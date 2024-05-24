Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23rd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7360 £1.4780 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7140 £1.4620 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7220 £1.4689

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,026,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,827 1.7140 XDUB 09:36:53 00028923340TRDU1 4,646 1.7140 XDUB 10:16:47 00028923726TRDU1 4,375 1.7160 XDUB 10:43:23 00028923862TRDU1 25 1.7180 XDUB 11:47:21 00028924673TRDU1 52 1.7180 XDUB 11:47:21 00028924674TRDU1 313 1.7200 XDUB 11:49:17 00028924690TRDU1 1,600 1.7200 XDUB 11:50:59 00028924702TRDU1 2,208 1.7180 XDUB 11:57:49 00028924770TRDU1 2,219 1.7180 XDUB 11:57:49 00028924769TRDU1 2,169 1.7240 XDUB 12:35:51 00028925193TRDU1 2,147 1.7240 XDUB 12:35:51 00028925192TRDU1 2,110 1.7220 XDUB 13:29:55 00028925589TRDU1 4,249 1.7220 XDUB 13:29:55 00028925586TRDU1 2,477 1.7220 XDUB 14:21:17 00028926033TRDU1 104 1.7200 XDUB 14:38:51 00028926391TRDU1 252 1.7200 XDUB 14:38:51 00028926390TRDU1 3,494 1.7200 XDUB 14:38:51 00028926389TRDU1 815 1.7200 XDUB 14:38:51 00028926388TRDU1 1,468 1.7200 XDUB 14:38:51 00028926387TRDU1 1,287 1.7200 XDUB 14:38:51 00028926386TRDU1 1,468 1.7200 XDUB 14:38:51 00028926385TRDU1 1,544 1.7360 XDUB 15:08:08 00028927176TRDU1 5,354 1.7340 XDUB 15:08:12 00028927182TRDU1 625 1.7280 XDUB 15:41:39 00028927634TRDU1 1,500 1.7280 XDUB 15:41:39 00028927633TRDU1 1,468 1.7240 XDUB 15:41:39 00028927637TRDU1 45 1.7240 XDUB 15:41:39 00028927636TRDU1 1,468 1.7240 XDUB 15:41:39 00028927635TRDU1 1,468 1.7240 XDUB 15:41:39 00028927638TRDU1 1,468 1.7240 XDUB 15:41:39 00028927639TRDU1 548 1.7240 XDUB 15:41:39 00028927640TRDU1 1,317 1.7220 XDUB 16:16:39 00028928368TRDU1 5,010 1.7260 XDUB 16:22:51 00028928478TRDU1 880 1.7260 XDUB 16:22:51 00028928477TRDU1

London Stock Exchange