Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23rd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7360

£1.4780

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7140

£1.4620

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7220

£1.4689

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,026,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,827

1.7140

XDUB

09:36:53

00028923340TRDU1

4,646

1.7140

XDUB

10:16:47

00028923726TRDU1

4,375

1.7160

XDUB

10:43:23

00028923862TRDU1

25

1.7180

XDUB

11:47:21

00028924673TRDU1

52

1.7180

XDUB

11:47:21

00028924674TRDU1

313

1.7200

XDUB

11:49:17

00028924690TRDU1

1,600

1.7200

XDUB

11:50:59

00028924702TRDU1

2,208

1.7180

XDUB

11:57:49

00028924770TRDU1

2,219

1.7180

XDUB

11:57:49

00028924769TRDU1

2,169

1.7240

XDUB

12:35:51

00028925193TRDU1

2,147

1.7240

XDUB

12:35:51

00028925192TRDU1

2,110

1.7220

XDUB

13:29:55

00028925589TRDU1

4,249

1.7220

XDUB

13:29:55

00028925586TRDU1

2,477

1.7220

XDUB

14:21:17

00028926033TRDU1

104

1.7200

XDUB

14:38:51

00028926391TRDU1

252

1.7200

XDUB

14:38:51

00028926390TRDU1

3,494

1.7200

XDUB

14:38:51

00028926389TRDU1

815

1.7200

XDUB

14:38:51

00028926388TRDU1

1,468

1.7200

XDUB

14:38:51

00028926387TRDU1

1,287

1.7200

XDUB

14:38:51

00028926386TRDU1

1,468

1.7200

XDUB

14:38:51

00028926385TRDU1

1,544

1.7360

XDUB

15:08:08

00028927176TRDU1

5,354

1.7340

XDUB

15:08:12

00028927182TRDU1

625

1.7280

XDUB

15:41:39

00028927634TRDU1

1,500

1.7280

XDUB

15:41:39

00028927633TRDU1

1,468

1.7240

XDUB

15:41:39

00028927637TRDU1

45

1.7240

XDUB

15:41:39

00028927636TRDU1

1,468

1.7240

XDUB

15:41:39

00028927635TRDU1

1,468

1.7240

XDUB

15:41:39

00028927638TRDU1

1,468

1.7240

XDUB

15:41:39

00028927639TRDU1

548

1.7240

XDUB

15:41:39

00028927640TRDU1

1,317

1.7220

XDUB

16:16:39

00028928368TRDU1

5,010

1.7260

XDUB

16:22:51

00028928478TRDU1

880

1.7260

XDUB

16:22:51

00028928477TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

6,096

1.4620

XLON

10:16:47

00028923725TRDU1

2,870

1.4640

XLON

11:58:02

00028924774TRDU1

2,876

1.4640

XLON

11:58:02

00028924773TRDU1

827

1.4640

XLON

14:28:11

00028926081TRDU1

2,483

1.4700

XLON

14:42:31

00028926560TRDU1

576

1.4700

XLON

14:42:31

00028926559TRDU1

354

1.4700

XLON

14:42:32

00028926562TRDU1

2,938

1.4700

XLON

14:42:32

00028926561TRDU1

1,026

1.4780

XLON

15:08:12

00028927181TRDU1

3,014

1.4780

XLON

15:08:12

00028927180TRDU1

1,902

1.4780

XLON

15:08:12

00028927179TRDU1

314

1.4780

XLON

15:08:12

00028927178TRDU1

2,700

1.4780

XLON

15:08:12

00028927177TRDU1

2,978

1.4680

XLON

15:41:39

00028927641TRDU1

1,772

1.4660

XLON

16:22:52

00028928481TRDU1

1,274

1.4660

XLON

16:23:22

00028928483TRDU1

1,000

1.4660

XLON

16:23:22

00028928482TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 323554
EQS News ID: 1910183

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten