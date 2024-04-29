29.04.2024 08:00:14

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
29-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5740

£1.3480

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5540

£1.3360

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5633

£1.3397

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,651,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

         516

1.5640

XDUB

09:49:45

00028840013TRDU1

      2,418

1.5640

XDUB

09:54:31

00028840044TRDU1

      2,427

1.5600

XDUB

10:17:57

00028840269TRDU1

      4,555

1.5580

XDUB

10:38:23

00028840375TRDU1

      2,646

1.5620

XDUB

11:22:53

00028840665TRDU1

      2,479

1.5640

XDUB

11:51:07

00028840782TRDU1

         817

1.5640

XDUB

12:19:39

00028840941TRDU1

         433

1.5640

XDUB

12:19:39

00028840940TRDU1

      5,012

1.5600

XDUB

12:31:27

00028840986TRDU1

      2,363

1.5580

XDUB

12:56:04

00028841109TRDU1

      2,331

1.5540

XDUB

13:15:28

00028841317TRDU1

      1,582

1.5580

XDUB

13:54:58

00028842079TRDU1

      2,395

1.5580

XDUB

13:54:58

00028842078TRDU1

         879

1.5580

XDUB

13:54:58

00028842080TRDU1

          91

1.5620

XDUB

14:36:06

00028842765TRDU1

         146

1.5620

XDUB

14:36:06

00028842764TRDU1

      2,167

1.5620

XDUB

14:36:06

00028842763TRDU1

         628

1.5740

XDUB

14:43:54

00028842948TRDU1

      6,040

1.5740

XDUB

14:43:54

00028842949TRDU1

         726

1.5640

XDUB

14:51:24

00028843276TRDU1

      1,962

1.5640

XDUB

14:51:24

00028843275TRDU1

      4,324

1.5580

XDUB

15:25:33

00028844642TRDU1

         773

1.5580

XDUB

15:25:33

00028844644TRDU1

      1,492

1.5700

XDUB

16:09:10

00028845886TRDU1

      2,481

1.5700

XDUB

16:09:10

00028845887TRDU1

      1,412

1.5720

XDUB

16:13:01

00028846071TRDU1

      1,000

1.5720

XDUB

16:13:01

00028846070TRDU1

      2,705

1.5700

XDUB

16:14:28

00028846112TRDU1

      3,200

1.5620

XDUB

16:20:06

00028846264TRDU1

 

 

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

         587

1.3400

XLON

10:24:11

00028840331TRDU1

         788

1.3400

XLON

10:28:09

00028840341TRDU1

      2,358

1.3400

XLON

10:28:09

00028840340TRDU1

      2,424

1.3400

XLON

10:28:09

00028840339TRDU1

      3,197

1.3380

XLON

11:38:44

00028840711TRDU1

      2,779

1.3380

XLON

11:38:44

00028840710TRDU1

      3,340

1.3380

XLON

13:34:42

00028841630TRDU1

         485

1.3380

XLON

14:13:39

00028842366TRDU1

      2,511

1.3380

XLON

14:13:39

00028842365TRDU1

         819

1.3480

XLON

14:44:10

00028842952TRDU1

      2,300

1.3480

XLON

14:44:10

00028842951TRDU1

      1,597

1.3440

XLON

14:44:12

00028842957TRDU1

      2,868

1.3440

XLON

14:44:12

00028842956TRDU1

      1,674

1.3440

XLON

14:44:12

00028842958TRDU1

         513

1.3360

XLON

15:25:33

00028844640TRDU1

      2,933

1.3360

XLON

15:25:33

00028844639TRDU1

      2,397

1.3360

XLON

15:25:33

00028844641TRDU1

      3,045

1.3360

XLON

15:55:26

00028845435TRDU1

      3,385

1.3400

XLON

16:28:02

00028846466TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 318336
EQS News ID: 1891081

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

