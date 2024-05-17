Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7240 £1.4760 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7020 £1.4640 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7152 £1.4703

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,423,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,207 1.708 XDUB 09:06:14 00028898956TRDU1 1,285 1.708 XDUB 09:06:14 00028898957TRDU1 6,310 1.712 XDUB 09:22:40 00028899034TRDU1 2,847 1.716 XDUB 10:10:51 00028899298TRDU1 1,501 1.716 XDUB 10:10:51 00028899299TRDU1 2,201 1.71 XDUB 10:34:58 00028899373TRDU1 369 1.714 XDUB 12:21:46 00028899847TRDU1 47 1.714 XDUB 12:21:46 00028899848TRDU1 3,107 1.714 XDUB 12:24:36 00028899881TRDU1 525 1.714 XDUB 12:24:36 00028899882TRDU1 2,582 1.714 XDUB 12:24:36 00028899883TRDU1 1,600 1.724 XDUB 12:44:56 00028900071TRDU1 158 1.724 XDUB 12:44:56 00028900072TRDU1 565 1.724 XDUB 12:44:56 00028900073TRDU1 4,760 1.724 XDUB 12:50:44 00028900105TRDU1 393 1.722 XDUB 13:47:43 00028900436TRDU1 1,142 1.722 XDUB 13:47:43 00028900437TRDU1 2,281 1.722 XDUB 14:00:39 00028900496TRDU1 1,750 1.722 XDUB 14:18:21 00028900647TRDU1 493 1.722 XDUB 14:18:21 00028900648TRDU1 2,293 1.718 XDUB 14:28:42 00028900793TRDU1 2,142 1.718 XDUB 14:28:42 00028900795TRDU1 2,193 1.718 XDUB 14:28:42 00028900796TRDU1 2,446 1.712 XDUB 14:58:23 00028901349TRDU1 2,238 1.71 XDUB 14:58:26 00028901351TRDU1 2,313 1.71 XDUB 14:58:26 00028901352TRDU1 54 1.712 XDUB 15:35:53 00028901713TRDU1 2,253 1.712 XDUB 15:35:53 00028901714TRDU1 96 1.716 XDUB 15:56:47 00028901844TRDU1 54 1.716 XDUB 15:56:47 00028901845TRDU1 2,100 1.716 XDUB 15:56:47 00028901846TRDU1 1,865 1.716 XDUB 15:56:47 00028901847TRDU1 561 1.716 XDUB 15:56:47 00028901848TRDU1 1,865 1.716 XDUB 15:56:47 00028901849TRDU1 4,237 1.716 XDUB 15:56:47 00028901850TRDU1 499 1.716 XDUB 15:56:47 00028901851TRDU1 2,668 1.702 XDUB 16:18:57 00028901971TRDU1

London Stock Exchange