12.06.2024 09:14:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Jun-2024 / 08:14 GMT/BST

12 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6980

£1.4400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6460

£1.3880

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6702

£1.4106

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,044,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,935

1.6980

XDUB

09:11:38

00028994239TRDU1

1,822

1.6980

XDUB

09:11:38

00028994240TRDU1

3,998

1.6880

XDUB

09:12:56

00028994244TRDU1

1,766

1.6940

XDUB

09:48:21

00028994427TRDU1

50

1.6940

XDUB

09:48:21

00028994428TRDU1

1,827

1.6940

XDUB

09:48:21

00028994429TRDU1

549

1.6940

XDUB

09:48:21

00028994430TRDU1

1,174

1.6940

XDUB

09:48:21

00028994431TRDU1

1,875

1.6860

XDUB

10:15:22

00028994692TRDU1

1,881

1.6820

XDUB

10:53:20

00028995130TRDU1

1,816

1.6820

XDUB

10:53:20

00028995132TRDU1

1,907

1.6800

XDUB

11:21:26

00028995395TRDU1

1,319

1.6740

XDUB

12:06:43

00028995656TRDU1

2,376

1.6740

XDUB

12:06:43

00028995657TRDU1

1,759

1.6680

XDUB

12:48:21

00028995863TRDU1

1,817

1.6680

XDUB

12:48:21

00028995864TRDU1

3,262

1.6720

XDUB

13:27:13

00028996150TRDU1

2,021

1.6720

XDUB

13:27:13

00028996151TRDU1

173

1.6720

XDUB

13:27:13

00028996152TRDU1

132

1.6720

XDUB

13:27:13

00028996153TRDU1

1,862

1.6720

XDUB

13:45:26

00028996309TRDU1

3,861

1.6680

XDUB

14:20:54

00028996548TRDU1

1,658

1.6640

XDUB

14:31:23

00028996645TRDU1

2,126

1.6620

XDUB

14:41:32

00028996812TRDU1

2,040

1.6580

XDUB

14:45:22

00028996911TRDU1

1,149

1.6540

XDUB

15:21:29

00028997545TRDU1

642

1.6540

XDUB

15:21:29

00028997546TRDU1

883

1.6500

XDUB

15:22:15

00028997554TRDU1

1,637

1.6500

XDUB

15:28:23

00028997660TRDU1

179

1.6500

XDUB

15:28:23

00028997661TRDU1

1,261

1.6460

XDUB

15:31:21

00028997709TRDU1

3,073

1.6460

XDUB

15:31:21

00028997710TRDU1

2,092

1.6500

XDUB

15:59:53

00028998254TRDU1

4,893

1.6480

XDUB

16:05:13

00028998394TRDU1

483

1.6480

XDUB

16:05:13

00028998395TRDU1

2,702

1.6580

XDUB

16:21:21

00028998814TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,050

1.4400

XLON

08:51:39

00028994155TRDU1

3,567

1.4300

XLON

09:12:56

00028994242TRDU1

386

1.4300

XLON

09:12:56

00028994243TRDU1

1,724

1.4300

XLON

09:48:21

00028994426TRDU1

1,000

1.4220

XLON

10:53:20

00028995128TRDU1

122

1.4220

XLON

10:53:20

00028995129TRDU1

482

1.4220

XLON

10:53:20

00028995131TRDU1

120

1.4220

XLON

10:53:20

00028995133TRDU1

1,747

1.4220

XLON

10:53:20

00028995134TRDU1

67

1.4180

XLON

11:21:26

00028995396TRDU1

1,679

1.4180

XLON

11:21:26

00028995397TRDU1

1,852

1.4140

XLON

12:04:19

00028995629TRDU1

1,774

1.4100

XLON

13:27:13

00028996154TRDU1

1,766

1.4100

XLON

13:27:13

00028996155TRDU1

1,762

1.4060

XLON

13:54:01

00028996360TRDU1

1,718

1.4040

XLON

14:21:47

00028996553TRDU1

1,117

1.4040

XLON

14:21:47

00028996554TRDU1

619

1.4040

XLON

14:21:47

00028996555TRDU1

1,071

1.4020

XLON

14:41:31

00028996810TRDU1

805

1.4020

XLON

14:41:31

00028996811TRDU1

1,776

1.3880

XLON

14:54:59

00028997110TRDU1

1,859

1.3960

XLON

15:21:29

00028997544TRDU1

545

1.3900

XLON

15:31:16

00028997700TRDU1

1,200

1.3900

XLON

15:31:16

00028997701TRDU1

52

1.3900

XLON

15:31:16

00028997702TRDU1

1,635

1.3880

XLON

16:05:13

00028998396TRDU1

12

1.3880

XLON

16:05:13

00028998397TRDU1

121

1.3880

XLON

16:05:13

00028998398TRDU1

2,372

1.3960

XLON

16:22:30

00028998864TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 327407
EQS News ID: 1923249

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923249&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten