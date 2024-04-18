Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

18 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6320

£1.3940

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6180

£1.3800

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6274

£1.3887

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,343,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

     2,188

1.6320

XDUB

14:35:46

00028807259TRDU1

     3,006

1.6320

XDUB

14:35:46

00028807260TRDU1

     2,769

1.6320

XDUB

14:35:46

00028807261TRDU1

       279

1.6320

XDUB

14:35:46

00028807262TRDU1

     2,622

1.6320

XDUB

14:35:46

00028807263TRDU1

     2,400

1.6320

XDUB

14:35:46

00028807264TRDU1

       568

1.6320

XDUB

14:35:46

00028807265TRDU1

     2,665

1.6220

XDUB

14:48:18

00028807532TRDU1

     2,571

1.6220

XDUB

14:54:03

00028807575TRDU1

     2,683

1.6200

XDUB

15:02:14

00028807795TRDU1

     2,971

1.6180

XDUB

15:02:14

00028807796TRDU1

     1,966

1.6260

XDUB

15:22:52

00028808174TRDU1

       745

1.6260

XDUB

15:24:42

00028808250TRDU1

       850

1.6260

XDUB

15:24:42

00028808251TRDU1

     2,153

1.6260

XDUB

15:26:24

00028808259TRDU1

     2,499

1.6240

XDUB

15:28:01

00028808280TRDU1

     1,854

1.6240

XDUB

15:28:43

00028808287TRDU1

       725

1.6240

XDUB

15:33:13

00028808315TRDU1

         37

1.6240

XDUB

15:35:46

00028808336TRDU1

     2,639

1.6280

XDUB

15:57:36

00028808659TRDU1

       889

1.6280

XDUB

15:57:37

00028808660TRDU1

     4,867

1.6280

XDUB

15:57:37

00028808661TRDU1

     4,093

1.6280

XDUB

15:57:37

00028808662TRDU1

       535

1.6300

XDUB

16:19:19

00028808952TRDU1

     2,759

1.6300

XDUB

16:22:09

00028809007TRDU1

     2,122

1.6300

XDUB

16:22:09

00028809008TRDU1

     1,820

1.6300

XDUB

16:25:10

00028809062TRDU1

       663

1.6300

XDUB

16:25:10

00028809063TRDU1

       947

1.6300

XDUB

16:25:10

00028809064TRDU1

     3,115

1.6300

XDUB

16:25:10

00028809065TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

     1,042

1.3940

XLON

14:35:45

00028807256TRDU1

     4,004

1.3940

XLON

14:35:45

00028807257TRDU1

     2,680

1.3940

XLON

14:35:45

00028807258TRDU1

     2,934

1.3820

XLON

14:50:21

00028807549TRDU1

     2,877

1.3800

XLON

14:54:19

00028807583TRDU1

     3,066

1.3800

XLON

15:02:14

00028807794TRDU1

       620

1.3860

XLON

15:33:13

00028808319TRDU1

     2,045

1.3860

XLON

15:33:13

00028808320TRDU1

     2,711

1.3860

XLON

15:42:05

00028808394TRDU1

     2,436

1.3860

XLON

15:42:24

00028808399TRDU1

     1,475

1.3920

XLON

16:25:10

00028809057TRDU1

     2,160

1.3920

XLON

16:25:10

00028809058TRDU1

     1,900

1.3920

XLON

16:25:10

00028809059TRDU1

     1,900

1.3920

XLON

16:25:10

00028809060TRDU1

       425

1.3920

XLON

16:25:10

00028809061TRDU1

     5,022

1.3920

XLON

16:25:10

00028809066TRDU1

     2,703

1.3920

XLON

16:25:10

00028809067TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 316305
EQS News ID: 1883131

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service



