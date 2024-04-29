Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.5740 £1.3480 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.5540 £1.3360 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.5633 £1.3397

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,651,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 516 1.5640 XDUB 09:49:45 00028840013TRDU1 2,418 1.5640 XDUB 09:54:31 00028840044TRDU1 2,427 1.5600 XDUB 10:17:57 00028840269TRDU1 4,555 1.5580 XDUB 10:38:23 00028840375TRDU1 2,646 1.5620 XDUB 11:22:53 00028840665TRDU1 2,479 1.5640 XDUB 11:51:07 00028840782TRDU1 817 1.5640 XDUB 12:19:39 00028840941TRDU1 433 1.5640 XDUB 12:19:39 00028840940TRDU1 5,012 1.5600 XDUB 12:31:27 00028840986TRDU1 2,363 1.5580 XDUB 12:56:04 00028841109TRDU1 2,331 1.5540 XDUB 13:15:28 00028841317TRDU1 1,582 1.5580 XDUB 13:54:58 00028842079TRDU1 2,395 1.5580 XDUB 13:54:58 00028842078TRDU1 879 1.5580 XDUB 13:54:58 00028842080TRDU1 91 1.5620 XDUB 14:36:06 00028842765TRDU1 146 1.5620 XDUB 14:36:06 00028842764TRDU1 2,167 1.5620 XDUB 14:36:06 00028842763TRDU1 628 1.5740 XDUB 14:43:54 00028842948TRDU1 6,040 1.5740 XDUB 14:43:54 00028842949TRDU1 726 1.5640 XDUB 14:51:24 00028843276TRDU1 1,962 1.5640 XDUB 14:51:24 00028843275TRDU1 4,324 1.5580 XDUB 15:25:33 00028844642TRDU1 773 1.5580 XDUB 15:25:33 00028844644TRDU1 1,492 1.5700 XDUB 16:09:10 00028845886TRDU1 2,481 1.5700 XDUB 16:09:10 00028845887TRDU1 1,412 1.5720 XDUB 16:13:01 00028846071TRDU1 1,000 1.5720 XDUB 16:13:01 00028846070TRDU1 2,705 1.5700 XDUB 16:14:28 00028846112TRDU1 3,200 1.5620 XDUB 16:20:06 00028846264TRDU1

London Stock Exchange