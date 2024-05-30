30.05.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

30 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 29th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 98,829 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

33,829

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7300

£1.4680

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6820

£1.4340

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7020

£1.4472

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,682,502 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3,787

1.7180

XDUB

08:18:26

00028945783TRDU1

887

1.7180

XDUB

08:18:26

00028945782TRDU1

2,039

1.7300

XDUB

08:36:15

00028946004TRDU1

606

1.7220

XDUB

09:16:53

00028946351TRDU1

3,732

1.7220

XDUB

09:16:53

00028946350TRDU1

2,087

1.7200

XDUB

10:02:32

00028946569TRDU1

130

1.7200

XDUB

10:02:32

00028946568TRDU1

1,917

1.7200

XDUB

10:02:32

00028946570TRDU1

2,214

1.7140

XDUB

10:26:53

00028946693TRDU1

2,153

1.7020

XDUB

11:20:31

00028946995TRDU1

2,140

1.7020

XDUB

11:20:31

00028946994TRDU1

2,260

1.7020

XDUB

11:20:31

00028946993TRDU1

1,112

1.7020

XDUB

12:20:52

00028947281TRDU1

397

1.7020

XDUB

12:20:52

00028947280TRDU1

393

1.7020

XDUB

12:20:52

00028947279TRDU1

183

1.7020

XDUB

12:20:52

00028947278TRDU1

2,219

1.7020

XDUB

12:20:52

00028947277TRDU1

1,438

1.7020

XDUB

12:54:22

00028947415TRDU1

1,834

1.7020

XDUB

13:07:44

00028947442TRDU1

214

1.7020

XDUB

13:07:44

00028947441TRDU1

644

1.7020

XDUB

13:07:44

00028947440TRDU1

787

1.6960

XDUB

14:08:19

00028947936TRDU1

1,000

1.6960

XDUB

14:08:27

00028947937TRDU1

2,315

1.6960

XDUB

14:18:27

00028947980TRDU1

4,719

1.6960

XDUB

14:18:27

00028947979TRDU1

54

1.6960

XDUB

14:18:27

00028947978TRDU1

2,109

1.6960

XDUB

14:18:27

00028947977TRDU1

2,598

1.6940

XDUB

14:57:23

00028948163TRDU1

808

1.6940

XDUB

14:57:23

00028948168TRDU1

283

1.6940

XDUB

14:57:23

00028948167TRDU1

1,263

1.6940

XDUB

14:57:23

00028948166TRDU1

143

1.6940

XDUB

14:57:23

00028948165TRDU1

1,600

1.6940

XDUB

14:57:23

00028948164TRDU1

2,436

1.6920

XDUB

15:12:48

00028948580TRDU1

2,051

1.6940

XDUB

15:42:09

00028949227TRDU1

2,467

1.6940

XDUB

15:42:09

00028949226TRDU1

421

1.6840

XDUB

16:18:00

00028950120TRDU1

1,482

1.6840

XDUB

16:18:04

00028950122TRDU1

485

1.6840

XDUB

16:18:05

00028950127TRDU1

426

1.6840

XDUB

16:18:05

00028950126TRDU1

195

1.6840

XDUB

16:18:05

00028950125TRDU1

1,165

1.6840

XDUB

16:18:05

00028950124TRDU1

49

1.6840

XDUB

16:18:05

00028950123TRDU1

1,478

1.6820

XDUB

16:21:58

00028950275TRDU1

1,682

1.6860

XDUB

16:26:39

00028950415TRDU1

598

1.6860

XDUB

16:26:39

00028950414TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,463

1.4680

XLON

08:36:15

00028946002TRDU1

2,940

1.4680

XLON

08:36:15

00028946003TRDU1

1,442

1.4580

XLON

10:02:51

00028946571TRDU1

1,082

1.4580

XLON

10:02:51

00028946572TRDU1

2,489

1.4520

XLON

10:27:46

00028946700TRDU1

1,160

1.4460

XLON

13:09:04

00028947454TRDU1

422

1.4460

XLON

13:09:04

00028947455TRDU1

84

1.4460

XLON

13:09:04

00028947456TRDU1

800

1.4460

XLON

13:09:04

00028947457TRDU1

406

1.4420

XLON

13:10:55

00028947474TRDU1

197

1.4420

XLON

13:10:55

00028947475TRDU1

1,978

1.4420

XLON

13:10:55

00028947476TRDU1

2,538

1.4420

XLON

13:10:55

00028947477TRDU1

1,000

1.4400

XLON

14:18:40

00028947984TRDU1

958

1.4400

XLON

14:18:40

00028947985TRDU1

54

1.4400

XLON

14:18:40

00028947986TRDU1

650

1.4400

XLON

14:18:40

00028947987TRDU1

2,293

1.4400

XLON

14:18:40

00028947988TRDU1

155

1.4400

XLON

14:18:40

00028947989TRDU1

271

1.4420

XLON

15:22:14

00028948641TRDU1

273

1.4420

XLON

15:22:14

00028948642TRDU1

823

1.4420

XLON

15:22:14

00028948643TRDU1

1,321

1.4420

XLON

15:22:14

00028948644TRDU1

1,504

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949244TRDU1

133

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949245TRDU1

2,159

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949246TRDU1

1,600

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949247TRDU1

6

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949248TRDU1

48

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949249TRDU1

36

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949250TRDU1

67

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949251TRDU1

2

1.4400

XLON

15:42:28

00028949252TRDU1

609

1.4340

XLON

16:24:37

00028950339TRDU1

295

1.4340

XLON

16:24:37

00028950340TRDU1

1,571

1.4340

XLON

16:24:37

00028950341TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 324661
EQS News ID: 1914047

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914047&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,70 -0,58% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen