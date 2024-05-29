29.05.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7440

£1.4840

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7080

£1.4520

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7254

£1.4673

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,781,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,033

1.7380

XDUB

08:07:47

00028936046TRDU1

2,131

1.7380

XDUB

08:07:47

00028936045TRDU1

16

1.7380

XDUB

08:07:47

00028936044TRDU1

47

1.7380

XDUB

08:07:47

00028936047TRDU1

2,418

1.7440

XDUB

09:15:32

00028937210TRDU1

574

1.7440

XDUB

09:15:32

00028937214TRDU1

1,763

1.7440

XDUB

09:15:32

00028937213TRDU1

2,210

1.7440

XDUB

09:15:32

00028937212TRDU1

716

1.7380

XDUB

09:38:42

00028937676TRDU1

2,125

1.7360

XDUB

09:47:23

00028937741TRDU1

107

1.7360

XDUB

10:09:56

00028937945TRDU1

2,176

1.7360

XDUB

10:09:56

00028937944TRDU1

1,893

1.7360

XDUB

10:22:31

00028938041TRDU1

230

1.7360

XDUB

10:22:31

00028938042TRDU1

1,507

1.7320

XDUB

11:04:42

00028938379TRDU1

2,117

1.7320

XDUB

11:04:42

00028938374TRDU1

577

1.7320

XDUB

11:04:42

00028938373TRDU1

1,410

1.7240

XDUB

11:30:10

00028938609TRDU1

796

1.7240

XDUB

11:30:10

00028938608TRDU1

2,089

1.7300

XDUB

12:01:44

00028938793TRDU1

2,357

1.7320

XDUB

13:05:50

00028939171TRDU1

2,199

1.7300

XDUB

13:05:50

00028939172TRDU1

1,473

1.7280

XDUB

13:15:10

00028939236TRDU1

618

1.7280

XDUB

13:15:10

00028939235TRDU1

2,191

1.7280

XDUB

13:40:40

00028939648TRDU1

2,146

1.7200

XDUB

13:55:05

00028939903TRDU1

1,642

1.7180

XDUB

14:25:05

00028940524TRDU1

816

1.7180

XDUB

14:25:05

00028940523TRDU1

1,403

1.7180

XDUB

14:25:05

00028940522TRDU1

625

1.7180

XDUB

14:25:05

00028940521TRDU1

2,516

1.7160

XDUB

14:37:20

00028941136TRDU1

2,113

1.7160

XDUB

14:50:21

00028941371TRDU1

2,189

1.7160

XDUB

14:58:09

00028941562TRDU1

94

1.7160

XDUB

14:58:09

00028941560TRDU1

2,469

1.7120

XDUB

15:22:15

00028942840TRDU1

2,499

1.7120

XDUB

15:22:15

00028942839TRDU1

2,283

1.7140

XDUB

15:59:11

00028944150TRDU1

4,427

1.7120

XDUB

16:05:12

00028944521TRDU1

1,811

1.7080

XDUB

16:23:08

00028945138TRDU1

2,194

1.7080

XDUB

16:23:08

00028945137TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

442

1.4840

XLON

08:59:03

00028936913TRDU1

2,074

1.4840

XLON

08:59:03

00028936914TRDU1

2,544

1.4840

XLON

09:37:22

00028937667TRDU1

110

1.4840

XLON

09:37:22

00028937668TRDU1

2,002

1.4820

XLON

10:31:05

00028938123TRDU1

526

1.4820

XLON

10:31:05

00028938124TRDU1

5,021

1.4740

XLON

11:04:42

00028938378TRDU1

53

1.4720

XLON

12:01:44

00028938794TRDU1

375

1.4720

XLON

12:01:44

00028938795TRDU1

320

1.4720

XLON

12:01:44

00028938796TRDU1

2,530

1.4720

XLON

13:29:50

00028939472TRDU1

468

1.4620

XLON

13:51:09

00028939822TRDU1

53

1.4620

XLON

14:13:22

00028940288TRDU1

375

1.4620

XLON

14:25:04

00028940517TRDU1

316

1.4620

XLON

14:25:04

00028940518TRDU1

4,853

1.4620

XLON

14:25:04

00028940519TRDU1

2,625

1.4620

XLON

14:25:04

00028940520TRDU1

429

1.4580

XLON

14:58:09

00028941561TRDU1

1,691

1.4580

XLON

14:58:09

00028941563TRDU1

362

1.4580

XLON

14:58:09

00028941564TRDU1

2,702

1.4540

XLON

15:31:12

00028943205TRDU1

280

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944517TRDU1

30

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944518TRDU1

1

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944519TRDU1

22

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944520TRDU1

17

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944522TRDU1

29

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944523TRDU1

1

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944524TRDU1

6

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944525TRDU1

17

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944526TRDU1

390

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944527TRDU1

1,714

1.4560

XLON

16:05:12

00028944528TRDU1

2

1.4520

XLON

16:23:08

00028945134TRDU1

51

1.4520

XLON

16:23:08

00028945135TRDU1

143

1.4520

XLON

16:23:08

00028945136TRDU1

2,426

1.4520

XLON

16:23:08

00028945139TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 324365
EQS News ID: 1913011

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

