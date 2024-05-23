23.05.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22nd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 96,828 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

31,828

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7400

£1.4780

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7120

£1.4560

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7205

£1.4655

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,126,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,749

1.7400

XDUB

08:19:56

00028916766TRDU1

2,218

1.7260

XDUB

08:44:09

00028916957TRDU1

4,181

1.7320

XDUB

09:42:32

00028917455TRDU1

1,519

1.7320

XDUB

11:11:15

00028918122TRDU1

1,519

1.7320

XDUB

11:11:15

00028918121TRDU1

1,519

1.7320

XDUB

11:11:15

00028918120TRDU1

489

1.7320

XDUB

11:20:49

00028918173TRDU1

1,846

1.7320

XDUB

11:20:49

00028918172TRDU1

2,335

1.7280

XDUB

11:20:49

00028918174TRDU1

2,434

1.7180

XDUB

11:39:58

00028918283TRDU1

4,541

1.7180

XDUB

12:57:34

00028918930TRDU1

2,380

1.7180

XDUB

12:57:34

00028918929TRDU1

174

1.7140

XDUB

13:44:27

00028919447TRDU1

2,342

1.7140

XDUB

13:47:00

00028919483TRDU1

2,219

1.7160

XDUB

14:21:38

00028919954TRDU1

2,143

1.7140

XDUB

14:30:32

00028920290TRDU1

4,663

1.7140

XDUB

14:30:32

00028920289TRDU1

2,574

1.7160

XDUB

14:30:32

00028920288TRDU1

35

1.7140

XDUB

15:05:52

00028921073TRDU1

1,500

1.7140

XDUB

15:05:52

00028921072TRDU1

868

1.7140

XDUB

15:05:52

00028921071TRDU1

2,525

1.7140

XDUB

15:18:34

00028921204TRDU1

1,270

1.7140

XDUB

15:32:32

00028921449TRDU1

75

1.7140

XDUB

15:32:32

00028921448TRDU1

78

1.7140

XDUB

15:39:56

00028921544TRDU1

1,812

1.7140

XDUB

15:39:56

00028921543TRDU1

15

1.7140

XDUB

15:49:34

00028921721TRDU1

616

1.7140

XDUB

15:49:34

00028921720TRDU1

2,581

1.7140

XDUB

15:52:44

00028921826TRDU1

965

1.7140

XDUB

16:04:57

00028922026TRDU1

412

1.7140

XDUB

16:05:07

00028922028TRDU1

1,196

1.7140

XDUB

16:05:07

00028922027TRDU1

96

1.7140

XDUB

16:15:07

00028922216TRDU1

1,529

1.7140

XDUB

16:16:07

00028922255TRDU1

2,342

1.7140

XDUB

16:16:07

00028922254TRDU1

848

1.7140

XDUB

16:16:07

00028922253TRDU1

2,027

1.7120

XDUB

16:25:49

00028922496TRDU1

365

1.7120

XDUB

16:25:49

00028922495TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,611

1.4780

XLON

09:30:56

00028917314TRDU1

2,611

1.4780

XLON

10:15:02

00028917732TRDU1

247

1.4780

XLON

10:15:02

00028917733TRDU1

396

1.4780

XLON

10:15:02

00028917734TRDU1

795

1.4720

XLON

10:18:14

00028917786TRDU1

2,373

1.4720

XLON

10:18:14

00028917787TRDU1

3,119

1.4700

XLON

11:20:50

00028918175TRDU1

3,206

1.4620

XLON

12:57:34

00028918931TRDU1

3,254

1.4620

XLON

14:22:03

00028919956TRDU1

2,958

1.4600

XLON

14:51:49

00028920877TRDU1

283

1.4600

XLON

14:51:49

00028920878TRDU1

1,478

1.4600

XLON

15:23:11

00028921268TRDU1

1,784

1.4600

XLON

15:23:11

00028921269TRDU1

759

1.4600

XLON

15:55:11

00028921869TRDU1

892

1.4600

XLON

15:55:11

00028921870TRDU1

35

1.4600

XLON

15:55:11

00028921871TRDU1

1,076

1.4600

XLON

16:11:03

00028922112TRDU1

972

1.4600

XLON

16:11:03

00028922113TRDU1

2,979

1.4560

XLON

16:21:16

00028922375TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 323262
EQS News ID: 1909145

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1909145&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten