

 13:52:02

00069488096TRLO0

2074

138.60

XLON

 13:52:02

00069488097TRLO0

1620

138.60

XLON

 13:52:02

00069488098TRLO0

186

138.60

XLON

 13:52:02

00069488099TRLO0

5907

138.60

XLON

 14:40:41

00069490452TRLO0

1628

138.20

XLON

 16:13:29

00069495024TRLO0

2894

138.20

XLON

 16:13:29

00069495025TRLO0

 

 

 


