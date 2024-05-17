17.05.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
17-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 16th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7240

£1.4760

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7020

£1.4640

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7152

£1.4703

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,423,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,207

1.708

XDUB

09:06:14

00028898956TRDU1

1,285

1.708

XDUB

09:06:14

00028898957TRDU1

6,310

1.712

XDUB

09:22:40

00028899034TRDU1

2,847

1.716

XDUB

10:10:51

00028899298TRDU1

1,501

1.716

XDUB

10:10:51

00028899299TRDU1

2,201

1.71

XDUB

10:34:58

00028899373TRDU1

369

1.714

XDUB

12:21:46

00028899847TRDU1

47

1.714

XDUB

12:21:46

00028899848TRDU1

3,107

1.714

XDUB

12:24:36

00028899881TRDU1

525

1.714

XDUB

12:24:36

00028899882TRDU1

2,582

1.714

XDUB

12:24:36

00028899883TRDU1

1,600

1.724

XDUB

12:44:56

00028900071TRDU1

158

1.724

XDUB

12:44:56

00028900072TRDU1

565

1.724

XDUB

12:44:56

00028900073TRDU1

4,760

1.724

XDUB

12:50:44

00028900105TRDU1

393

1.722

XDUB

13:47:43

00028900436TRDU1

1,142

1.722

XDUB

13:47:43

00028900437TRDU1

2,281

1.722

XDUB

14:00:39

00028900496TRDU1

1,750

1.722

XDUB

14:18:21

00028900647TRDU1

493

1.722

XDUB

14:18:21

00028900648TRDU1

2,293

1.718

XDUB

14:28:42

00028900793TRDU1

2,142

1.718

XDUB

14:28:42

00028900795TRDU1

2,193

1.718

XDUB

14:28:42

00028900796TRDU1

2,446

1.712

XDUB

14:58:23

00028901349TRDU1

2,238

1.71

XDUB

14:58:26

00028901351TRDU1

2,313

1.71

XDUB

14:58:26

00028901352TRDU1

54

1.712

XDUB

15:35:53

00028901713TRDU1

2,253

1.712

XDUB

15:35:53

00028901714TRDU1

96

1.716

XDUB

15:56:47

00028901844TRDU1

54

1.716

XDUB

15:56:47

00028901845TRDU1

2,100

1.716

XDUB

15:56:47

00028901846TRDU1

1,865

1.716

XDUB

15:56:47

00028901847TRDU1

561

1.716

XDUB

15:56:47

00028901848TRDU1

1,865

1.716

XDUB

15:56:47

00028901849TRDU1

4,237

1.716

XDUB

15:56:47

00028901850TRDU1

499

1.716

XDUB

15:56:47

00028901851TRDU1

2,668

1.702

XDUB

16:18:57

00028901971TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

54

1.468

XLON

10:30:15

00028899356TRDU1

3,176

1.466

XLON

10:34:58

00028899372TRDU1

675

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900104TRDU1

3,449

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900106TRDU1

88

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900107TRDU1

325

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900108TRDU1

233

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900109TRDU1

6

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900110TRDU1

214

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900111TRDU1

3

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900112TRDU1

51

1.476

XLON

12:50:44

00028900113TRDU1

40

1.474

XLON

13:10:54

00028900296TRDU1

270

1.474

XLON

14:17:15

00028900644TRDU1

1,500

1.474

XLON

14:28:42

00028900789TRDU1

402

1.474

XLON

14:28:42

00028900790TRDU1

6,809

1.474

XLON

14:28:42

00028900791TRDU1

846

1.474

XLON

14:28:42

00028900792TRDU1

295

1.474

XLON

14:28:42

00028900794TRDU1

6,591

1.468

XLON

14:58:26

00028901350TRDU1

153

1.468

XLON

15:56:47

00028901852TRDU1

6,029

1.468

XLON

15:56:47

00028901853TRDU1

3,500

1.464

XLON

16:26:46

00028902047TRDU1

291

1.464

XLON

16:26:46

00028902048TRDU1

 


