05.06.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

05 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 4th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7100

£1.4520

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6820

£1.4340

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6958

£1.4446

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,438,358 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,943

1.6840

XDUB

10:38:44

00028972867TRDU1

323

1.6860

XDUB

11:20:43

00028973282TRDU1

2,211

1.6880

XDUB

11:24:11

00028973360TRDU1

158

1.6880

XDUB

11:40:27

00028973518TRDU1

1,344

1.6880

XDUB

11:41:27

00028973520TRDU1

637

1.6880

XDUB

11:41:27

00028973519TRDU1

523

1.6860

XDUB

11:52:42

00028973563TRDU1

1,669

1.6860

XDUB

11:52:42

00028973561TRDU1

1,469

1.6860

XDUB

11:52:42

00028973559TRDU1

1,669

1.6860

XDUB

11:52:42

00028973557TRDU1

1,959

1.6820

XDUB

12:36:24

00028973888TRDU1

1,935

1.6820

XDUB

12:36:24

00028973887TRDU1

1,881

1.6820

XDUB

12:36:24

00028973886TRDU1

2,088

1.6940

XDUB

14:06:36

00028974469TRDU1

5,568

1.6940

XDUB

14:06:36

00028974468TRDU1

3,942

1.6940

XDUB

14:06:36

00028974467TRDU1

1,884

1.6960

XDUB

14:29:21

00028974683TRDU1

645

1.6960

XDUB

14:40:28

00028974858TRDU1

1,264

1.6960

XDUB

14:40:28

00028974857TRDU1

1,072

1.7100

XDUB

14:47:00

00028974974TRDU1

887

1.7100

XDUB

14:47:00

00028974973TRDU1

6,014

1.7080

XDUB

14:51:20

00028975056TRDU1

2,054

1.6980

XDUB

15:11:50

00028975279TRDU1

1,962

1.7000

XDUB

15:11:50

00028975280TRDU1

1,913

1.6960

XDUB

15:24:54

00028975397TRDU1

2,044

1.6960

XDUB

15:24:54

00028975396TRDU1

1,852

1.7020

XDUB

15:47:55

00028975551TRDU1

2,041

1.7020

XDUB

15:54:44

00028975617TRDU1

5,797

1.7000

XDUB

15:58:24

00028975665TRDU1

197

1.7040

XDUB

16:22:07

00028975981TRDU1

855

1.7040

XDUB

16:22:07

00028975983TRDU1

1,300

1.7040

XDUB

16:22:07

00028975982TRDU1

345

1.7040

XDUB

16:23:51

00028976048TRDU1

142

1.7040

XDUB

16:23:51

00028976047TRDU1

1,500

1.7040

XDUB

16:23:51

00028976046TRDU1

1,169

1.7020

XDUB

16:24:25

00028976061TRDU1

744

1.7020

XDUB

16:24:25

00028976062TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,958

1.4420

XLON

09:01:34

00028972118TRDU1

2,334

1.4420

XLON

09:01:34

00028972117TRDU1

102

1.4420

XLON

09:01:34

00028972119TRDU1

1,420

1.4460

XLON

10:07:46

00028972700TRDU1

343

1.4460

XLON

10:07:46

00028972699TRDU1

190

1.4460

XLON

10:07:46

00028972698TRDU1

146

1.4460

XLON

10:07:46

00028972697TRDU1

10

1.4460

XLON

10:07:46

00028972696TRDU1

4,634

1.4380

XLON

10:10:10

00028972714TRDU1

267

1.4340

XLON

11:52:42

00028973565TRDU1

1

1.4340

XLON

11:52:42

00028973564TRDU1

113

1.4340

XLON

11:52:42

00028973562TRDU1

100

1.4340

XLON

11:52:42

00028973560TRDU1

1,340

1.4340

XLON

11:52:42

00028973558TRDU1

48

1.4340

XLON

11:52:42

00028973556TRDU1

6

1.4340

XLON

11:52:42

00028973555TRDU1

184

1.4340

XLON

11:52:42

00028973554TRDU1

54

1.4400

XLON

13:48:27

00028974354TRDU1

1,000

1.4440

XLON

14:29:21

00028974681TRDU1

5,102

1.4440

XLON

14:29:21

00028974682TRDU1

54

1.4440

XLON

14:40:59

00028974860TRDU1

243

1.4460

XLON

14:41:15

00028974861TRDU1

921

1.4520

XLON

14:46:56

00028974966TRDU1

209

1.4520

XLON

14:51:21

00028975057TRDU1

4,494

1.4520

XLON

14:51:21

00028975058TRDU1

2,190

1.4480

XLON

15:11:50

00028975278TRDU1

476

1.4420

XLON

15:24:55

00028975405TRDU1

4,181

1.4460

XLON

15:58:24

00028975667TRDU1

54

1.4460

XLON

15:58:24

00028975666TRDU1

2,826

1.4480

XLON

16:25:30

00028976103TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 325837
EQS News ID: 1918049

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1918049&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,68 -0,36% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Vortagesverlusten: US-Börsen höher - Rekord für NASDAQ und S&P 500 -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch freundlich und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street notiert mit Gewinnen. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Mittwoch negative Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen