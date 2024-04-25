25.04.2024 08:00:34

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

25 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 24th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6160

£1.3860

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5920

£1.3700

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6042

£1.3792

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,851,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      5,175

1.6120

XDUB

08:31:04

00028828032TRDU1

         663

1.6060

XDUB

09:12:32

00028828631TRDU1

      2,159

1.6120

XDUB

09:42:25

00028828922TRDU1

      1,500

1.6160

XDUB

09:55:17

00028828996TRDU1

      2,335

1.6120

XDUB

09:55:45

00028828998TRDU1

         188

1.6080

XDUB

10:23:05

00028829164TRDU1

      1,961

1.6080

XDUB

10:23:05

00028829163TRDU1

      2,235

1.6080

XDUB

10:23:05

00028829162TRDU1

      2,388

1.5980

XDUB

10:55:24

00028829250TRDU1

      1,033

1.6000

XDUB

11:55:57

00028829612TRDU1

         592

1.5980

XDUB

12:00:39

00028829620TRDU1

      1,800

1.5980

XDUB

12:00:39

00028829619TRDU1

      1,000

1.5980

XDUB

12:00:39

00028829618TRDU1

      1,092

1.5980

XDUB

12:00:39

00028829617TRDU1

      2,577

1.6040

XDUB

13:05:37

00028830057TRDU1

      2,415

1.6100

XDUB

13:10:43

00028830068TRDU1

      2,142

1.6020

XDUB

13:14:02

00028830078TRDU1

      1,041

1.6000

XDUB

14:17:58

00028830529TRDU1

      1,442

1.6000

XDUB

14:17:58

00028830528TRDU1

         314

1.6080

XDUB

14:28:38

00028830711TRDU1

      4,234

1.6080

XDUB

14:28:38

00028830712TRDU1

      2,208

1.6100

XDUB

14:54:23

00028831297TRDU1

      1,203

1.6080

XDUB

14:54:33

00028831302TRDU1

         615

1.6080

XDUB

14:54:33

00028831301TRDU1

      1,185

1.6080

XDUB

14:54:33

00028831300TRDU1

      1,940

1.6080

XDUB

14:54:33

00028831299TRDU1

      2,174

1.5960

XDUB

15:42:05

00028831888TRDU1

      1,726

1.5960

XDUB

15:42:05

00028831887TRDU1

      1,500

1.5960

XDUB

15:42:05

00028831886TRDU1

      2,355

1.5960

XDUB

15:42:05

00028831885TRDU1

         517

1.5960

XDUB

15:42:05

00028831884TRDU1

         855

1.5960

XDUB

15:42:05

00028831883TRDU1

      1,775

1.5920

XDUB

16:09:00

00028832130TRDU1

      3,600

1.6000

XDUB

16:23:00

00028832227TRDU1

          61

1.6000

XDUB

16:23:00

00028832228TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,693

1.3860

XLON

09:56:06

00028829001TRDU1

      2,688

1.3860

XLON

09:56:06

00028829002TRDU1

          31

1.3860

XLON

09:56:06

00028829003TRDU1

      2,789

1.3860

XLON

10:20:45

00028829155TRDU1

         777

1.3820

XLON

10:23:05

00028829165TRDU1

      3,106

1.3820

XLON

10:23:05

00028829166TRDU1

      1,286

1.3820

XLON

10:23:05

00028829167TRDU1

      1,565

1.3780

XLON

12:52:13

00028829906TRDU1

      1,117

1.3780

XLON

12:52:13

00028829907TRDU1

         608

1.3740

XLON

13:14:14

00028830079TRDU1

      4,297

1.3740

XLON

13:14:14

00028830080TRDU1

      2,478

1.3820

XLON

14:50:53

00028831280TRDU1

         401

1.3820

XLON

14:50:53

00028831281TRDU1

         670

1.3780

XLON

14:55:50

00028831318TRDU1

      2,377

1.3780

XLON

14:55:50

00028831319TRDU1

      5,605

1.3780

XLON

14:55:50

00028831320TRDU1

         217

1.3780

XLON

14:55:50

00028831321TRDU1

      2,902

1.3700

XLON

15:42:05

00028831889TRDU1

      2,220

1.3760

XLON

16:23:53

00028832238TRDU1

      2,173

1.3760

XLON

16:23:53

00028832239TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 317748
EQS News ID: 1888767

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

