28.05.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
28-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

28 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 27th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 45,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

45,000

N/a

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7620

N/a

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7440

N/a

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7533

N/a

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,881,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,000

1.7620

XDUB

11:22:27

00028935357TRDU1

3,274

1.7620

XDUB

11:22:28

00028935358TRDU1

3,274

1.7620

XDUB

11:22:28

00028935359TRDU1

3,274

1.7620

XDUB

11:22:32

00028935360TRDU1

270

1.7620

XDUB

11:22:32

00028935361TRDU1

2,488

1.7540

XDUB

11:40:38

00028935375TRDU1

2,208

1.7560

XDUB

13:00:39

00028935473TRDU1

472

1.7540

XDUB

13:46:43

00028935519TRDU1

1,600

1.7540

XDUB

13:46:43

00028935520TRDU1

1,600

1.7540

XDUB

13:46:43

00028935521TRDU1

813

1.7540

XDUB

13:46:43

00028935522TRDU1

805

1.7540

XDUB

14:35:42

00028935581TRDU1

4,253

1.7540

XDUB

14:36:45

00028935585TRDU1

2,578

1.7480

XDUB

14:37:10

00028935587TRDU1

1,470

1.7480

XDUB

15:07:34

00028935671TRDU1

3,107

1.7480

XDUB

15:07:34

00028935672TRDU1

1,316

1.7460

XDUB

15:18:45

00028935693TRDU1

1,183

1.7460

XDUB

15:18:45

00028935694TRDU1

2,376

1.7480

XDUB

16:02:28

00028935826TRDU1

61

1.7480

XDUB

16:02:28

00028935827TRDU1

4,997

1.7500

XDUB

16:08:01

00028935828TRDU1

1,004

1.7440

XDUB

16:21:54

00028935870TRDU1

1,577

1.7440

XDUB

16:21:54

00028935871TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 324137
EQS News ID: 1912105

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912105&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

