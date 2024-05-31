31.05.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

31-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

31 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 30th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7200

£1.4620

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7080

£1.4540

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7158

£1.4593

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,582,502 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,414

1.7120

XDUB

09:11:49

00028951269TRDU1

1,492

1.7120

XDUB

09:11:49

00028951268TRDU1

1,593

1.7120

XDUB

09:11:49

00028951270TRDU1

4,732

1.7120

XDUB

09:11:49

00028951267TRDU1

2,156

1.7080

XDUB

09:49:04

00028951746TRDU1

2,214

1.7080

XDUB

09:49:04

00028951745TRDU1

777

1.7180

XDUB

10:44:43

00028952906TRDU1

777

1.7180

XDUB

10:44:43

00028952904TRDU1

873

1.7180

XDUB

10:44:43

00028952905TRDU1

1,380

1.7200

XDUB

11:35:03

00028953449TRDU1

2,384

1.7200

XDUB

11:35:03

00028953451TRDU1

2,758

1.7200

XDUB

11:35:03

00028953450TRDU1

4,393

1.7160

XDUB

12:02:44

00028953622TRDU1

923

1.7140

XDUB

12:31:30

00028953800TRDU1

1,145

1.7140

XDUB

12:31:30

00028953799TRDU1

269

1.7140

XDUB

13:24:10

00028954316TRDU1

670

1.7140

XDUB

13:24:10

00028954315TRDU1

3,286

1.7140

XDUB

13:24:10

00028954317TRDU1

317

1.7160

XDUB

14:08:07

00028954869TRDU1

208

1.7160

XDUB

14:10:31

00028954894TRDU1

5,626

1.7160

XDUB

14:10:31

00028954895TRDU1

2,254

1.7200

XDUB

14:43:47

00028956133TRDU1

34

1.7180

XDUB

14:50:27

00028956483TRDU1

1,177

1.7180

XDUB

14:50:27

00028956484TRDU1

1,500

1.7180

XDUB

14:50:27

00028956482TRDU1

3,631

1.7180

XDUB

14:50:27

00028956481TRDU1

2,211

1.7180

XDUB

15:15:07

00028957463TRDU1

2,249

1.7180

XDUB

15:15:07

00028957462TRDU1

2,155

1.7180

XDUB

15:39:27

00028958089TRDU1

2,208

1.7180

XDUB

15:39:27

00028958090TRDU1

2,120

1.7140

XDUB

16:10:53

00028959042TRDU1

2,226

1.7120

XDUB

16:10:55

00028959048TRDU1

526

1.7200

XDUB

16:22:43

00028959540TRDU1

3,322

1.7200

XDUB

16:22:43

00028959539TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,463

1.4540

XLON

08:59:41

00028951168TRDU1

598

1.4540

XLON

09:12:20

00028951275TRDU1

2,621

1.4540

XLON

09:12:20

00028951276TRDU1

162

1.4540

XLON

09:12:21

00028951277TRDU1

55

1.4540

XLON

09:12:21

00028951278TRDU1

55

1.4540

XLON

10:27:08

00028952649TRDU1

1,495

1.4560

XLON

10:28:09

00028952669TRDU1

995

1.4560

XLON

10:28:09

00028952670TRDU1

39

1.4560

XLON

10:28:09

00028952671TRDU1

4,587

1.4620

XLON

11:35:03

00028953452TRDU1

2,491

1.4620

XLON

11:35:03

00028953453TRDU1

315

1.4600

XLON

13:55:21

00028954696TRDU1

1,500

1.4600

XLON

14:10:31

00028954892TRDU1

1,067

1.4600

XLON

14:10:31

00028954893TRDU1

990

1.4600

XLON

14:38:03

00028955915TRDU1

2,251

1.4620

XLON

14:43:15

00028956121TRDU1

285

1.4620

XLON

14:43:15

00028956122TRDU1

55

1.4600

XLON

14:50:26

00028956480TRDU1

1,385

1.4600

XLON

15:43:53

00028958170TRDU1

795

1.4600

XLON

15:43:53

00028958171TRDU1

2,180

1.4600

XLON

15:43:53

00028958172TRDU1

791

1.4600

XLON

15:43:53

00028958173TRDU1

67

1.4600

XLON

15:43:53

00028958174TRDU1

3,614

1.4600

XLON

15:43:53

00028958175TRDU1

42

1.4600

XLON

15:43:53

00028958176TRDU1

964

1.4560

XLON

16:11:34

00028959061TRDU1

1,000

1.4560

XLON

16:14:14

00028959178TRDU1

474

1.4560

XLON

16:14:28

00028959197TRDU1

2,664

1.4620

XLON

16:27:11

00028959736TRDU1

 


