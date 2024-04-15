Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
15.04.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6440

£1.4000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6260

£1.3920

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6357

£1.3962

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,643,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

     1,727

1.6440

XDUB

09:35:29

00028793001TRDU1

     2,099

1.6440

XDUB

09:35:29

00028793002TRDU1

     1,988

1.6440

XDUB

09:35:29

00028793003TRDU1

     2,330

1.6400

XDUB

09:42:56

00028793024TRDU1

     2,400

1.6400

XDUB

09:42:56

00028793025TRDU1

     1,524

1.6400

XDUB

09:42:56

00028793026TRDU1

     2,737

1.6400

XDUB

10:25:55

00028793273TRDU1

     2,649

1.6400

XDUB

11:32:40

00028793570TRDU1

       158

1.6400

XDUB

11:32:40

00028793571TRDU1

     1,504

1.6400

XDUB

11:32:40

00028793572TRDU1

     1,165

1.6400

XDUB

11:32:40

00028793573TRDU1

     2,793

1.6380

XDUB

11:52:51

00028793800TRDU1

       200

1.6380

XDUB

13:16:13

00028794138TRDU1

     2,780

1.6400

XDUB

13:24:07

00028794182TRDU1

     2,604

1.6380

XDUB

13:33:37

00028794214TRDU1

     3,156

1.6380

XDUB

13:33:37

00028794215TRDU1

         29

1.6380

XDUB

13:33:37

00028794216TRDU1

       825

1.6260

XDUB

13:56:58

00028794869TRDU1

     2,006

1.6260

XDUB

13:56:58

00028794870TRDU1

          8

1.6360

XDUB

14:44:57

00028795588TRDU1

     3,161

1.6360

XDUB

14:50:52

00028795647TRDU1

     2,771

1.6360

XDUB

14:50:52

00028795648TRDU1

     3,032

1.6360

XDUB

14:50:52

00028795649TRDU1

     2,832

1.6280

XDUB

15:01:16

00028795777TRDU1

     2,774

1.6260

XDUB

15:35:49

00028795991TRDU1

     2,809

1.6260

XDUB

15:35:49

00028795992TRDU1

       235

1.6260

XDUB

16:09:33

00028796299TRDU1

     1,675

1.6280

XDUB

16:16:32

00028796357TRDU1

     1,035

1.6280

XDUB

16:16:32

00028796358TRDU1

         70

1.6320

XDUB

16:21:45

00028796408TRDU1

     4,924

1.6320

XDUB

16:21:45

00028796409TRDU1

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,611

1.4000

XLON

09:15:17

00028792920TRDU1

      2,611

1.4000

XLON

09:53:47

00028793113TRDU1

      2,611

1.4000

XLON

10:37:33

00028793309TRDU1

      2,591

1.4000

XLON

11:22:47

00028793510TRDU1

         445

1.4000

XLON

11:22:47

00028793509TRDU1

      2,681

1.3980

XLON

11:52:51

00028793799TRDU1

      2,048

1.3980

XLON

11:52:51

00028793798TRDU1

         691

1.3980

XLON

11:52:51

00028793797TRDU1

      4,625

1.3980

XLON

13:33:37

00028794213TRDU1

         182

1.3980

XLON

13:33:37

00028794212TRDU1

         603

1.3980

XLON

13:33:37

00028794211TRDU1

         176

1.3980

XLON

14:45:08

00028795592TRDU1

         726

1.3980

XLON

14:45:08

00028795591TRDU1

         582

1.3980

XLON

14:45:08

00028795590TRDU1

         913

1.3980

XLON

14:45:08

00028795589TRDU1

         340

1.3980

XLON

14:45:08

00028795593TRDU1

      6,664

1.3920

XLON

14:52:13

00028795679TRDU1

         266

1.3920

XLON

16:04:19

00028796265TRDU1

         172

1.3920

XLON

16:06:31

00028796277TRDU1

         120

1.3920

XLON

16:07:46

00028796284TRDU1

          75

1.3920

XLON

16:08:42

00028796290TRDU1

          69

1.3920

XLON

16:09:16

00028796298TRDU1

          38

1.3920

XLON

16:09:56

00028796305TRDU1

          54

1.3920

XLON

16:10:13

00028796310TRDU1

      3,030

1.3920

XLON

16:10:33

00028796323TRDU1

      5,076

1.3920

XLON

16:21:45

00028796410TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 315432
EQS News ID: 1879847

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

