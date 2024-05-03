Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
03.05.2024 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

03 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 2nd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6300

£1.3900

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5900

£1.3700

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6137

£1.3799

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,309,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,587

1.5900

XDUB

08:38:55

00028858417TRDU1

         170

1.5940

XDUB

08:58:04

00028858519TRDU1

      2,122

1.5940

XDUB

08:58:04

00028858520TRDU1

      2,147

1.5920

XDUB

08:58:04

00028858521TRDU1

         170

1.5920

XDUB

08:58:04

00028858522TRDU1

      1,174

1.5960

XDUB

09:24:02

00028858716TRDU1

      2,268

1.5960

XDUB

09:24:02

00028858717TRDU1

      1,102

1.5960

XDUB

09:24:02

00028858718TRDU1

      2,570

1.6040

XDUB

09:58:12

00028858972TRDU1

      2,274

1.6100

XDUB

11:00:00

00028859394TRDU1

      2,274

1.6100

XDUB

11:00:00

00028859395TRDU1

      2,155

1.6080

XDUB

11:07:09

00028859441TRDU1

          59

1.6180

XDUB

12:06:52

00028859861TRDU1

      2,294

1.6180

XDUB

12:06:52

00028859862TRDU1

      2,094

1.6300

XDUB

12:35:49

00028860196TRDU1

         325

1.6300

XDUB

12:35:49

00028860197TRDU1

      3,353

1.6260

XDUB

12:43:39

00028860277TRDU1

      1,431

1.6260

XDUB

12:43:39

00028860278TRDU1

         766

1.6260

XDUB

12:43:39

00028860279TRDU1

         297

1.6200

XDUB

13:53:13

00028861422TRDU1

      4,167

1.6200

XDUB

13:53:13

00028861423TRDU1

         457

1.6200

XDUB

13:53:13

00028861424TRDU1

      1,817

1.6200

XDUB

13:53:13

00028861425TRDU1

      1,380

1.6240

XDUB

14:41:45

00028863193TRDU1

      1,121

1.6240

XDUB

14:41:45

00028863194TRDU1

      1,443

1.6200

XDUB

14:43:06

00028863264TRDU1

      2,994

1.6200

XDUB

14:43:06

00028863265TRDU1

         234

1.6200

XDUB

14:43:06

00028863266TRDU1

      1,209

1.6200

XDUB

14:43:06

00028863267TRDU1

         234

1.6200

XDUB

14:43:06

00028863268TRDU1

         449

1.6200

XDUB

14:43:06

00028863269TRDU1

      2,287

1.6180

XDUB

15:08:58

00028864198TRDU1

         508

1.6180

XDUB

15:08:58

00028864199TRDU1

      1,704

1.6180

XDUB

15:08:58

00028864200TRDU1

      4,682

1.6140

XDUB

15:42:02

00028865128TRDU1

      1,700

1.6160

XDUB

16:11:38

00028865799TRDU1

         582

1.6160

XDUB

16:11:38

00028865800TRDU1

         507

1.6220

XDUB

16:18:22

00028865995TRDU1

      1,900

1.6220

XDUB

16:18:22

00028865996TRDU1

      3,861

1.6180

XDUB

16:20:47

00028866097TRDU1

         132

1.6180

XDUB

16:20:47

00028866098TRDU1

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,233

1.3700

XLON

09:26:19

00028858720TRDU1

      2,892

1.3700

XLON

09:58:12

00028858970TRDU1

      2,941

1.3700

XLON

09:58:12

00028858971TRDU1

      1,499

1.3760

XLON

11:00:05

00028859396TRDU1

      1,622

1.3760

XLON

11:00:05

00028859397TRDU1

      2,812

1.3900

XLON

12:55:38

00028860412TRDU1

      1,990

1.3900

XLON

12:55:38

00028860413TRDU1

         961

1.3900

XLON

12:55:38

00028860414TRDU1

      2,953

1.3800

XLON

14:08:30

00028861887TRDU1

      5,759

1.3820

XLON

15:08:58

00028864196TRDU1

      3,268

1.3820

XLON

15:08:58

00028864197TRDU1

      2,841

1.3800

XLON

15:42:32

00028865142TRDU1

      3,229

1.3840

XLON

16:20:47

00028866096TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 319242
EQS News ID: 1894669

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

