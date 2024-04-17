17.04.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 16th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6380

£1.3960

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6120

£1.3760

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6295

£1.3890

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,443,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

     2,839

1.6140

XDUB

08:24:54

00028800025TRDU1

     1,305

1.6180

XDUB

09:26:08

00028800490TRDU1

     1,271

1.6180

XDUB

09:26:08

00028800489TRDU1

       636

1.6180

XDUB

09:26:08

00028800488TRDU1

     1,856

1.6180

XDUB

09:26:08

00028800487TRDU1

     2,784

1.6120

XDUB

09:38:32

00028800555TRDU1

     1,578

1.6300

XDUB

11:47:17

00028801049TRDU1

       329

1.6300

XDUB

12:01:27

00028801078TRDU1

     1,900

1.6300

XDUB

12:01:27

00028801077TRDU1

     6,038

1.6300

XDUB

12:01:27

00028801076TRDU1

     1,257

1.6300

XDUB

12:01:27

00028801075TRDU1

     3,003

1.6300

XDUB

12:01:27

00028801074TRDU1

     2,559

1.6340

XDUB

13:22:12

00028801405TRDU1

     2,540

1.6340

XDUB

13:22:12

00028801404TRDU1

     5,112

1.6340

XDUB

14:08:01

00028801678TRDU1

     1,763

1.6300

XDUB

14:37:24

00028802091TRDU1

     2,492

1.6300

XDUB

14:37:24

00028802090TRDU1

       727

1.6300

XDUB

14:37:24

00028802089TRDU1

     1,674

1.6300

XDUB

15:10:18

00028802595TRDU1

     1,077

1.6300

XDUB

15:10:18

00028802594TRDU1

     2,542

1.6300

XDUB

15:25:53

00028802834TRDU1

       512

1.6320

XDUB

15:40:52

00028802972TRDU1

       244

1.6320

XDUB

15:40:52

00028802971TRDU1

     2,983

1.6320

XDUB

15:45:00

00028802999TRDU1

       164

1.6340

XDUB

16:00:39

00028803350TRDU1

     2,583

1.6340

XDUB

16:01:16

00028803354TRDU1

       801

1.6380

XDUB

16:13:08

00028803451TRDU1

       580

1.6380

XDUB

16:13:08

00028803450TRDU1

     2,727

1.6380

XDUB

16:17:40

00028803491TRDU1

         10

1.6380

XDUB

16:17:40

00028803490TRDU1

     4,114

1.6380

XDUB

16:23:00

00028803551TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

     2,408

1.3760

XLON

08:31:46

00028800080TRDU1

       462

1.3760

XLON

08:31:46

00028800079TRDU1

     2,731

1.3800

XLON

09:26:08

00028800486TRDU1

     1,224

1.3780

XLON

09:38:30

00028800554TRDU1

     1,527

1.3780

XLON

09:38:30

00028800553TRDU1

     3,094

1.3900

XLON

12:01:27

00028801073TRDU1

     2,965

1.3900

XLON

12:01:27

00028801072TRDU1

         58

1.3900

XLON

12:01:27

00028801071TRDU1

     2,300

1.3960

XLON

13:05:14

00028801319TRDU1

     2,640

1.3960

XLON

13:05:14

00028801318TRDU1

       448

1.3960

XLON

13:05:14

00028801317TRDU1

     2,634

1.3940

XLON

14:08:01

00028801677TRDU1

     2,628

1.3920

XLON

14:10:49

00028801711TRDU1

     1,864

1.3900

XLON

14:37:24

00028802088TRDU1

       972

1.3900

XLON

14:37:24

00028802087TRDU1

     5,747

1.3900

XLON

16:01:16

00028803356TRDU1

     2,967

1.3900

XLON

16:01:16

00028803355TRDU1

     3,331

1.3940

XLON

16:23:00

00028803552TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 316010
EQS News ID: 1881983

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881983&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten