Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
13.06.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6840

£1.4220

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6520

£1.3940

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6680

£1.4073

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,844,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

23

1.6640

XDUB

08:46:13

00028999826TRDU1

1,787

1.6640

XDUB

08:46:13

00028999825TRDU1

1,396

1.6640

XDUB

08:46:13

00028999824TRDU1

705

1.6640

XDUB

08:46:14

00028999828TRDU1

1,920

1.6640

XDUB

08:46:14

00028999827TRDU1

1,936

1.6660

XDUB

08:57:59

00028999894TRDU1

1,790

1.6660

XDUB

09:14:53

00028999938TRDU1

1,500

1.6680

XDUB

09:58:34

00029000046TRDU1

1,296

1.6640

XDUB

10:12:33

00029000071TRDU1

2,551

1.6640

XDUB

10:12:33

00029000070TRDU1

90

1.6640

XDUB

11:06:34

00029000273TRDU1

1,960

1.6640

XDUB

11:06:34

00029000272TRDU1

2,409

1.6600

XDUB

11:07:05

00029000277TRDU1

1,769

1.6600

XDUB

11:07:05

00029000276TRDU1

1,500

1.6600

XDUB

11:07:05

00029000275TRDU1

1,758

1.6600

XDUB

12:38:31

00029000690TRDU1

1,689

1.6600

XDUB

12:38:31

00029000689TRDU1

586

1.6600

XDUB

12:38:31

00029000695TRDU1

1,400

1.6600

XDUB

12:38:31

00029000694TRDU1

898

1.6600

XDUB

12:38:31

00029000693TRDU1

1,202

1.6600

XDUB

12:38:31

00029000692TRDU1

69

1.6600

XDUB

12:38:31

00029000691TRDU1

1,783

1.6520

XDUB

13:28:33

00029000830TRDU1

804

1.6560

XDUB

13:38:50

00029001021TRDU1

1,216

1.6560

XDUB

13:38:50

00029001020TRDU1

3,906

1.6620

XDUB

14:15:33

00029001437TRDU1

1,246

1.6620

XDUB

14:15:33

00029001436TRDU1

2,270

1.6620

XDUB

14:15:33

00029001438TRDU1

298

1.6600

XDUB

14:28:02

00029001643TRDU1

1,400

1.6600

XDUB

14:28:02

00029001644TRDU1

200

1.6720

XDUB

14:48:49

00029002388TRDU1

322

1.6720

XDUB

14:48:49

00029002387TRDU1

163

1.6720

XDUB

14:48:50

00029002389TRDU1

683

1.6780

XDUB

14:54:50

00029002578TRDU1

1,500

1.6780

XDUB

14:54:51

00029002579TRDU1

569

1.6780

XDUB

14:59:24

00029002668TRDU1

1,500

1.6780

XDUB

14:59:24

00029002667TRDU1

1,771

1.6740

XDUB

15:01:22

00029002702TRDU1

467

1.6760

XDUB

15:15:44

00029002896TRDU1

581

1.6760

XDUB

15:15:44

00029002895TRDU1

715

1.6760

XDUB

15:15:44

00029002894TRDU1

1,836

1.6720

XDUB

15:16:58

00029002932TRDU1

3,523

1.6720

XDUB

15:16:58

00029002931TRDU1

1,869

1.6700

XDUB

15:28:40

00029003142TRDU1

1,269

1.6820

XDUB

15:58:18

00029003865TRDU1

53

1.6820

XDUB

15:58:18

00029003866TRDU1

798

1.6820

XDUB

15:58:18

00029003867TRDU1

5,781

1.6840

XDUB

16:03:51

00029004007TRDU1

3,243

1.6840

XDUB

16:22:12

00029004445TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,703

1.4040

XLON

08:33:34

00028999606TRDU1

1,927

1.4040

XLON

09:49:50

00029000027TRDU1

3,685

1.4040

XLON

09:49:50

00029000026TRDU1

1,719

1.4000

XLON

11:07:02

00029000274TRDU1

707

1.3980

XLON

12:57:57

00029000752TRDU1

722

1.3980

XLON

12:57:57

00029000751TRDU1

31

1.3980

XLON

12:57:57

00029000750TRDU1

600

1.3980

XLON

12:57:57

00029000749TRDU1

56

1.3940

XLON

13:00:10

00029000758TRDU1

3,704

1.3940

XLON

13:12:54

00029000781TRDU1

63

1.4080

XLON

14:40:34

00029002049TRDU1

1,200

1.4080

XLON

14:40:34

00029002048TRDU1

700

1.4080

XLON

14:40:34

00029002047TRDU1

892

1.4080

XLON

14:45:49

00029002271TRDU1

1,750

1.4120

XLON

15:01:22

00029002701TRDU1

5,287

1.4120

XLON

15:01:22

00029002700TRDU1

3,381

1.4200

XLON

15:58:18

00029003864TRDU1

1,873

1.4220

XLON

16:22:12

00029004446TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 327591
EQS News ID: 1923913

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923913&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten