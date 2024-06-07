07.06.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

07 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 6th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7340

£1.4740

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7160

£1.4600

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7245

£1.4680

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,241,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,000

1.7160

XDUB

08:27:06

00028980953TRDU1

3,870

1.7300

XDUB

09:35:36

00028981359TRDU1

3,974

1.7300

XDUB

09:35:36

00028981360TRDU1

365

1.7300

XDUB

10:23:25

00028981765TRDU1

1,563

1.7300

XDUB

10:23:25

00028981764TRDU1

1,833

1.7280

XDUB

10:23:59

00028981766TRDU1

2,035

1.7280

XDUB

10:23:59

00028981767TRDU1

3,778

1.7340

XDUB

11:57:14

00028982169TRDU1

4,012

1.7340

XDUB

11:57:14

00028982170TRDU1

197

1.7220

XDUB

12:45:23

00028982484TRDU1

728

1.7220

XDUB

12:48:24

00028982491TRDU1

53

1.7220

XDUB

13:31:00

00028982779TRDU1

314

1.7220

XDUB

13:31:00

00028982780TRDU1

682

1.7220

XDUB

13:31:00

00028982781TRDU1

2,022

1.7220

XDUB

13:31:00

00028982782TRDU1

3,896

1.7220

XDUB

13:31:00

00028982778TRDU1

654

1.7200

XDUB

14:34:46

00028983417TRDU1

6,256

1.7280

XDUB

14:43:45

00028983594TRDU1

1,300

1.7280

XDUB

14:43:45

00028983595TRDU1

739

1.7280

XDUB

14:45:00

00028983613TRDU1

1,155

1.7280

XDUB

14:45:00

00028983611TRDU1

1,300

1.7280

XDUB

14:45:00

00028983612TRDU1

1,311

1.7280

XDUB

14:45:00

00028983614TRDU1

2,103

1.7200

XDUB

14:50:48

00028983690TRDU1

763

1.7220

XDUB

15:17:26

00028984032TRDU1

956

1.7220

XDUB

15:17:26

00028984033TRDU1

3,971

1.7180

XDUB

15:18:12

00028984042TRDU1

19

1.7200

XDUB

15:47:35

00028984214TRDU1

400

1.7200

XDUB

15:47:35

00028984213TRDU1

662

1.7200

XDUB

15:49:33

00028984260TRDU1

1,500

1.7200

XDUB

15:49:33

00028984259TRDU1

1,948

1.7160

XDUB

15:51:24

00028984269TRDU1

1,949

1.7160

XDUB

15:51:24

00028984271TRDU1

2,035

1.7160

XDUB

15:51:24

00028984273TRDU1

1,300

1.7160

XDUB

16:21:11

00028984662TRDU1

759

1.7160

XDUB

16:21:11

00028984663TRDU1

779

1.7160

XDUB

16:24:57

00028984710TRDU1

1,819

1.7160

XDUB

16:24:57

00028984711TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

51

1.4660

XLON

10:50:46

00028981922TRDU1

9,590

1.4740

XLON

11:57:14

00028982168TRDU1

2,269

1.4740

XLON

11:57:14

00028982167TRDU1

76

1.4700

XLON

13:05:47

00028982636TRDU1

792

1.4700

XLON

13:05:47

00028982635TRDU1

1,150

1.4700

XLON

13:05:47

00028982634TRDU1

20

1.4700

XLON

13:40:55

00028982917TRDU1

792

1.4700

XLON

13:40:55

00028982916TRDU1

583

1.4700

XLON

13:40:55

00028982915TRDU1

481

1.4700

XLON

13:40:55

00028982914TRDU1

780

1.4680

XLON

14:09:05

00028983172TRDU1

1,454

1.4680

XLON

14:09:05

00028983171TRDU1

1,984

1.4680

XLON

14:34:29

00028983415TRDU1

48

1.4700

XLON

14:45:00

00028983609TRDU1

385

1.4700

XLON

14:45:00

00028983610TRDU1

2,032

1.4660

XLON

14:50:48

00028983689TRDU1

1,141

1.4660

XLON

14:50:48

00028983688TRDU1

1,200

1.4660

XLON

14:50:48

00028983687TRDU1

1,200

1.4660

XLON

14:50:48

00028983686TRDU1

153

1.4620

XLON

15:18:12

00028984045TRDU1

1,159

1.4620

XLON

15:18:12

00028984044TRDU1

583

1.4620

XLON

15:18:12

00028984043TRDU1

439

1.4600

XLON

15:51:24

00028984274TRDU1

1,944

1.4600

XLON

15:51:24

00028984272TRDU1

1,486

1.4600

XLON

15:51:24

00028984270TRDU1

597

1.4600

XLON

16:27:56

00028984789TRDU1

116

1.4600

XLON

16:27:56

00028984788TRDU1

95

1.4600

XLON

16:27:57

00028984791TRDU1

2,400

1.4600

XLON

16:27:57

00028984790TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 326419
EQS News ID: 1920091

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

