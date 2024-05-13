13.05.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
13-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 10th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6900

£1.4600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6720

£1.4380

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6844

£1.4538

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,815,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

       4,837

1.6740

XDUB

08:30:34

00028885950TRDU1

         579

1.6720

XDUB

09:14:03

00028886225TRDU1

       1,732

1.6720

XDUB

09:14:03

00028886226TRDU1

       2,099

1.6720

XDUB

09:14:03

00028886227TRDU1

       2,247

1.6720

XDUB

09:23:15

00028886297TRDU1

         927

1.6900

XDUB

10:24:49

00028886612TRDU1

       1,122

1.6900

XDUB

10:24:49

00028886613TRDU1

         122

1.6900

XDUB

10:24:49

00028886614TRDU1

       2,394

1.6900

XDUB

10:47:27

00028886672TRDU1

       3,858

1.6900

XDUB

11:25:56

00028886812TRDU1

         265

1.6900

XDUB

14:25:29

00028887472TRDU1

       4,488

1.6900

XDUB

14:25:29

00028887473TRDU1

           54

1.6820

XDUB

14:37:00

00028887663TRDU1

       1,548

1.6820

XDUB

14:37:16

00028887672TRDU1

       2,361

1.6820

XDUB

14:48:40

00028887858TRDU1

         212

1.6820

XDUB

14:48:40

00028887859TRDU1

       2,159

1.6900

XDUB

14:59:02

00028887956TRDU1

       4,609

1.6900

XDUB

15:00:17

00028887986TRDU1

       4,991

1.6900

XDUB

15:37:44

00028888168TRDU1

         400

1.6840

XDUB

15:49:10

00028888213TRDU1

         284

1.6840

XDUB

15:49:10

00028888214TRDU1

       1,474

1.6840

XDUB

16:02:20

00028888294TRDU1

         227

1.6840

XDUB

16:02:20

00028888295TRDU1

         926

1.6840

XDUB

16:15:29

00028888341TRDU1

       2,354

1.6840

XDUB

16:15:29

00028888342TRDU1

       2,507

1.6840

XDUB

16:15:29

00028888343TRDU1

       1,215

1.6840

XDUB

16:15:29

00028888344TRDU1

       2,261

1.6840

XDUB

16:15:29

00028888345TRDU1

       2,507

1.6840

XDUB

16:15:29

00028888346TRDU1

       2,507

1.6840

XDUB

16:15:29

00028888347TRDU1

       1,667

1.6840

XDUB

16:15:29

00028888348TRDU1

       1,479

1.6840

XDUB

16:16:30

00028888352TRDU1

         751

1.6840

XDUB

16:17:09

00028888362TRDU1

       3,837

1.6880

XDUB

16:27:25

00028888444TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

       1,976

1.4380

XLON

09:19:47

00028886261TRDU1

       1,062

1.4380

XLON

09:19:47

00028886262TRDU1

       2,793

1.4500

XLON

11:26:11

00028886814TRDU1

       2,966

1.4480

XLON

12:00:38

00028886938TRDU1

       3,025

1.4600

XLON

14:59:25

00028887962TRDU1

       2,987

1.4600

XLON

14:59:30

00028887963TRDU1

       4,224

1.4600

XLON

14:59:30

00028887964TRDU1

       1,418

1.4600

XLON

14:59:30

00028887965TRDU1

       3,053

1.4540

XLON

15:43:31

00028888190TRDU1

       3,157

1.4540

XLON

15:43:31

00028888191TRDU1

       4,987

1.4540

XLON

16:27:25

00028888442TRDU1

       3,352

1.4540

XLON

16:27:25

00028888443TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 320909
EQS News ID: 1900845

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

