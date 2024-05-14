14.05.2024 08:00:14

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
14-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

14 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6840

£1.4480

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6640

£1.4320

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6730

£1.4378

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,715,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

       2,448

1.6840

XDUB

08:34:39

00028888711TRDU1

       1,233

1.6840

XDUB

08:34:39

00028888712TRDU1

       1,071

1.6840

XDUB

08:34:39

00028888713TRDU1

       1,349

1.6780

XDUB

09:21:51

00028888981TRDU1

         936

1.6780

XDUB

09:21:51

00028888982TRDU1

         600

1.6760

XDUB

09:36:57

00028889060TRDU1

       3,858

1.6760

XDUB

09:36:57

00028889061TRDU1

         855

1.6700

XDUB

09:55:08

00028889243TRDU1

       1,362

1.6700

XDUB

09:55:08

00028889244TRDU1

         700

1.6680

XDUB

10:09:58

00028889302TRDU1

       1,469

1.6680

XDUB

10:09:58

00028889303TRDU1

       1,460

1.6800

XDUB

11:07:15

00028889519TRDU1

       1,049

1.6800

XDUB

11:07:15

00028889520TRDU1

         248

1.6800

XDUB

11:34:53

00028889711TRDU1

       2,182

1.6800

XDUB

11:34:53

00028889712TRDU1

       4,289

1.6780

XDUB

11:36:13

00028889716TRDU1

         306

1.6680

XDUB

12:49:09

00028890012TRDU1

           11

1.6720

XDUB

13:05:39

00028890077TRDU1

         151

1.6720

XDUB

13:05:39

00028890078TRDU1

       1,985

1.6720

XDUB

13:05:39

00028890079TRDU1

         374

1.6700

XDUB

13:16:11

00028890153TRDU1

       1,600

1.6700

XDUB

13:16:11

00028890154TRDU1

       2,458

1.6700

XDUB

13:16:11

00028890155TRDU1

       2,298

1.6720

XDUB

13:59:16

00028890290TRDU1

       3,008

1.6720

XDUB

13:59:16

00028890291TRDU1

       1,043

1.6720

XDUB

13:59:16

00028890292TRDU1

       2,079

1.6700

XDUB

14:17:17

00028890357TRDU1

         244

1.6700

XDUB

14:17:17

00028890358TRDU1

       2,525

1.6720

XDUB

14:50:05

00028890677TRDU1

           37

1.6700

XDUB

14:52:44

00028890709TRDU1

       2,328

1.6720

XDUB

15:02:06

00028890791TRDU1

       5,841

1.6700

XDUB

15:08:46

00028890834TRDU1

       1,358

1.6700

XDUB

15:46:25

00028891232TRDU1

         906

1.6700

XDUB

15:46:25

00028891233TRDU1

       4,390

1.6680

XDUB

15:55:32

00028891269TRDU1

       2,338

1.6680

XDUB

15:55:32

00028891270TRDU1

       2,116

1.6640

XDUB

16:16:45

00028891434TRDU1

       1,006

1.6720

XDUB

16:25:39

00028891600TRDU1

         172

1.6720

XDUB

16:25:39

00028891601TRDU1

       1,317

1.6720

XDUB

16:25:39

00028891602TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

       3,026

1.4480

XLON

08:34:39

00028888710TRDU1

       3,015

1.4380

XLON

09:55:08

00028889242TRDU1

       3,387

1.4400

XLON

11:36:24

00028889717TRDU1

       3,323

1.4360

XLON

11:55:08

00028889799TRDU1

       3,432

1.4400

XLON

13:59:16

00028890288TRDU1

       3,410

1.4400

XLON

13:59:16

00028890289TRDU1

       3,339

1.4340

XLON

14:22:07

00028890428TRDU1

       3,233

1.4360

XLON

14:52:44

00028890704TRDU1

       2,975

1.4320

XLON

15:56:29

00028891272TRDU1

       1,645

1.4360

XLON

16:21:00

00028891500TRDU1

       4,215

1.4360

XLON

16:21:00

00028891501TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 321203
EQS News ID: 1901979

 
