Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
21-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7360

£1.4820

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7200

£1.4720

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7287

£1.4780

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,323,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,538

1.7320

XDUB

11:12:06

00028908965TRDU1

1,583

1.7280

XDUB

11:12:06

00028908969TRDU1

2,466

1.7280

XDUB

11:12:06

00028908968TRDU1

1,000

1.7280

XDUB

11:12:06

00028908967TRDU1

2,145

1.7320

XDUB

12:11:08

00028909516TRDU1

1,520

1.7340

XDUB

12:19:15

00028909572TRDU1

1,600

1.7340

XDUB

12:19:15

00028909571TRDU1

1,367

1.7340

XDUB

12:19:15

00028909570TRDU1

2,339

1.7360

XDUB

12:59:14

00028909811TRDU1

53

1.7360

XDUB

12:59:14

00028909810TRDU1

2,241

1.7340

XDUB

13:01:20

00028909818TRDU1

2,515

1.7340

XDUB

13:01:20

00028909817TRDU1

2,218

1.7280

XDUB

13:42:43

00028909972TRDU1

2,341

1.7280

XDUB

13:42:43

00028909971TRDU1

2,609

1.7280

XDUB

13:59:09

00028910025TRDU1

949

1.7260

XDUB

14:16:58

00028910135TRDU1

1,427

1.7260

XDUB

14:16:58

00028910134TRDU1

53

1.7280

XDUB

14:40:55

00028910301TRDU1

53

1.7300

XDUB

15:13:22

00028910575TRDU1

2,518

1.7300

XDUB

15:28:45

00028910686TRDU1

1,309

1.7300

XDUB

15:28:45

00028910685TRDU1

2,231

1.7300

XDUB

15:28:45

00028910684TRDU1

1,157

1.7300

XDUB

15:28:45

00028910693TRDU1

9,925

1.7300

XDUB

15:28:45

00028910691TRDU1

1,200

1.7300

XDUB

15:28:45

00028910689TRDU1

1,500

1.7300

XDUB

15:28:45

00028910687TRDU1

4,656

1.7240

XDUB

15:51:32

00028910759TRDU1

2,280

1.7220

XDUB

15:56:00

00028910802TRDU1

28

1.7220

XDUB

15:56:00

00028910801TRDU1

2,381

1.7200

XDUB

16:07:30

00028910875TRDU1

2,239

1.7200

XDUB

16:14:43

00028910966TRDU1

2,559

1.7220

XDUB

16:25:50

00028911156TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

54

1.4820

XLON

13:01:20

00028909816TRDU1

1,463

1.4820

XLON

13:01:21

00028909819TRDU1

1,507

1.4820

XLON

13:01:21

00028909820TRDU1

54

1.4760

XLON

13:59:21

00028910031TRDU1

634

1.4800

XLON

14:42:27

00028910311TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

14:42:27

00028910315TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

14:42:27

00028910317TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

14:42:27

00028910319TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

14:42:27

00028910321TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

14:49:08

00028910354TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

14:57:34

00028910450TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

15:06:18

00028910525TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

15:15:22

00028910581TRDU1

1,566

1.4800

XLON

15:24:32

00028910675TRDU1

2,557

1.4780

XLON

15:28:45

00028910688TRDU1

1,900

1.4780

XLON

15:28:45

00028910690TRDU1

301

1.4780

XLON

15:28:45

00028910692TRDU1

1,598

1.4780

XLON

15:28:45

00028910694TRDU1

1,900

1.4780

XLON

15:28:45

00028910695TRDU1

715

1.4780

XLON

15:28:45

00028910696TRDU1

3,167

1.4740

XLON

15:56:00

00028910799TRDU1

236

1.4740

XLON

15:56:00

00028910800TRDU1

40

1.4720

XLON

16:24:37

00028911145TRDU1

14

1.4720

XLON

16:24:37

00028911146TRDU1

4,766

1.4720

XLON

16:24:37

00028911147TRDU1

 


