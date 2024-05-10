10.05.2024 08:00:20

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
10-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

10 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 9th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6400

£1.4120

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6300

£1.3980

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6338

£1.4058

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,915,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      1,034

1.6300

XDUB

10:44:35

00028883436TRDU1

      3,531

1.6300

XDUB

10:44:35

00028883437TRDU1

      2,397

1.6300

XDUB

10:44:36

00028883438TRDU1

      2,149

1.6300

XDUB

10:54:29

00028883469TRDU1

      1,425

1.6300

XDUB

11:00:52

00028883489TRDU1

      1,425

1.6300

XDUB

11:00:52

00028883490TRDU1

         880

1.6300

XDUB

11:00:52

00028883491TRDU1

         870

1.6300

XDUB

11:00:52

00028883492TRDU1

         555

1.6300

XDUB

11:00:52

00028883493TRDU1

      1,341

1.6300

XDUB

11:00:52

00028883494TRDU1

      4,327

1.6300

XDUB

12:08:55

00028883873TRDU1

          63

1.6320

XDUB

13:02:04

00028884111TRDU1

          57

1.6320

XDUB

13:02:04

00028884112TRDU1

      6,351

1.6400

XDUB

13:43:45

00028884310TRDU1

      6,234

1.6400

XDUB

13:43:45

00028884311TRDU1

      1,750

1.6380

XDUB

14:32:32

00028884541TRDU1

         392

1.6380

XDUB

14:32:32

00028884542TRDU1

      6,833

1.6340

XDUB

14:37:24

00028884692TRDU1

      2,360

1.6320

XDUB

15:07:09

00028884849TRDU1

      2,117

1.6320

XDUB

15:07:09

00028884850TRDU1

      2,541

1.6320

XDUB

15:07:09

00028884851TRDU1

      1,872

1.6320

XDUB

15:07:09

00028884852TRDU1

      2,363

1.6320

XDUB

15:51:26

00028885154TRDU1

      2,322

1.6320

XDUB

15:51:26

00028885155TRDU1

      2,319

1.6320

XDUB

16:00:13

00028885213TRDU1

      1,634

1.6320

XDUB

16:00:13

00028885214TRDU1

         436

1.6320

XDUB

16:00:13

00028885215TRDU1

      1,672

1.6380

XDUB

16:20:30

00028885388TRDU1

         753

1.6380

XDUB

16:20:30

00028885389TRDU1

      2,997

1.6380

XDUB

16:27:40

00028885475TRDU1

 

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      3,095

1.4040

XLON

10:44:22

00028883434TRDU1

      3,038

1.3980

XLON

11:00:52

00028883488TRDU1

      2,962

1.4040

XLON

12:08:53

00028883871TRDU1

      3,051

1.4040

XLON

12:08:53

00028883872TRDU1

      1,448

1.4120

XLON

13:30:35

00028884188TRDU1

      1,279

1.4120

XLON

13:30:35

00028884189TRDU1

         604

1.4120

XLON

13:30:35

00028884190TRDU1

      6,308

1.4060

XLON

14:37:24

00028884691TRDU1

      5,963

1.4040

XLON

15:07:09

00028884848TRDU1

      2,946

1.4060

XLON

15:43:28

00028885118TRDU1

      4,306

1.4120

XLON

16:26:43

00028885466TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 320632
EQS News ID: 1899891

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

