Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 April 2024 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.618 £1.386 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.588 £1.368 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.611215 £1.382929

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,040,814 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1145 1.588 XDUB 08:13:02 00069478064TRLO0 1145 1.598 XDUB 10:06:22 00069482057TRLO0 4808 1.612 XDUB 11:12:25 00069483924TRLO0 612 1.610 XDUB 11:12:25 00069483925TRLO0 5069 1.610 XDUB 11:12:25 00069483926TRLO0 5547 1.614 XDUB 11:40:58 00069484704TRLO0 823 1.614 XDUB 12:52:25 00069486778TRLO0 2174 1.616 XDUB 13:27:52 00069487500TRLO0 6256 1.616 XDUB 13:27:52 00069487501TRLO0 1100 1.616 XDUB 13:27:52 00069487502TRLO0 1066 1.618 XDUB 14:04:32 00069488534TRLO0 4549 1.614 XDUB 14:40:42 00069490459TRLO0 1754 1.612 XDUB 15:03:11 00069491263TRLO0 3215 1.612 XDUB 15:03:11 00069491264TRLO0 4040 1.604 XDUB 15:30:19 00069492396TRLO0 572 1.604 XDUB 15:31:07 00069492427TRLO0 935 1.612 XDUB 15:49:56 00069493419TRLO0 1735 1.612 XDUB 15:49:56 00069493420TRLO0 2704 1.608 XDUB 15:50:34 00069493468TRLO0 751 1.608 XDUB 15:51:34 00069493613TRLO0

London Stock Exchange