Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 98,018 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 38,018 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6320 £1.3960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6100 £1.3840 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6214 £1.3895

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,743,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,385 1.6240 XDUB 09:01:06 00028787481TRDU1 935 1.6240 XDUB 09:01:06 00028787480TRDU1 14 1.6160 XDUB 09:05:10 00028787513TRDU1 2,984 1.6160 XDUB 09:34:40 00028787628TRDU1 891 1.6160 XDUB 09:34:40 00028787627TRDU1 2,400 1.6160 XDUB 09:34:40 00028787626TRDU1 3 1.6160 XDUB 09:34:40 00028787625TRDU1 2,180 1.6120 XDUB 09:52:47 00028787691TRDU1 1,255 1.6120 XDUB 09:52:47 00028787690TRDU1 2,970 1.6100 XDUB 10:06:32 00028787880TRDU1 4,210 1.6200 XDUB 11:33:55 00028788601TRDU1 1,715 1.6200 XDUB 11:33:55 00028788600TRDU1 2,950 1.6200 XDUB 11:50:48 00028788775TRDU1 2,985 1.6180 XDUB 12:44:41 00028789045TRDU1 2,967 1.6100 XDUB 13:16:12 00028789250TRDU1 6,014 1.6200 XDUB 14:17:56 00028789881TRDU1 3,286 1.6260 XDUB 14:54:46 00028790518TRDU1 95 1.6260 XDUB 14:54:46 00028790517TRDU1 6,260 1.6240 XDUB 15:03:53 00028790622TRDU1 2,145 1.6300 XDUB 15:52:45 00028791723TRDU1 1,244 1.6300 XDUB 15:52:45 00028791724TRDU1 3,060 1.6300 XDUB 16:07:22 00028791947TRDU1 280 1.6300 XDUB 16:07:22 00028791946TRDU1 2,942 1.6320 XDUB 16:19:17 00028792111TRDU1 1,298 1.6300 XDUB 16:19:57 00028792114TRDU1 2,532 1.6300 XDUB 16:19:57 00028792115TRDU1

