Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6840 £1.4480 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6640 £1.4320 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6730 £1.4378

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,715,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,448 1.6840 XDUB 08:34:39 00028888711TRDU1 1,233 1.6840 XDUB 08:34:39 00028888712TRDU1 1,071 1.6840 XDUB 08:34:39 00028888713TRDU1 1,349 1.6780 XDUB 09:21:51 00028888981TRDU1 936 1.6780 XDUB 09:21:51 00028888982TRDU1 600 1.6760 XDUB 09:36:57 00028889060TRDU1 3,858 1.6760 XDUB 09:36:57 00028889061TRDU1 855 1.6700 XDUB 09:55:08 00028889243TRDU1 1,362 1.6700 XDUB 09:55:08 00028889244TRDU1 700 1.6680 XDUB 10:09:58 00028889302TRDU1 1,469 1.6680 XDUB 10:09:58 00028889303TRDU1 1,460 1.6800 XDUB 11:07:15 00028889519TRDU1 1,049 1.6800 XDUB 11:07:15 00028889520TRDU1 248 1.6800 XDUB 11:34:53 00028889711TRDU1 2,182 1.6800 XDUB 11:34:53 00028889712TRDU1 4,289 1.6780 XDUB 11:36:13 00028889716TRDU1 306 1.6680 XDUB 12:49:09 00028890012TRDU1 11 1.6720 XDUB 13:05:39 00028890077TRDU1 151 1.6720 XDUB 13:05:39 00028890078TRDU1 1,985 1.6720 XDUB 13:05:39 00028890079TRDU1 374 1.6700 XDUB 13:16:11 00028890153TRDU1 1,600 1.6700 XDUB 13:16:11 00028890154TRDU1 2,458 1.6700 XDUB 13:16:11 00028890155TRDU1 2,298 1.6720 XDUB 13:59:16 00028890290TRDU1 3,008 1.6720 XDUB 13:59:16 00028890291TRDU1 1,043 1.6720 XDUB 13:59:16 00028890292TRDU1 2,079 1.6700 XDUB 14:17:17 00028890357TRDU1 244 1.6700 XDUB 14:17:17 00028890358TRDU1 2,525 1.6720 XDUB 14:50:05 00028890677TRDU1 37 1.6700 XDUB 14:52:44 00028890709TRDU1 2,328 1.6720 XDUB 15:02:06 00028890791TRDU1 5,841 1.6700 XDUB 15:08:46 00028890834TRDU1 1,358 1.6700 XDUB 15:46:25 00028891232TRDU1 906 1.6700 XDUB 15:46:25 00028891233TRDU1 4,390 1.6680 XDUB 15:55:32 00028891269TRDU1 2,338 1.6680 XDUB 15:55:32 00028891270TRDU1 2,116 1.6640 XDUB 16:16:45 00028891434TRDU1 1,006 1.6720 XDUB 16:25:39 00028891600TRDU1 172 1.6720 XDUB 16:25:39 00028891601TRDU1 1,317 1.6720 XDUB 16:25:39 00028891602TRDU1

London Stock Exchange