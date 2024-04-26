26.04.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

26 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5780

£1.3520

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5580

£1.3280

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5693

£1.3434

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,751,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      5,028

1.5720

XDUB

08:46:35

00028832943TRDU1

      5,247

1.5780

XDUB

09:30:13

00028833284TRDU1

      2,357

1.5780

XDUB

09:48:39

00028833440TRDU1

      1,562

1.5740

XDUB

10:17:40

00028833588TRDU1

          94

1.5740

XDUB

10:17:40

00028833587TRDU1

         803

1.5740

XDUB

10:17:40

00028833586TRDU1

      2,346

1.5720

XDUB

10:47:06

00028833744TRDU1

      2,752

1.5740

XDUB

11:51:35

00028834330TRDU1

      1,390

1.5700

XDUB

11:54:32

00028834365TRDU1

         432

1.5700

XDUB

11:54:32

00028834364TRDU1

      3,012

1.5700

XDUB

11:54:32

00028834363TRDU1

      2,412

1.5720

XDUB

13:25:00

00028834830TRDU1

      1,800

1.5720

XDUB

13:25:00

00028834829TRDU1

         583

1.5720

XDUB

13:25:00

00028834828TRDU1

      2,324

1.5620

XDUB

13:45:17

00028835101TRDU1

      2,584

1.5580

XDUB

14:13:10

00028835305TRDU1

      2,573

1.5580

XDUB

14:13:10

00028835304TRDU1

      2,345

1.5660

XDUB

14:59:30

00028835773TRDU1

      1,500

1.5660

XDUB

15:04:39

00028835922TRDU1

      2,791

1.5660

XDUB

15:05:23

00028835931TRDU1

      2,728

1.5760

XDUB

15:29:17

00028836537TRDU1

      6,107

1.5680

XDUB

15:42:22

00028837211TRDU1

         307

1.5680

XDUB

15:42:22

00028837210TRDU1

         479

1.5620

XDUB

16:16:55

00028838442TRDU1

      2,261

1.5620

XDUB

16:16:55

00028838443TRDU1

      3,707

1.5640

XDUB

16:23:00

00028838605TRDU1

         476

1.5640

XDUB

16:23:00

00028838604TRDU1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,699

1.3500

XLON

08:23:42

00028832815TRDU1

      2,500

1.3520

XLON

09:48:39

00028833438TRDU1

         486

1.3520

XLON

09:48:39

00028833439TRDU1

      2,986

1.3500

XLON

09:48:45

00028833442TRDU1

         955

1.3460

XLON

10:47:06

00028833745TRDU1

      1,700

1.3460

XLON

10:47:06

00028833746TRDU1

          21

1.3460

XLON

10:47:06

00028833747TRDU1

      2,200

1.3440

XLON

12:24:34

00028834548TRDU1

         475

1.3440

XLON

12:24:34

00028834549TRDU1

         238

1.3440

XLON

12:24:34

00028834550TRDU1

      1,700

1.3440

XLON

12:24:34

00028834551TRDU1

         531

1.3440

XLON

12:24:34

00028834552TRDU1

         194

1.3440

XLON

12:24:34

00028834553TRDU1

      2,723

1.3460

XLON

12:44:55

00028834632TRDU1

         237

1.3400

XLON

13:33:11

00028834977TRDU1

          10

1.3400

XLON

13:33:11

00028834978TRDU1

      3,076

1.3380

XLON

13:45:17

00028835102TRDU1

      2,784

1.3360

XLON

14:13:10

00028835303TRDU1

      2,849

1.3280

XLON

14:39:05

00028835586TRDU1

      2,815

1.3460

XLON

15:29:23

00028836539TRDU1

      2,240

1.3460

XLON

15:29:23

00028836540TRDU1

         280

1.3460

XLON

15:29:23

00028836541TRDU1

      2,694

1.3440

XLON

15:42:22

00028837209TRDU1

      3,607

1.3400

XLON

16:25:28

00028838670TRDU1

 


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,55 -1,90% Cairn Homes PLC

