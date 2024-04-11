11.04.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 10th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6180

£1.3840

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5920

£1.3620

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6124

£1.3777

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,841,938 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,655

1.6160

XDUB

09:26:59

00028779209TRDU1

3,563

1.6160

XDUB

09:26:59

00028779208TRDU1

2,109

1.6160

XDUB

09:26:59

00028779207TRDU1

3,499

1.6160

XDUB

09:26:59

00028779206TRDU1

3,157

1.6100

XDUB

10:29:36

00028779823TRDU1

3,420

1.6140

XDUB

11:24:10

00028780399TRDU1

1,667

1.6120

XDUB

11:33:06

00028780512TRDU1

4

1.6120

XDUB

11:33:06

00028780511TRDU1

2,706

1.6120

XDUB

11:33:06

00028780510TRDU1

2,000

1.6120

XDUB

11:33:06

00028780509TRDU1

1,974

1.6120

XDUB

13:30:02

00028781677TRDU1

3,326

1.6120

XDUB

13:30:02

00028781676TRDU1

1,235

1.6120

XDUB

13:30:02

00028781675TRDU1

3,217

1.6060

XDUB

13:33:23

00028781820TRDU1

750

1.5920

XDUB

14:03:39

00028782359TRDU1

2,400

1.5920

XDUB

14:03:39

00028782358TRDU1

2,652

1.6140

XDUB

15:19:37

00028784769TRDU1

2,134

1.6180

XDUB

15:21:42

00028784815TRDU1

1,489

1.6180

XDUB

15:21:42

00028784814TRDU1

2,682

1.6180

XDUB

15:31:31

00028785067TRDU1

771

1.6180

XDUB

15:31:31

00028785066TRDU1

7,174

1.6160

XDUB

15:44:40

00028785264TRDU1

499

1.6040

XDUB

16:20:31

00028786264TRDU1

2,209

1.6100

XDUB

16:25:12

00028786466TRDU1

1,200

1.6100

XDUB

16:25:12

00028786465TRDU1

2,508

1.6100

XDUB

16:26:50

00028786531TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

        2,301

1.3800

XLON

09:27:00

00028779213TRDU1

        2,679

1.3800

XLON

09:27:00

00028779212TRDU1

          175

1.3800

XLON

09:27:00

00028779211TRDU1

          237

1.3800

XLON

09:27:00

00028779210TRDU1

        3,239

1.3800

XLON

10:54:06

00028780077TRDU1

          529

1.3800

XLON

12:12:08

00028780852TRDU1

        2,283

1.3800

XLON

12:12:08

00028780851TRDU1

          155

1.3820

XLON

12:44:54

00028781223TRDU1

        2,640

1.3820

XLON

12:44:54

00028781222TRDU1

          110

1.3780

XLON

13:30:10

00028781689TRDU1

        1,900

1.3780

XLON

13:30:10

00028781688TRDU1

          160

1.3780

XLON

13:30:10

00028781687TRDU1

        2,664

1.3780

XLON

13:30:10

00028781686TRDU1

          592

1.3780

XLON

13:30:10

00028781685TRDU1

        2,908

1.3620

XLON

14:23:35

00028783332TRDU1

          850

1.3620

XLON

14:23:35

00028783331TRDU1

        1,602

1.3620

XLON

14:23:35

00028783330TRDU1

        2,685

1.3840

XLON

15:19:43

00028784776TRDU1

        8,036

1.3820

XLON

15:22:12

00028784827TRDU1

        2,072

1.3760

XLON

16:24:15

00028786431TRDU1

          111

1.3760

XLON

16:24:15

00028786430TRDU1

        2,072

1.3760

XLON

16:24:15

00028786429TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 314869
EQS News ID: 1878027

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1878027&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,62 1,88% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen