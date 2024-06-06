06.06.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
06-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

06 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 5th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 96,512 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

31,512

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7160

£1.4600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7000

£1.4460

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7105

£1.4544

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,341,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,098

1.7120

XDUB

08:37:08

00028976719TRDU1

761

1.7060

XDUB

08:43:37

00028976748TRDU1

2,003

1.7100

XDUB

09:25:33

00028976956TRDU1

4,276

1.7100

XDUB

09:25:33

00028976955TRDU1

62

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:50

00028977274TRDU1

1,947

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:50

00028977273TRDU1

358

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:50

00028977272TRDU1

1,686

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:50

00028977271TRDU1

2,068

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:50

00028977270TRDU1

1,272

1.7140

XDUB

12:19:03

00028977937TRDU1

4,089

1.7140

XDUB

12:19:03

00028977939TRDU1

161

1.7140

XDUB

12:19:03

00028977938TRDU1

4,501

1.7120

XDUB

12:21:33

00028977960TRDU1

887

1.7120

XDUB

13:15:37

00028978250TRDU1

1,500

1.7120

XDUB

13:15:37

00028978249TRDU1

1,021

1.7120

XDUB

13:15:37

00028978248TRDU1

750

1.7120

XDUB

13:15:37

00028978247TRDU1

1,173

1.7120

XDUB

13:53:49

00028978585TRDU1

4,298

1.7160

XDUB

14:25:24

00028978897TRDU1

4,062

1.7160

XDUB

14:25:24

00028978896TRDU1

2,263

1.7160

XDUB

14:25:24

00028978895TRDU1

995

1.7000

XDUB

14:50:25

00028979273TRDU1

31

1.7000

XDUB

14:51:01

00028979286TRDU1

617

1.7000

XDUB

14:51:05

00028979287TRDU1

775

1.7000

XDUB

14:51:11

00028979289TRDU1

370

1.7000

XDUB

14:51:11

00028979288TRDU1

1,205

1.7000

XDUB

14:54:36

00028979326TRDU1

519

1.7000

XDUB

15:22:38

00028979737TRDU1

1,297

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:26

00028979910TRDU1

1,297

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:26

00028979909TRDU1

1,297

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:26

00028979911TRDU1

1,419

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:26

00028979913TRDU1

1,297

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:26

00028979912TRDU1

1,143

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:26

00028979915TRDU1

154

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:26

00028979914TRDU1

154

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:27

00028979916TRDU1

343

1.7100

XDUB

15:42:27

00028979917TRDU1

2,096

1.7060

XDUB

15:45:21

00028979946TRDU1

2,226

1.7020

XDUB

16:11:31

00028980363TRDU1

61

1.7020

XDUB

16:11:31

00028980362TRDU1

12

1.7120

XDUB

16:22:21

00028980426TRDU1

1,300

1.7120

XDUB

16:22:21

00028980427TRDU1

1,010

1.7120

XDUB

16:22:21

00028980428TRDU1

846

1.7120

XDUB

16:26:06

00028980454TRDU1

1,300

1.7120

XDUB

16:26:06

00028980453TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,114

1.4540

XLON

09:25:33

00028976957TRDU1

739

1.4520

XLON

09:25:33

00028976969TRDU1

120

1.4520

XLON

09:25:33

00028976968TRDU1

53

1.4520

XLON

09:25:33

00028976967TRDU1

2

1.4520

XLON

09:25:33

00028976964TRDU1

1,249

1.4520

XLON

09:25:33

00028976963TRDU1

2,089

1.4520

XLON

09:25:33

00028976959TRDU1

97

1.4520

XLON

09:25:33

00028976958TRDU1

864

1.4540

XLON

10:21:29

00028977260TRDU1

1,076

1.4540

XLON

10:21:29

00028977261TRDU1

1,168

1.4460

XLON

10:45:56

00028977364TRDU1

759

1.4460

XLON

10:45:56

00028977363TRDU1

1,187

1.4560

XLON

12:20:35

00028977956TRDU1

836

1.4560

XLON

12:20:35

00028977955TRDU1

994

1.4560

XLON

13:15:37

00028978245TRDU1

414

1.4560

XLON

13:15:37

00028978244TRDU1

740

1.4560

XLON

13:15:37

00028978243TRDU1

2,148

1.4540

XLON

13:15:37

00028978246TRDU1

1,961

1.4600

XLON

14:25:25

00028978900TRDU1

4,666

1.4600

XLON

14:25:25

00028978899TRDU1

1,298

1.4600

XLON

14:25:25

00028978898TRDU1

36

1.4480

XLON

14:50:11

00028979265TRDU1

489

1.4480

XLON

14:50:11

00028979267TRDU1

1,384

1.4480

XLON

14:50:11

00028979266TRDU1

45

1.4520

XLON

15:49:50

00028980006TRDU1

1,969

1.4520

XLON

15:49:50

00028980005TRDU1

2,125

1.4520

XLON

16:09:14

00028980353TRDU1

9

1.4520

XLON

16:09:14

00028980352TRDU1

46

1.4520

XLON

16:09:14

00028980351TRDU1

55

1.4560

XLON

16:21:22

00028980423TRDU1

780

1.4560

XLON

16:29:16

00028980462TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 326128
EQS News ID: 1919071

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

