Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6400 £1.4120 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6300 £1.3980 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6338 £1.4058

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,915,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,034 1.6300 XDUB 10:44:35 00028883436TRDU1 3,531 1.6300 XDUB 10:44:35 00028883437TRDU1 2,397 1.6300 XDUB 10:44:36 00028883438TRDU1 2,149 1.6300 XDUB 10:54:29 00028883469TRDU1 1,425 1.6300 XDUB 11:00:52 00028883489TRDU1 1,425 1.6300 XDUB 11:00:52 00028883490TRDU1 880 1.6300 XDUB 11:00:52 00028883491TRDU1 870 1.6300 XDUB 11:00:52 00028883492TRDU1 555 1.6300 XDUB 11:00:52 00028883493TRDU1 1,341 1.6300 XDUB 11:00:52 00028883494TRDU1 4,327 1.6300 XDUB 12:08:55 00028883873TRDU1 63 1.6320 XDUB 13:02:04 00028884111TRDU1 57 1.6320 XDUB 13:02:04 00028884112TRDU1 6,351 1.6400 XDUB 13:43:45 00028884310TRDU1 6,234 1.6400 XDUB 13:43:45 00028884311TRDU1 1,750 1.6380 XDUB 14:32:32 00028884541TRDU1 392 1.6380 XDUB 14:32:32 00028884542TRDU1 6,833 1.6340 XDUB 14:37:24 00028884692TRDU1 2,360 1.6320 XDUB 15:07:09 00028884849TRDU1 2,117 1.6320 XDUB 15:07:09 00028884850TRDU1 2,541 1.6320 XDUB 15:07:09 00028884851TRDU1 1,872 1.6320 XDUB 15:07:09 00028884852TRDU1 2,363 1.6320 XDUB 15:51:26 00028885154TRDU1 2,322 1.6320 XDUB 15:51:26 00028885155TRDU1 2,319 1.6320 XDUB 16:00:13 00028885213TRDU1 1,634 1.6320 XDUB 16:00:13 00028885214TRDU1 436 1.6320 XDUB 16:00:13 00028885215TRDU1 1,672 1.6380 XDUB 16:20:30 00028885388TRDU1 753 1.6380 XDUB 16:20:30 00028885389TRDU1 2,997 1.6380 XDUB 16:27:40 00028885475TRDU1

London Stock Exchange