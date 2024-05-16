16.05.2024 08:00:17

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

16 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 91,868 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

56,868

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7060

£1.4660

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6760

£1.4400

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6879

£1.4546

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,523,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

       2,563

1.6800

XDUB

08:40:46

00028895140TRDU1

       2,414

1.6840

XDUB

08:59:33

00028895215TRDU1

       3,490

1.6800

XDUB

09:17:32

00028895268TRDU1

       1,718

1.6800

XDUB

09:17:32

00028895267TRDU1

       1,422

1.6760

XDUB

09:25:24

00028895297TRDU1

       3,471

1.6780

XDUB

10:12:53

00028895482TRDU1

         899

1.6780

XDUB

10:12:53

00028895481TRDU1

         899

1.6800

XDUB

11:30:49

00028895780TRDU1

       1,471

1.6800

XDUB

11:30:49

00028895779TRDU1

         231

1.6800

XDUB

11:30:49

00028895778TRDU1

       2,587

1.6800

XDUB

11:34:30

00028895802TRDU1

       2,410

1.6820

XDUB

12:06:46

00028895884TRDU1

           89

1.6820

XDUB

12:06:46

00028895881TRDU1

         295

1.6840

XDUB

12:34:58

00028896000TRDU1

       2,243

1.6840

XDUB

12:34:58

00028895999TRDU1

       2,529

1.6920

XDUB

13:06:13

00028896183TRDU1

       4,528

1.6920

XDUB

13:06:13

00028896182TRDU1

       2,261

1.6860

XDUB

13:37:35

00028896315TRDU1

       2,240

1.6860

XDUB

13:51:21

00028896385TRDU1

       1,750

1.6940

XDUB

14:43:58

00028896780TRDU1

       4,716

1.6940

XDUB

14:45:10

00028896793TRDU1

       2,429

1.6940

XDUB

14:45:10

00028896792TRDU1

       2,356

1.6940

XDUB

14:45:10

00028896791TRDU1

       2,147

1.6920

XDUB

15:39:04

00028897403TRDU1

           67

1.7060

XDUB

15:51:22

00028897535TRDU1

       2,263

1.7060

XDUB

15:51:22

00028897536TRDU1

       1,690

1.7040

XDUB

15:55:28

00028897579TRDU1

       1,690

1.7040

XDUB

15:55:28

00028897580TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

            1

1.4420

XLON

09:55:35

00028895414TRDU1

            5

1.4420

XLON

09:55:35

00028895415TRDU1

         597

1.4420

XLON

09:59:50

00028895435TRDU1

       2,440

1.4420

XLON

09:59:50

00028895434TRDU1

         181

1.4420

XLON

09:59:50

00028895433TRDU1

           55

1.4420

XLON

10:25:39

00028895599TRDU1

       2,268

1.4420

XLON

10:25:39

00028895601TRDU1

       1,135

1.4420

XLON

10:25:39

00028895600TRDU1

         164

1.4400

XLON

10:25:40

00028895602TRDU1

           55

1.4460

XLON

12:06:49

00028895888TRDU1

           73

1.4460

XLON

12:06:49

00028895887TRDU1

       1,400

1.4460

XLON

12:07:01

00028895891TRDU1

       1,861

1.4460

XLON

12:07:01

00028895892TRDU1

           55

1.4520

XLON

12:48:50

00028896057TRDU1

       1,221

1.4520

XLON

12:49:05

00028896061TRDU1

         613

1.4520

XLON

12:49:05

00028896060TRDU1

       1,400

1.4520

XLON

12:49:05

00028896059TRDU1

       1,834

1.4480

XLON

14:00:10

00028896405TRDU1

       2,955

1.4480

XLON

14:00:10

00028896404TRDU1

       1,206

1.4480

XLON

14:00:10

00028896403TRDU1

         502

1.4660

XLON

16:25:35

00028897926TRDU1

       8,548

1.4660

XLON

16:25:35

00028897928TRDU1

         395

1.4660

XLON

16:25:35

00028897927TRDU1

       2,436

1.4640

XLON

16:27:47

00028897945TRDU1

       3,600

1.4640

XLON

16:27:47

00028897944TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 321802
EQS News ID: 1904297

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

