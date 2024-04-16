Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
16.04.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

16 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6680

£1.4200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6380

£1.3960

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6537

£1.4103

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,543,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

     2,996

1.6560

XDUB

09:25:36

00028797065TRDU1

     2,881

1.6500

XDUB

09:53:17

00028797135TRDU1

     2,730

1.6680

XDUB

10:40:12

00028797523TRDU1

     2,765

1.6640

XDUB

10:40:27

00028797524TRDU1

       309

1.6640

XDUB

10:40:27

00028797525TRDU1

       221

1.6640

XDUB

10:40:27

00028797526TRDU1

       684

1.6640

XDUB

10:40:27

00028797527TRDU1

     1,505

1.6640

XDUB

10:40:27

00028797528TRDU1

     2,477

1.6540

XDUB

11:15:03

00028797647TRDU1

     2,155

1.6540

XDUB

11:25:52

00028797682TRDU1

       459

1.6540

XDUB

11:25:52

00028797683TRDU1

     2,533

1.6500

XDUB

11:56:12

00028797728TRDU1

     2,633

1.6620

XDUB

12:49:06

00028797864TRDU1

       336

1.6620

XDUB

13:00:26

00028797909TRDU1

     2,219

1.6620

XDUB

13:00:26

00028797910TRDU1

     2,691

1.6640

XDUB

13:25:43

00028798003TRDU1

         41

1.6640

XDUB

13:25:43

00028798008TRDU1

         58

1.6640

XDUB

14:25:35

00028798446TRDU1

     2,902

1.6640

XDUB

14:25:35

00028798447TRDU1

     2,588

1.6620

XDUB

14:28:28

00028798465TRDU1

     2,672

1.6620

XDUB

14:28:28

00028798466TRDU1

       609

1.6540

XDUB

14:36:16

00028798592TRDU1

     2,134

1.6540

XDUB

14:36:16

00028798593TRDU1

     1,649

1.6460

XDUB

15:10:09

00028798937TRDU1

     3,709

1.6460

XDUB

15:10:09

00028798938TRDU1

     5,480

1.6380

XDUB

15:38:40

00028799125TRDU1

       464

1.6380

XDUB

16:06:29

00028799481TRDU1

     4,810

1.6400

XDUB

16:10:09

00028799499TRDU1

     1,609

1.6440

XDUB

16:23:10

00028799583TRDU1

     1,681

1.6440

XDUB

16:23:10

00028799586TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

          17

1.4100

XLON

09:47:01

00028797128TRDU1

          41

1.4100

XLON

09:47:01

00028797127TRDU1

         610

1.4100

XLON

09:47:01

00028797129TRDU1

      2,267

1.4100

XLON

09:47:01

00028797130TRDU1

          82

1.4200

XLON

10:41:10

00028797531TRDU1

         183

1.4200

XLON

10:41:10

00028797534TRDU1

      2,667

1.4200

XLON

10:41:10

00028797533TRDU1

      2,797

1.4200

XLON

10:41:10

00028797532TRDU1

      2,716

1.4100

XLON

11:25:52

00028797681TRDU1

      2,823

1.4060

XLON

11:56:12

00028797727TRDU1

      2,630

1.4180

XLON

12:49:06

00028797863TRDU1

      2,677

1.4200

XLON

13:37:07

00028798147TRDU1

      2,700

1.4180

XLON

14:05:55

00028798314TRDU1

         210

1.4180

XLON

14:27:22

00028798451TRDU1

      2,515

1.4180

XLON

14:27:22

00028798450TRDU1

         731

1.4120

XLON

14:36:05

00028798591TRDU1

      1,981

1.4120

XLON

14:36:05

00028798590TRDU1

      2,623

1.4040

XLON

14:56:04

00028798813TRDU1

      2,704

1.3980

XLON

16:10:09

00028799501TRDU1

         465

1.3980

XLON

16:10:09

00028799500TRDU1

         186

1.3960

XLON

16:10:10

00028799502TRDU1

      1,358

1.3960

XLON

16:10:59

00028799505TRDU1

      1,457

1.3960

XLON

16:10:59

00028799504TRDU1

         147

1.4000

XLON

16:23:10

00028799585TRDU1

         768

1.4000

XLON

16:23:10

00028799584TRDU1

      2,645

1.4000

XLON

16:23:10

00028799582TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 315723
EQS News ID: 1880931

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

