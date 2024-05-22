22.05.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

22 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7360

£1.4860

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7180

£1.4720

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7276

£1.4787

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,223,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,565

1.7220

XDUB

08:42:01

00028911785TRDU1

3,552

1.7220

XDUB

08:51:07

00028911871TRDU1

618

1.7220

XDUB

08:51:07

00028911870TRDU1

1,978

1.7200

XDUB

09:42:52

00028912263TRDU1

526

1.7180

XDUB

09:44:02

00028912264TRDU1

912

1.7180

XDUB

09:44:02

00028912267TRDU1

1,500

1.7180

XDUB

09:44:02

00028912266TRDU1

1,500

1.7180

XDUB

09:44:02

00028912265TRDU1

4,557

1.7340

XDUB

10:29:10

00028912622TRDU1

1,470

1.7200

XDUB

10:58:41

00028912835TRDU1

854

1.7200

XDUB

10:58:42

00028912836TRDU1

2,184

1.7280

XDUB

12:04:58

00028913041TRDU1

980

1.7300

XDUB

12:26:14

00028913122TRDU1

1,446

1.7300

XDUB

12:26:14

00028913121TRDU1

4,599

1.7300

XDUB

12:39:41

00028913167TRDU1

2,230

1.7340

XDUB

13:24:33

00028913352TRDU1

2,337

1.7340

XDUB

13:24:33

00028913351TRDU1

443

1.7340

XDUB

14:14:39

00028913597TRDU1

2,188

1.7340

XDUB

14:14:39

00028913596TRDU1

3,992

1.7340

XDUB

14:14:39

00028913595TRDU1

2,436

1.7300

XDUB

14:31:51

00028913843TRDU1

1,017

1.7280

XDUB

14:41:37

00028913985TRDU1

1,196

1.7280

XDUB

14:41:37

00028913984TRDU1

2,220

1.7220

XDUB

15:12:19

00028914786TRDU1

2,299

1.7240

XDUB

15:24:05

00028914941TRDU1

1,014

1.7240

XDUB

15:36:45

00028915147TRDU1

1,339

1.7240

XDUB

15:36:45

00028915146TRDU1

2,427

1.7280

XDUB

15:49:29

00028915309TRDU1

4,403

1.7260

XDUB

15:54:22

00028915475TRDU1

1,378

1.7260

XDUB

15:54:22

00028915474TRDU1

649

1.7260

XDUB

15:54:22

00028915473TRDU1

729

1.7260

XDUB

15:54:22

00028915472TRDU1

3,462

1.7360

XDUB

16:23:49

00028916290TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3,300

1.4860

XLON

13:02:38

00028913231TRDU1

1,462

1.4800

XLON

13:24:33

00028913350TRDU1

3,308

1.4840

XLON

13:50:03

00028913490TRDU1

54

1.4800

XLON

14:14:39

00028913598TRDU1

478

1.4800

XLON

14:31:50

00028913838TRDU1

3,322

1.4800

XLON

14:31:50

00028913839TRDU1

495

1.4800

XLON

14:31:50

00028913840TRDU1

3,212

1.4800

XLON

14:31:50

00028913841TRDU1

2,316

1.4800

XLON

14:31:50

00028913842TRDU1

40

1.4720

XLON

14:41:37

00028913981TRDU1

1,310

1.4720

XLON

14:41:37

00028913982TRDU1

269

1.4720

XLON

14:41:37

00028913983TRDU1

3,562

1.4740

XLON

15:54:22

00028915471TRDU1

101

1.4720

XLON

15:54:22

00028915480TRDU1

3,757

1.4720

XLON

15:54:22

00028915482TRDU1

2,890

1.4720

XLON

15:54:27

00028915487TRDU1

5,124

1.4820

XLON

16:24:36

00028916301TRDU1

 


