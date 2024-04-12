12.04.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 98,018 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

38,018

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6320

£1.3960

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6100

£1.3840

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6214

£1.3895

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,743,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,385

1.6240

XDUB

09:01:06

00028787481TRDU1

         935

1.6240

XDUB

09:01:06

00028787480TRDU1

          14

1.6160

XDUB

09:05:10

00028787513TRDU1

      2,984

1.6160

XDUB

09:34:40

00028787628TRDU1

         891

1.6160

XDUB

09:34:40

00028787627TRDU1

      2,400

1.6160

XDUB

09:34:40

00028787626TRDU1

            3

1.6160

XDUB

09:34:40

00028787625TRDU1

      2,180

1.6120

XDUB

09:52:47

00028787691TRDU1

      1,255

1.6120

XDUB

09:52:47

00028787690TRDU1

      2,970

1.6100

XDUB

10:06:32

00028787880TRDU1

      4,210

1.6200

XDUB

11:33:55

00028788601TRDU1

      1,715

1.6200

XDUB

11:33:55

00028788600TRDU1

      2,950

1.6200

XDUB

11:50:48

00028788775TRDU1

      2,985

1.6180

XDUB

12:44:41

00028789045TRDU1

      2,967

1.6100

XDUB

13:16:12

00028789250TRDU1

      6,014

1.6200

XDUB

14:17:56

00028789881TRDU1

      3,286

1.6260

XDUB

14:54:46

00028790518TRDU1

          95

1.6260

XDUB

14:54:46

00028790517TRDU1

      6,260

1.6240

XDUB

15:03:53

00028790622TRDU1

      2,145

1.6300

XDUB

15:52:45

00028791723TRDU1

      1,244

1.6300

XDUB

15:52:45

00028791724TRDU1

      3,060

1.6300

XDUB

16:07:22

00028791947TRDU1

         280

1.6300

XDUB

16:07:22

00028791946TRDU1

      2,942

1.6320

XDUB

16:19:17

00028792111TRDU1

      1,298

1.6300

XDUB

16:19:57

00028792114TRDU1

      2,532

1.6300

XDUB

16:19:57

00028792115TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      1,756

1.3880

XLON

10:54:35

00028788357TRDU1

      1,189

1.3880

XLON

10:54:35

00028788356TRDU1

      1,821

1.3900

XLON

11:38:37

00028788635TRDU1

         854

1.3900

XLON

11:38:37

00028788634TRDU1

      1,879

1.3900

XLON

12:21:07

00028788944TRDU1

      1,103

1.3900

XLON

12:21:07

00028788943TRDU1

      2,781

1.3840

XLON

12:44:41

00028789047TRDU1

      2,941

1.3840

XLON

12:44:41

00028789046TRDU1

      3,709

1.3900

XLON

14:55:10

00028790519TRDU1

      1,696

1.3900

XLON

15:03:53

00028790620TRDU1

      3,900

1.3900

XLON

15:03:53

00028790619TRDU1

      5,689

1.3880

XLON

15:03:53

00028790621TRDU1

         233

1.3920

XLON

15:53:17

00028791728TRDU1

      4,897

1.3920

XLON

15:53:17

00028791727TRDU1

      1,837

1.3960

XLON

16:22:57

00028792160TRDU1

      1,733

1.3960

XLON

16:25:44

00028792223TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 315151
EQS News ID: 1878905

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1878905&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,63 2,14% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen