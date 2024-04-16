Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6680 £1.4200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6380 £1.3960 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6537 £1.4103

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,543,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,996 1.6560 XDUB 09:25:36 00028797065TRDU1 2,881 1.6500 XDUB 09:53:17 00028797135TRDU1 2,730 1.6680 XDUB 10:40:12 00028797523TRDU1 2,765 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797524TRDU1 309 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797525TRDU1 221 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797526TRDU1 684 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797527TRDU1 1,505 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797528TRDU1 2,477 1.6540 XDUB 11:15:03 00028797647TRDU1 2,155 1.6540 XDUB 11:25:52 00028797682TRDU1 459 1.6540 XDUB 11:25:52 00028797683TRDU1 2,533 1.6500 XDUB 11:56:12 00028797728TRDU1 2,633 1.6620 XDUB 12:49:06 00028797864TRDU1 336 1.6620 XDUB 13:00:26 00028797909TRDU1 2,219 1.6620 XDUB 13:00:26 00028797910TRDU1 2,691 1.6640 XDUB 13:25:43 00028798003TRDU1 41 1.6640 XDUB 13:25:43 00028798008TRDU1 58 1.6640 XDUB 14:25:35 00028798446TRDU1 2,902 1.6640 XDUB 14:25:35 00028798447TRDU1 2,588 1.6620 XDUB 14:28:28 00028798465TRDU1 2,672 1.6620 XDUB 14:28:28 00028798466TRDU1 609 1.6540 XDUB 14:36:16 00028798592TRDU1 2,134 1.6540 XDUB 14:36:16 00028798593TRDU1 1,649 1.6460 XDUB 15:10:09 00028798937TRDU1 3,709 1.6460 XDUB 15:10:09 00028798938TRDU1 5,480 1.6380 XDUB 15:38:40 00028799125TRDU1 464 1.6380 XDUB 16:06:29 00028799481TRDU1 4,810 1.6400 XDUB 16:10:09 00028799499TRDU1 1,609 1.6440 XDUB 16:23:10 00028799583TRDU1 1,681 1.6440 XDUB 16:23:10 00028799586TRDU1

London Stock Exchange