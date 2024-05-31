Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

31 May 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7200 £1.4620 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7080 £1.4540 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7158 £1.4593

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,582,502 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,414 1.7120 XDUB 09:11:49 00028951269TRDU1 1,492 1.7120 XDUB 09:11:49 00028951268TRDU1 1,593 1.7120 XDUB 09:11:49 00028951270TRDU1 4,732 1.7120 XDUB 09:11:49 00028951267TRDU1 2,156 1.7080 XDUB 09:49:04 00028951746TRDU1 2,214 1.7080 XDUB 09:49:04 00028951745TRDU1 777 1.7180 XDUB 10:44:43 00028952906TRDU1 777 1.7180 XDUB 10:44:43 00028952904TRDU1 873 1.7180 XDUB 10:44:43 00028952905TRDU1 1,380 1.7200 XDUB 11:35:03 00028953449TRDU1 2,384 1.7200 XDUB 11:35:03 00028953451TRDU1 2,758 1.7200 XDUB 11:35:03 00028953450TRDU1 4,393 1.7160 XDUB 12:02:44 00028953622TRDU1 923 1.7140 XDUB 12:31:30 00028953800TRDU1 1,145 1.7140 XDUB 12:31:30 00028953799TRDU1 269 1.7140 XDUB 13:24:10 00028954316TRDU1 670 1.7140 XDUB 13:24:10 00028954315TRDU1 3,286 1.7140 XDUB 13:24:10 00028954317TRDU1 317 1.7160 XDUB 14:08:07 00028954869TRDU1 208 1.7160 XDUB 14:10:31 00028954894TRDU1 5,626 1.7160 XDUB 14:10:31 00028954895TRDU1 2,254 1.7200 XDUB 14:43:47 00028956133TRDU1 34 1.7180 XDUB 14:50:27 00028956483TRDU1 1,177 1.7180 XDUB 14:50:27 00028956484TRDU1 1,500 1.7180 XDUB 14:50:27 00028956482TRDU1 3,631 1.7180 XDUB 14:50:27 00028956481TRDU1 2,211 1.7180 XDUB 15:15:07 00028957463TRDU1 2,249 1.7180 XDUB 15:15:07 00028957462TRDU1 2,155 1.7180 XDUB 15:39:27 00028958089TRDU1 2,208 1.7180 XDUB 15:39:27 00028958090TRDU1 2,120 1.7140 XDUB 16:10:53 00028959042TRDU1 2,226 1.7120 XDUB 16:10:55 00028959048TRDU1 526 1.7200 XDUB 16:22:43 00028959540TRDU1 3,322 1.7200 XDUB 16:22:43 00028959539TRDU1

London Stock Exchange