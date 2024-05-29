Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7440 £1.4840 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7080 £1.4520 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7254 £1.4673

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,781,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,033 1.7380 XDUB 08:07:47 00028936046TRDU1 2,131 1.7380 XDUB 08:07:47 00028936045TRDU1 16 1.7380 XDUB 08:07:47 00028936044TRDU1 47 1.7380 XDUB 08:07:47 00028936047TRDU1 2,418 1.7440 XDUB 09:15:32 00028937210TRDU1 574 1.7440 XDUB 09:15:32 00028937214TRDU1 1,763 1.7440 XDUB 09:15:32 00028937213TRDU1 2,210 1.7440 XDUB 09:15:32 00028937212TRDU1 716 1.7380 XDUB 09:38:42 00028937676TRDU1 2,125 1.7360 XDUB 09:47:23 00028937741TRDU1 107 1.7360 XDUB 10:09:56 00028937945TRDU1 2,176 1.7360 XDUB 10:09:56 00028937944TRDU1 1,893 1.7360 XDUB 10:22:31 00028938041TRDU1 230 1.7360 XDUB 10:22:31 00028938042TRDU1 1,507 1.7320 XDUB 11:04:42 00028938379TRDU1 2,117 1.7320 XDUB 11:04:42 00028938374TRDU1 577 1.7320 XDUB 11:04:42 00028938373TRDU1 1,410 1.7240 XDUB 11:30:10 00028938609TRDU1 796 1.7240 XDUB 11:30:10 00028938608TRDU1 2,089 1.7300 XDUB 12:01:44 00028938793TRDU1 2,357 1.7320 XDUB 13:05:50 00028939171TRDU1 2,199 1.7300 XDUB 13:05:50 00028939172TRDU1 1,473 1.7280 XDUB 13:15:10 00028939236TRDU1 618 1.7280 XDUB 13:15:10 00028939235TRDU1 2,191 1.7280 XDUB 13:40:40 00028939648TRDU1 2,146 1.7200 XDUB 13:55:05 00028939903TRDU1 1,642 1.7180 XDUB 14:25:05 00028940524TRDU1 816 1.7180 XDUB 14:25:05 00028940523TRDU1 1,403 1.7180 XDUB 14:25:05 00028940522TRDU1 625 1.7180 XDUB 14:25:05 00028940521TRDU1 2,516 1.7160 XDUB 14:37:20 00028941136TRDU1 2,113 1.7160 XDUB 14:50:21 00028941371TRDU1 2,189 1.7160 XDUB 14:58:09 00028941562TRDU1 94 1.7160 XDUB 14:58:09 00028941560TRDU1 2,469 1.7120 XDUB 15:22:15 00028942840TRDU1 2,499 1.7120 XDUB 15:22:15 00028942839TRDU1 2,283 1.7140 XDUB 15:59:11 00028944150TRDU1 4,427 1.7120 XDUB 16:05:12 00028944521TRDU1 1,811 1.7080 XDUB 16:23:08 00028945138TRDU1 2,194 1.7080 XDUB 16:23:08 00028945137TRDU1

London Stock Exchange