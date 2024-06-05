Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05 June 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7100 £1.4520 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6820 £1.4340 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6958 £1.4446

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,438,358 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,943 1.6840 XDUB 10:38:44 00028972867TRDU1 323 1.6860 XDUB 11:20:43 00028973282TRDU1 2,211 1.6880 XDUB 11:24:11 00028973360TRDU1 158 1.6880 XDUB 11:40:27 00028973518TRDU1 1,344 1.6880 XDUB 11:41:27 00028973520TRDU1 637 1.6880 XDUB 11:41:27 00028973519TRDU1 523 1.6860 XDUB 11:52:42 00028973563TRDU1 1,669 1.6860 XDUB 11:52:42 00028973561TRDU1 1,469 1.6860 XDUB 11:52:42 00028973559TRDU1 1,669 1.6860 XDUB 11:52:42 00028973557TRDU1 1,959 1.6820 XDUB 12:36:24 00028973888TRDU1 1,935 1.6820 XDUB 12:36:24 00028973887TRDU1 1,881 1.6820 XDUB 12:36:24 00028973886TRDU1 2,088 1.6940 XDUB 14:06:36 00028974469TRDU1 5,568 1.6940 XDUB 14:06:36 00028974468TRDU1 3,942 1.6940 XDUB 14:06:36 00028974467TRDU1 1,884 1.6960 XDUB 14:29:21 00028974683TRDU1 645 1.6960 XDUB 14:40:28 00028974858TRDU1 1,264 1.6960 XDUB 14:40:28 00028974857TRDU1 1,072 1.7100 XDUB 14:47:00 00028974974TRDU1 887 1.7100 XDUB 14:47:00 00028974973TRDU1 6,014 1.7080 XDUB 14:51:20 00028975056TRDU1 2,054 1.6980 XDUB 15:11:50 00028975279TRDU1 1,962 1.7000 XDUB 15:11:50 00028975280TRDU1 1,913 1.6960 XDUB 15:24:54 00028975397TRDU1 2,044 1.6960 XDUB 15:24:54 00028975396TRDU1 1,852 1.7020 XDUB 15:47:55 00028975551TRDU1 2,041 1.7020 XDUB 15:54:44 00028975617TRDU1 5,797 1.7000 XDUB 15:58:24 00028975665TRDU1 197 1.7040 XDUB 16:22:07 00028975981TRDU1 855 1.7040 XDUB 16:22:07 00028975983TRDU1 1,300 1.7040 XDUB 16:22:07 00028975982TRDU1 345 1.7040 XDUB 16:23:51 00028976048TRDU1 142 1.7040 XDUB 16:23:51 00028976047TRDU1 1,500 1.7040 XDUB 16:23:51 00028976046TRDU1 1,169 1.7020 XDUB 16:24:25 00028976061TRDU1 744 1.7020 XDUB 16:24:25 00028976062TRDU1

London Stock Exchange