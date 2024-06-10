Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10.06.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
10-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

10 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 7th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 99,799 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

64,799

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7200

£1.4640

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6980

£1.4440

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7099

£1.4548

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,142,047 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,345

1.7200

XDUB

09:46:16

00028985659TRDU1

7,937

1.7200

XDUB

09:46:16

00028985660TRDU1

635

1.7200

XDUB

09:46:16

00028985661TRDU1

2,116

1.7140

XDUB

09:46:17

00028985662TRDU1

1,196

1.7060

XDUB

09:56:15

00028985710TRDU1

1,903

1.7180

XDUB

10:49:09

00028986104TRDU1

1,862

1.7180

XDUB

11:27:14

00028986269TRDU1

2,038

1.7180

XDUB

11:27:14

00028986268TRDU1

1,874

1.7180

XDUB

11:27:14

00028986267TRDU1

136

1.7180

XDUB

11:27:14

00028986266TRDU1

3,754

1.7120

XDUB

11:55:47

00028986339TRDU1

876

1.7080

XDUB

12:34:35

00028986444TRDU1

1,364

1.7080

XDUB

12:34:35

00028986443TRDU1

778

1.7080

XDUB

13:19:54

00028986598TRDU1

213

1.7080

XDUB

13:19:58

00028986601TRDU1

887

1.7080

XDUB

13:19:58

00028986600TRDU1

3,911

1.7060

XDUB

13:21:21

00028986610TRDU1

870

1.7020

XDUB

13:42:23

00028987029TRDU1

1,366

1.7020

XDUB

13:42:23

00028987028TRDU1

1,309

1.6980

XDUB

14:08:06

00028987235TRDU1

569

1.6980

XDUB

14:19:53

00028987284TRDU1

2,532

1.6980

XDUB

14:19:53

00028987283TRDU1

3,716

1.7080

XDUB

14:59:59

00028987658TRDU1

14

1.7080

XDUB

14:59:59

00028987657TRDU1

133

1.7080

XDUB

14:59:59

00028987656TRDU1

3,920

1.7080

XDUB

14:59:59

00028987655TRDU1

2,000

1.7080

XDUB

14:59:59

00028987654TRDU1

61

1.7080

XDUB

15:19:30

00028988024TRDU1

1,062

1.7080

XDUB

15:19:30

00028988023TRDU1

1,931

1.7080

XDUB

15:19:30

00028988022TRDU1

734

1.7080

XDUB

15:19:30

00028988021TRDU1

952

1.7120

XDUB

15:52:36

00028988660TRDU1

1,987

1.7060

XDUB

15:52:38

00028988662TRDU1

4,037

1.7060

XDUB

15:52:38

00028988661TRDU1

2,193

1.7020

XDUB

16:10:02

00028988987TRDU1

62

1.7020

XDUB

16:23:21

00028989217TRDU1

3

1.7020

XDUB

16:23:21

00028989216TRDU1

594

1.7020

XDUB

16:23:36

00028989219TRDU1

581

1.7020

XDUB

16:27:43

00028989341TRDU1

137

1.7020

XDUB

16:27:45

00028989343TRDU1

868

1.7020

XDUB

16:27:50

00028989344TRDU1

343

1.7020

XDUB

16:27:54

00028989360TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,044

1.4640

XLON

09:01:59

00028985367TRDU1

940

1.4640

XLON

09:01:59

00028985368TRDU1

810

1.4640

XLON

09:34:09

00028985595TRDU1

1,200

1.4640

XLON

09:34:09

00028985594TRDU1

3,845

1.4620

XLON

09:46:16

00028985658TRDU1

798

1.4620

XLON

11:26:20

00028986265TRDU1

1,200

1.4620

XLON

11:26:20

00028986264TRDU1

2,201

1.4600

XLON

12:10:10

00028986373TRDU1

2,017

1.4540

XLON

12:34:34

00028986442TRDU1

403

1.4540

XLON

12:34:34

00028986441TRDU1

1,210

1.4540

XLON

12:34:34

00028986440TRDU1

336

1.4500

XLON

13:30:05

00028986662TRDU1

1,590

1.4500

XLON

13:30:05

00028986661TRDU1

1,862

1.4460

XLON

13:42:23

00028987030TRDU1

2,088

1.4540

XLON

14:59:58

00028987653TRDU1

6,327

1.4540

XLON

14:59:58

00028987652TRDU1

1,986

1.4500

XLON

15:46:52

00028988570TRDU1

1,868

1.4500

XLON

15:46:52

00028988569TRDU1

3,069

1.4440

XLON

16:23:20

00028989215TRDU1

206

1.4440

XLON

16:23:20

00028989214TRDU1

 


Nachrichten