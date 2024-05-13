Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6900 £1.4600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6720 £1.4380 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6844 £1.4538

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,815,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,837 1.6740 XDUB 08:30:34 00028885950TRDU1 579 1.6720 XDUB 09:14:03 00028886225TRDU1 1,732 1.6720 XDUB 09:14:03 00028886226TRDU1 2,099 1.6720 XDUB 09:14:03 00028886227TRDU1 2,247 1.6720 XDUB 09:23:15 00028886297TRDU1 927 1.6900 XDUB 10:24:49 00028886612TRDU1 1,122 1.6900 XDUB 10:24:49 00028886613TRDU1 122 1.6900 XDUB 10:24:49 00028886614TRDU1 2,394 1.6900 XDUB 10:47:27 00028886672TRDU1 3,858 1.6900 XDUB 11:25:56 00028886812TRDU1 265 1.6900 XDUB 14:25:29 00028887472TRDU1 4,488 1.6900 XDUB 14:25:29 00028887473TRDU1 54 1.6820 XDUB 14:37:00 00028887663TRDU1 1,548 1.6820 XDUB 14:37:16 00028887672TRDU1 2,361 1.6820 XDUB 14:48:40 00028887858TRDU1 212 1.6820 XDUB 14:48:40 00028887859TRDU1 2,159 1.6900 XDUB 14:59:02 00028887956TRDU1 4,609 1.6900 XDUB 15:00:17 00028887986TRDU1 4,991 1.6900 XDUB 15:37:44 00028888168TRDU1 400 1.6840 XDUB 15:49:10 00028888213TRDU1 284 1.6840 XDUB 15:49:10 00028888214TRDU1 1,474 1.6840 XDUB 16:02:20 00028888294TRDU1 227 1.6840 XDUB 16:02:20 00028888295TRDU1 926 1.6840 XDUB 16:15:29 00028888341TRDU1 2,354 1.6840 XDUB 16:15:29 00028888342TRDU1 2,507 1.6840 XDUB 16:15:29 00028888343TRDU1 1,215 1.6840 XDUB 16:15:29 00028888344TRDU1 2,261 1.6840 XDUB 16:15:29 00028888345TRDU1 2,507 1.6840 XDUB 16:15:29 00028888346TRDU1 2,507 1.6840 XDUB 16:15:29 00028888347TRDU1 1,667 1.6840 XDUB 16:15:29 00028888348TRDU1 1,479 1.6840 XDUB 16:16:30 00028888352TRDU1 751 1.6840 XDUB 16:17:09 00028888362TRDU1 3,837 1.6880 XDUB 16:27:25 00028888444TRDU1

London Stock Exchange