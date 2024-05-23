Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22nd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 96,828 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 31,828 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7400 £1.4780 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7120 £1.4560 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7205 £1.4655

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,126,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,749 1.7400 XDUB 08:19:56 00028916766TRDU1 2,218 1.7260 XDUB 08:44:09 00028916957TRDU1 4,181 1.7320 XDUB 09:42:32 00028917455TRDU1 1,519 1.7320 XDUB 11:11:15 00028918122TRDU1 1,519 1.7320 XDUB 11:11:15 00028918121TRDU1 1,519 1.7320 XDUB 11:11:15 00028918120TRDU1 489 1.7320 XDUB 11:20:49 00028918173TRDU1 1,846 1.7320 XDUB 11:20:49 00028918172TRDU1 2,335 1.7280 XDUB 11:20:49 00028918174TRDU1 2,434 1.7180 XDUB 11:39:58 00028918283TRDU1 4,541 1.7180 XDUB 12:57:34 00028918930TRDU1 2,380 1.7180 XDUB 12:57:34 00028918929TRDU1 174 1.7140 XDUB 13:44:27 00028919447TRDU1 2,342 1.7140 XDUB 13:47:00 00028919483TRDU1 2,219 1.7160 XDUB 14:21:38 00028919954TRDU1 2,143 1.7140 XDUB 14:30:32 00028920290TRDU1 4,663 1.7140 XDUB 14:30:32 00028920289TRDU1 2,574 1.7160 XDUB 14:30:32 00028920288TRDU1 35 1.7140 XDUB 15:05:52 00028921073TRDU1 1,500 1.7140 XDUB 15:05:52 00028921072TRDU1 868 1.7140 XDUB 15:05:52 00028921071TRDU1 2,525 1.7140 XDUB 15:18:34 00028921204TRDU1 1,270 1.7140 XDUB 15:32:32 00028921449TRDU1 75 1.7140 XDUB 15:32:32 00028921448TRDU1 78 1.7140 XDUB 15:39:56 00028921544TRDU1 1,812 1.7140 XDUB 15:39:56 00028921543TRDU1 15 1.7140 XDUB 15:49:34 00028921721TRDU1 616 1.7140 XDUB 15:49:34 00028921720TRDU1 2,581 1.7140 XDUB 15:52:44 00028921826TRDU1 965 1.7140 XDUB 16:04:57 00028922026TRDU1 412 1.7140 XDUB 16:05:07 00028922028TRDU1 1,196 1.7140 XDUB 16:05:07 00028922027TRDU1 96 1.7140 XDUB 16:15:07 00028922216TRDU1 1,529 1.7140 XDUB 16:16:07 00028922255TRDU1 2,342 1.7140 XDUB 16:16:07 00028922254TRDU1 848 1.7140 XDUB 16:16:07 00028922253TRDU1 2,027 1.7120 XDUB 16:25:49 00028922496TRDU1 365 1.7120 XDUB 16:25:49 00028922495TRDU1

London Stock Exchange