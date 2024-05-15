15.05.2024 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6960

£1.4540

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6680

£1.4400

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6847

£1.4464

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,615,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

          763

1.6680

XDUB

10:15:27

00028892363TRDU1

          616

1.6680

XDUB

10:25:41

00028892440TRDU1

        1,500

1.6680

XDUB

10:25:41

00028892439TRDU1

        1,929

1.6720

XDUB

10:26:21

00028892442TRDU1

            38

1.6720

XDUB

10:26:39

00028892444TRDU1

        1,700

1.6720

XDUB

10:28:07

00028892463TRDU1

          437

1.6720

XDUB

10:30:03

00028892478TRDU1

          991

1.6880

XDUB

10:45:03

00028892578TRDU1

          338

1.6840

XDUB

10:45:12

00028892584TRDU1

        1,574

1.6840

XDUB

10:45:12

00028892583TRDU1

        4,564

1.6880

XDUB

10:45:12

00028892582TRDU1

          569

1.6840

XDUB

10:45:12

00028892586TRDU1

        1,574

1.6840

XDUB

10:45:12

00028892585TRDU1

        1,204

1.6840

XDUB

10:45:12

00028892592TRDU1

        1,574

1.6840

XDUB

10:45:12

00028892591TRDU1

        2,420

1.6880

XDUB

12:04:52

00028892881TRDU1

        4,499

1.6880

XDUB

12:04:52

00028892880TRDU1

        4,292

1.6960

XDUB

12:54:23

00028893063TRDU1

          150

1.6960

XDUB

12:54:23

00028893062TRDU1

          989

1.6900

XDUB

13:53:58

00028893484TRDU1

        1,298

1.6900

XDUB

13:53:58

00028893483TRDU1

          611

1.6920

XDUB

14:13:00

00028893562TRDU1

        2,168

1.6920

XDUB

14:17:47

00028893606TRDU1

          540

1.6920

XDUB

14:31:34

00028893659TRDU1

        1,750

1.6920

XDUB

14:31:34

00028893658TRDU1

        2,529

1.6920

XDUB

14:39:51

00028893934TRDU1

        2,303

1.6920

XDUB

14:50:36

00028894049TRDU1

        1,576

1.6900

XDUB

14:50:46

00028894051TRDU1

        1,576

1.6900

XDUB

14:50:46

00028894052TRDU1

        3,534

1.6880

XDUB

14:51:14

00028894056TRDU1

        1,267

1.6780

XDUB

15:15:35

00028894322TRDU1

          898

1.6780

XDUB

15:57:03

00028894565TRDU1

          320

1.6780

XDUB

15:57:03

00028894564TRDU1

          515

1.6800

XDUB

15:57:13

00028894571TRDU1

        1,750

1.6800

XDUB

15:57:13

00028894570TRDU1

        4,714

1.6760

XDUB

15:57:13

00028894573TRDU1

        1,542

1.6760

XDUB

15:57:13

00028894572TRDU1

        4,388

1.6800

XDUB

16:20:31

00028894789TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

        3,274

1.4400

XLON

10:00:41

00028892196TRDU1

        3,309

1.4400

XLON

10:30:00

00028892476TRDU1

        2,588

1.4500

XLON

10:45:12

00028892580TRDU1

        1,075

1.4500

XLON

10:45:12

00028892581TRDU1

        1,700

1.4500

XLON

12:07:17

00028892891TRDU1

        1,318

1.4500

XLON

12:11:52

00028892909TRDU1

        1,270

1.4540

XLON

13:08:37

00028893154TRDU1

        2,000

1.4540

XLON

13:08:37

00028893153TRDU1

        5,809

1.4520

XLON

14:51:14

00028894055TRDU1

          494

1.4520

XLON

14:51:14

00028894054TRDU1

            36

1.4420

XLON

15:57:13

00028894566TRDU1

          458

1.4420

XLON

15:57:13

00028894569TRDU1

        3,059

1.4420

XLON

15:57:13

00028894568TRDU1

        2,747

1.4420

XLON

15:57:13

00028894567TRDU1

        5,863

1.4440

XLON

16:21:19

00028894795TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 321503
EQS News ID: 1903229

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

