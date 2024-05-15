Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6960 £1.4540 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6680 £1.4400 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6847 £1.4464

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,615,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 763 1.6680 XDUB 10:15:27 00028892363TRDU1 616 1.6680 XDUB 10:25:41 00028892440TRDU1 1,500 1.6680 XDUB 10:25:41 00028892439TRDU1 1,929 1.6720 XDUB 10:26:21 00028892442TRDU1 38 1.6720 XDUB 10:26:39 00028892444TRDU1 1,700 1.6720 XDUB 10:28:07 00028892463TRDU1 437 1.6720 XDUB 10:30:03 00028892478TRDU1 991 1.6880 XDUB 10:45:03 00028892578TRDU1 338 1.6840 XDUB 10:45:12 00028892584TRDU1 1,574 1.6840 XDUB 10:45:12 00028892583TRDU1 4,564 1.6880 XDUB 10:45:12 00028892582TRDU1 569 1.6840 XDUB 10:45:12 00028892586TRDU1 1,574 1.6840 XDUB 10:45:12 00028892585TRDU1 1,204 1.6840 XDUB 10:45:12 00028892592TRDU1 1,574 1.6840 XDUB 10:45:12 00028892591TRDU1 2,420 1.6880 XDUB 12:04:52 00028892881TRDU1 4,499 1.6880 XDUB 12:04:52 00028892880TRDU1 4,292 1.6960 XDUB 12:54:23 00028893063TRDU1 150 1.6960 XDUB 12:54:23 00028893062TRDU1 989 1.6900 XDUB 13:53:58 00028893484TRDU1 1,298 1.6900 XDUB 13:53:58 00028893483TRDU1 611 1.6920 XDUB 14:13:00 00028893562TRDU1 2,168 1.6920 XDUB 14:17:47 00028893606TRDU1 540 1.6920 XDUB 14:31:34 00028893659TRDU1 1,750 1.6920 XDUB 14:31:34 00028893658TRDU1 2,529 1.6920 XDUB 14:39:51 00028893934TRDU1 2,303 1.6920 XDUB 14:50:36 00028894049TRDU1 1,576 1.6900 XDUB 14:50:46 00028894051TRDU1 1,576 1.6900 XDUB 14:50:46 00028894052TRDU1 3,534 1.6880 XDUB 14:51:14 00028894056TRDU1 1,267 1.6780 XDUB 15:15:35 00028894322TRDU1 898 1.6780 XDUB 15:57:03 00028894565TRDU1 320 1.6780 XDUB 15:57:03 00028894564TRDU1 515 1.6800 XDUB 15:57:13 00028894571TRDU1 1,750 1.6800 XDUB 15:57:13 00028894570TRDU1 4,714 1.6760 XDUB 15:57:13 00028894573TRDU1 1,542 1.6760 XDUB 15:57:13 00028894572TRDU1 4,388 1.6800 XDUB 16:20:31 00028894789TRDU1

London Stock Exchange