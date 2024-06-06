Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06 June 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 96,512 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 31,512 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7160 £1.4600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7000 £1.4460 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7105 £1.4544

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,341,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,098 1.7120 XDUB 08:37:08 00028976719TRDU1 761 1.7060 XDUB 08:43:37 00028976748TRDU1 2,003 1.7100 XDUB 09:25:33 00028976956TRDU1 4,276 1.7100 XDUB 09:25:33 00028976955TRDU1 62 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977274TRDU1 1,947 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977273TRDU1 358 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977272TRDU1 1,686 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977271TRDU1 2,068 1.7080 XDUB 10:23:50 00028977270TRDU1 1,272 1.7140 XDUB 12:19:03 00028977937TRDU1 4,089 1.7140 XDUB 12:19:03 00028977939TRDU1 161 1.7140 XDUB 12:19:03 00028977938TRDU1 4,501 1.7120 XDUB 12:21:33 00028977960TRDU1 887 1.7120 XDUB 13:15:37 00028978250TRDU1 1,500 1.7120 XDUB 13:15:37 00028978249TRDU1 1,021 1.7120 XDUB 13:15:37 00028978248TRDU1 750 1.7120 XDUB 13:15:37 00028978247TRDU1 1,173 1.7120 XDUB 13:53:49 00028978585TRDU1 4,298 1.7160 XDUB 14:25:24 00028978897TRDU1 4,062 1.7160 XDUB 14:25:24 00028978896TRDU1 2,263 1.7160 XDUB 14:25:24 00028978895TRDU1 995 1.7000 XDUB 14:50:25 00028979273TRDU1 31 1.7000 XDUB 14:51:01 00028979286TRDU1 617 1.7000 XDUB 14:51:05 00028979287TRDU1 775 1.7000 XDUB 14:51:11 00028979289TRDU1 370 1.7000 XDUB 14:51:11 00028979288TRDU1 1,205 1.7000 XDUB 14:54:36 00028979326TRDU1 519 1.7000 XDUB 15:22:38 00028979737TRDU1 1,297 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979910TRDU1 1,297 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979909TRDU1 1,297 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979911TRDU1 1,419 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979913TRDU1 1,297 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979912TRDU1 1,143 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979915TRDU1 154 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:26 00028979914TRDU1 154 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:27 00028979916TRDU1 343 1.7100 XDUB 15:42:27 00028979917TRDU1 2,096 1.7060 XDUB 15:45:21 00028979946TRDU1 2,226 1.7020 XDUB 16:11:31 00028980363TRDU1 61 1.7020 XDUB 16:11:31 00028980362TRDU1 12 1.7120 XDUB 16:22:21 00028980426TRDU1 1,300 1.7120 XDUB 16:22:21 00028980427TRDU1 1,010 1.7120 XDUB 16:22:21 00028980428TRDU1 846 1.7120 XDUB 16:26:06 00028980454TRDU1 1,300 1.7120 XDUB 16:26:06 00028980453TRDU1

London Stock Exchange