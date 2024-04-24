24.04.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
24-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23rd of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6160

£1.3860

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5860

£1.3660

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6002

£1.3768

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,951,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,101

1.5960

XDUB

08:55:45

00028822049TRDU1

      2,309

1.5960

XDUB

08:55:45

00028822048TRDU1

         325

1.5960

XDUB

08:55:45

00028822047TRDU1

      3,686

1.5900

XDUB

09:41:19

00028822394TRDU1

      1,021

1.5900

XDUB

09:41:19

00028822393TRDU1

      2,352

1.5860

XDUB

10:01:31

00028822517TRDU1

      4,980

1.5900

XDUB

10:53:33

00028822762TRDU1

      5,381

1.6040

XDUB

12:04:13

00028823243TRDU1

      1,243

1.6000

XDUB

12:55:05

00028823526TRDU1

      1,800

1.6000

XDUB

12:55:05

00028823525TRDU1

      1,728

1.6000

XDUB

12:55:05

00028823524TRDU1

      2,364

1.5980

XDUB

13:30:10

00028824224TRDU1

      2,629

1.6040

XDUB

14:19:00

00028824600TRDU1

      5,518

1.6000

XDUB

14:20:35

00028824607TRDU1

      1,427

1.6000

XDUB

14:20:35

00028824605TRDU1

      2,626

1.6000

XDUB

15:04:57

00028825266TRDU1

      4,941

1.6020

XDUB

15:18:23

00028825523TRDU1

      1,633

1.6020

XDUB

15:18:23

00028825522TRDU1

      4,890

1.6060

XDUB

15:42:29

00028826080TRDU1

      2,632

1.6080

XDUB

16:02:31

00028826847TRDU1

      4,414

1.6160

XDUB

16:23:19

00028827361TRDU1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      3,070

1.3780

XLON

08:55:45

00028822046TRDU1

      2,770

1.3700

XLON

09:36:55

00028822342TRDU1

      2,660

1.3660

XLON

10:01:31

00028822516TRDU1

      2,765

1.3700

XLON

11:07:37

00028822814TRDU1

      2,637

1.3800

XLON

12:04:15

00028823244TRDU1

      2,658

1.3780

XLON

12:19:23

00028823304TRDU1

      2,800

1.3780

XLON

14:06:43

00028824510TRDU1

      5,435

1.3780

XLON

14:20:35

00028824606TRDU1

      2,907

1.3720

XLON

14:33:29

00028824748TRDU1

      2,871

1.3780

XLON

15:18:23

00028825521TRDU1

      2,959

1.3780

XLON

15:18:23

00028825520TRDU1

      2,636

1.3820

XLON

15:42:29

00028826081TRDU1

      3,832

1.3860

XLON

16:25:34

00028827426TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 317451
EQS News ID: 1887545

 
