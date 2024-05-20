Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7420 £1.4880 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7000 £1.4560 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7238 £1.4767

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,323,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,294 1.7000 XDUB 09:12:00 00028902868TRDU1 4,294 1.7000 XDUB 09:12:00 00028902867TRDU1 1,601 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:07 00028903320TRDU1 2,212 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:07 00028903319TRDU1 2,837 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:07 00028903318TRDU1 2,250 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:07 00028903317TRDU1 2,536 1.7100 XDUB 11:16:01 00028903804TRDU1 293 1.7200 XDUB 11:46:19 00028903971TRDU1 2,484 1.7200 XDUB 11:48:20 00028903986TRDU1 5,135 1.7160 XDUB 11:56:37 00028904032TRDU1 2,295 1.7340 XDUB 13:22:45 00028904590TRDU1 122 1.7340 XDUB 13:22:45 00028904589TRDU1 668 1.7340 XDUB 13:23:28 00028904594TRDU1 3,697 1.7340 XDUB 13:23:28 00028904593TRDU1 265 1.7340 XDUB 14:08:47 00028905061TRDU1 168 1.7340 XDUB 14:08:47 00028905060TRDU1 3,200 1.7340 XDUB 14:08:47 00028905059TRDU1 845 1.7340 XDUB 14:08:47 00028905058TRDU1 365 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905325TRDU1 1,060 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905324TRDU1 669 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905323TRDU1 391 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905322TRDU1 669 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905321TRDU1 365 1.7340 XDUB 14:37:41 00028905320TRDU1 2,875 1.7360 XDUB 14:45:21 00028905419TRDU1 949 1.7400 XDUB 15:12:54 00028906139TRDU1 1,600 1.7400 XDUB 15:12:54 00028906140TRDU1 34 1.7400 XDUB 15:12:54 00028906141TRDU1 4,568 1.7400 XDUB 15:19:37 00028906297TRDU1 4,421 1.7420 XDUB 15:46:22 00028906873TRDU1 2,317 1.7320 XDUB 15:57:37 00028907085TRDU1 1,014 1.7300 XDUB 16:02:33 00028907153TRDU1 54 1.7300 XDUB 16:02:33 00028907152TRDU1 1,380 1.7300 XDUB 16:02:33 00028907151TRDU1 3,073 1.7280 XDUB 16:20:39 00028907525TRDU1

London Stock Exchange