Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
30-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

30 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 29th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 99,476 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

64,476

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5840

£1.3540

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5620

£1.3360

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5745

£1.3432

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,552,329 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      5,037

1.5620

XDUB

08:57:03

00028847280TRDU1

      2,473

1.5620

XDUB

08:57:03

00028847278TRDU1

         593

1.5780

XDUB

09:51:06

00028847534TRDU1

      1,690

1.5780

XDUB

09:51:06

00028847533TRDU1

      2,715

1.5780

XDUB

10:12:51

00028847601TRDU1

         777

1.5780

XDUB

10:41:44

00028847772TRDU1

          13

1.5780

XDUB

10:41:44

00028847771TRDU1

          72

1.5780

XDUB

10:51:24

00028847847TRDU1

          15

1.5780

XDUB

10:51:24

00028847846TRDU1

            9

1.5780

XDUB

10:52:14

00028847856TRDU1

          12

1.5780

XDUB

10:52:32

00028847859TRDU1

         299

1.5780

XDUB

10:52:32

00028847861TRDU1

      2,056

1.5780

XDUB

10:52:32

00028847860TRDU1

      4,759

1.5780

XDUB

10:57:34

00028847884TRDU1

          74

1.5760

XDUB

12:05:12

00028848449TRDU1

            1

1.5760

XDUB

12:05:12

00028848448TRDU1

      2,000

1.5760

XDUB

12:09:39

00028848468TRDU1

      2,767

1.5840

XDUB

12:42:34

00028848636TRDU1

      2,590

1.5840

XDUB

13:02:07

00028848721TRDU1

         888

1.5840

XDUB

13:29:27

00028848956TRDU1

      1,486

1.5840

XDUB

13:29:27

00028848955TRDU1

      2,608

1.5840

XDUB

13:51:10

00028849110TRDU1

      4,968

1.5780

XDUB

14:01:15

00028849159TRDU1

      1,407

1.5760

XDUB

14:39:46

00028849476TRDU1

         656

1.5760

XDUB

14:39:46

00028849475TRDU1

         409

1.5760

XDUB

14:39:46

00028849474TRDU1

      2,315

1.5700

XDUB

14:41:00

00028849487TRDU1

      4,603

1.5700

XDUB

14:41:00

00028849486TRDU1

      2,495

1.5680

XDUB

15:25:43

00028849992TRDU1

          27

1.5740

XDUB

15:39:44

00028850220TRDU1

      1,073

1.5740

XDUB

15:40:01

00028850222TRDU1

      1,325

1.5740

XDUB

15:40:01

00028850221TRDU1

      2,139

1.5700

XDUB

15:48:59

00028850490TRDU1

      2,410

1.5720

XDUB

15:48:59

00028850489TRDU1

         548

1.5700

XDUB

15:48:59

00028850491TRDU1

      1,551

1.5740

XDUB

16:14:55

00028851038TRDU1

          31

1.5740

XDUB

16:14:55

00028851037TRDU1

      3,141

1.5740

XDUB

16:14:55

00028851036TRDU1

      1,558

1.5720

XDUB

16:20:29

00028851176TRDU1

          75

1.5720

XDUB

16:25:23

00028851321TRDU1

         811

1.5720

XDUB

16:25:23

00028851320TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,995

1.3360

XLON

08:57:03

00028847279TRDU1

      2,852

1.3360

XLON

08:57:03

00028847277TRDU1

      1,639

1.3440

XLON

10:59:47

00028847894TRDU1

      1,187

1.3440

XLON

10:59:47

00028847893TRDU1

      2,771

1.3440

XLON

10:59:47

00028847892TRDU1

      3,043

1.3540

XLON

13:12:38

00028848795TRDU1

      5,575

1.3460

XLON

14:01:15

00028849158TRDU1

      1,362

1.3400

XLON

14:41:16

00028849508TRDU1

      1,408

1.3400

XLON

14:41:16

00028849507TRDU1

         495

1.3400

XLON

14:41:16

00028849506TRDU1

      2,300

1.3400

XLON

14:41:16

00028849505TRDU1

      6,147

1.3420

XLON

15:48:59

00028850488TRDU1

      3,226

1.3480

XLON

16:26:36

00028851362TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 318625
EQS News ID: 1892201

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

