Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 91,868 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 56,868 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7060 £1.4660 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6760 £1.4400 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6879 £1.4546

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,523,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,563 1.6800 XDUB 08:40:46 00028895140TRDU1 2,414 1.6840 XDUB 08:59:33 00028895215TRDU1 3,490 1.6800 XDUB 09:17:32 00028895268TRDU1 1,718 1.6800 XDUB 09:17:32 00028895267TRDU1 1,422 1.6760 XDUB 09:25:24 00028895297TRDU1 3,471 1.6780 XDUB 10:12:53 00028895482TRDU1 899 1.6780 XDUB 10:12:53 00028895481TRDU1 899 1.6800 XDUB 11:30:49 00028895780TRDU1 1,471 1.6800 XDUB 11:30:49 00028895779TRDU1 231 1.6800 XDUB 11:30:49 00028895778TRDU1 2,587 1.6800 XDUB 11:34:30 00028895802TRDU1 2,410 1.6820 XDUB 12:06:46 00028895884TRDU1 89 1.6820 XDUB 12:06:46 00028895881TRDU1 295 1.6840 XDUB 12:34:58 00028896000TRDU1 2,243 1.6840 XDUB 12:34:58 00028895999TRDU1 2,529 1.6920 XDUB 13:06:13 00028896183TRDU1 4,528 1.6920 XDUB 13:06:13 00028896182TRDU1 2,261 1.6860 XDUB 13:37:35 00028896315TRDU1 2,240 1.6860 XDUB 13:51:21 00028896385TRDU1 1,750 1.6940 XDUB 14:43:58 00028896780TRDU1 4,716 1.6940 XDUB 14:45:10 00028896793TRDU1 2,429 1.6940 XDUB 14:45:10 00028896792TRDU1 2,356 1.6940 XDUB 14:45:10 00028896791TRDU1 2,147 1.6920 XDUB 15:39:04 00028897403TRDU1 67 1.7060 XDUB 15:51:22 00028897535TRDU1 2,263 1.7060 XDUB 15:51:22 00028897536TRDU1 1,690 1.7040 XDUB 15:55:28 00028897579TRDU1 1,690 1.7040 XDUB 15:55:28 00028897580TRDU1

London Stock Exchange