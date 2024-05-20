20.05.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

20 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7420

£1.4880

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7000

£1.4560

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7238

£1.4767

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,323,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

       4,294

1.7000

XDUB

09:12:00

00028902868TRDU1

       4,294

1.7000

XDUB

09:12:00

00028902867TRDU1

       1,601

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:07

00028903320TRDU1

       2,212

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:07

00028903319TRDU1

       2,837

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:07

00028903318TRDU1

       2,250

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:07

00028903317TRDU1

       2,536

1.7100

XDUB

11:16:01

00028903804TRDU1

         293

1.7200

XDUB

11:46:19

00028903971TRDU1

       2,484

1.7200

XDUB

11:48:20

00028903986TRDU1

       5,135

1.7160

XDUB

11:56:37

00028904032TRDU1

       2,295

1.7340

XDUB

13:22:45

00028904590TRDU1

         122

1.7340

XDUB

13:22:45

00028904589TRDU1

         668

1.7340

XDUB

13:23:28

00028904594TRDU1

       3,697

1.7340

XDUB

13:23:28

00028904593TRDU1

         265

1.7340

XDUB

14:08:47

00028905061TRDU1

         168

1.7340

XDUB

14:08:47

00028905060TRDU1

       3,200

1.7340

XDUB

14:08:47

00028905059TRDU1

         845

1.7340

XDUB

14:08:47

00028905058TRDU1

         365

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905325TRDU1

       1,060

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905324TRDU1

         669

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905323TRDU1

         391

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905322TRDU1

         669

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905321TRDU1

         365

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905320TRDU1

       2,875

1.7360

XDUB

14:45:21

00028905419TRDU1

         949

1.7400

XDUB

15:12:54

00028906139TRDU1

       1,600

1.7400

XDUB

15:12:54

00028906140TRDU1

           34

1.7400

XDUB

15:12:54

00028906141TRDU1

       4,568

1.7400

XDUB

15:19:37

00028906297TRDU1

       4,421

1.7420

XDUB

15:46:22

00028906873TRDU1

       2,317

1.7320

XDUB

15:57:37

00028907085TRDU1

       1,014

1.7300

XDUB

16:02:33

00028907153TRDU1

           54

1.7300

XDUB

16:02:33

00028907152TRDU1

       1,380

1.7300

XDUB

16:02:33

00028907151TRDU1

       3,073

1.7280

XDUB

16:20:39

00028907525TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

         127

1.4620

XLON

09:11:54

00028902866TRDU1

       2,953

1.4620

XLON

09:11:54

00028902865TRDU1

       3,743

1.4560

XLON

09:12:00

00028902869TRDU1

         310

1.4640

XLON

11:16:06

00028903805TRDU1

       1,732

1.4640

XLON

11:16:20

00028903807TRDU1

       1,100

1.4640

XLON

11:16:20

00028903806TRDU1

           54

1.4660

XLON

11:56:37

00028904031TRDU1

         850

1.4760

XLON

12:26:43

00028904166TRDU1

           85

1.4760

XLON

12:26:43

00028904163TRDU1

       2,342

1.4760

XLON

12:26:43

00028904162TRDU1

       2,866

1.4760

XLON

12:26:43

00028904161TRDU1

         258

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904592TRDU1

         100

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904598TRDU1

         110

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904597TRDU1

           10

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904596TRDU1

         111

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904595TRDU1

           54

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905217TRDU1

           54

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905219TRDU1

         947

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905218TRDU1

       1,114

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905221TRDU1

       1,135

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905220TRDU1

         276

1.4880

XLON

15:19:51

00028906302TRDU1

         511

1.4880

XLON

15:19:51

00028906301TRDU1

       2,400

1.4880

XLON

15:19:51

00028906300TRDU1

           76

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906875TRDU1

       2,700

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906874TRDU1

         822

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906879TRDU1

       2,000

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906878TRDU1

         140

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906877TRDU1

         425

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906876TRDU1

       5,595

1.4820

XLON

16:23:35

00028907585TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 322386
EQS News ID: 1906319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906319&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten