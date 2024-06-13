Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 June 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6840 £1.4220 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6520 £1.3940 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6680 £1.4073

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,844,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 23 1.6640 XDUB 08:46:13 00028999826TRDU1 1,787 1.6640 XDUB 08:46:13 00028999825TRDU1 1,396 1.6640 XDUB 08:46:13 00028999824TRDU1 705 1.6640 XDUB 08:46:14 00028999828TRDU1 1,920 1.6640 XDUB 08:46:14 00028999827TRDU1 1,936 1.6660 XDUB 08:57:59 00028999894TRDU1 1,790 1.6660 XDUB 09:14:53 00028999938TRDU1 1,500 1.6680 XDUB 09:58:34 00029000046TRDU1 1,296 1.6640 XDUB 10:12:33 00029000071TRDU1 2,551 1.6640 XDUB 10:12:33 00029000070TRDU1 90 1.6640 XDUB 11:06:34 00029000273TRDU1 1,960 1.6640 XDUB 11:06:34 00029000272TRDU1 2,409 1.6600 XDUB 11:07:05 00029000277TRDU1 1,769 1.6600 XDUB 11:07:05 00029000276TRDU1 1,500 1.6600 XDUB 11:07:05 00029000275TRDU1 1,758 1.6600 XDUB 12:38:31 00029000690TRDU1 1,689 1.6600 XDUB 12:38:31 00029000689TRDU1 586 1.6600 XDUB 12:38:31 00029000695TRDU1 1,400 1.6600 XDUB 12:38:31 00029000694TRDU1 898 1.6600 XDUB 12:38:31 00029000693TRDU1 1,202 1.6600 XDUB 12:38:31 00029000692TRDU1 69 1.6600 XDUB 12:38:31 00029000691TRDU1 1,783 1.6520 XDUB 13:28:33 00029000830TRDU1 804 1.6560 XDUB 13:38:50 00029001021TRDU1 1,216 1.6560 XDUB 13:38:50 00029001020TRDU1 3,906 1.6620 XDUB 14:15:33 00029001437TRDU1 1,246 1.6620 XDUB 14:15:33 00029001436TRDU1 2,270 1.6620 XDUB 14:15:33 00029001438TRDU1 298 1.6600 XDUB 14:28:02 00029001643TRDU1 1,400 1.6600 XDUB 14:28:02 00029001644TRDU1 200 1.6720 XDUB 14:48:49 00029002388TRDU1 322 1.6720 XDUB 14:48:49 00029002387TRDU1 163 1.6720 XDUB 14:48:50 00029002389TRDU1 683 1.6780 XDUB 14:54:50 00029002578TRDU1 1,500 1.6780 XDUB 14:54:51 00029002579TRDU1 569 1.6780 XDUB 14:59:24 00029002668TRDU1 1,500 1.6780 XDUB 14:59:24 00029002667TRDU1 1,771 1.6740 XDUB 15:01:22 00029002702TRDU1 467 1.6760 XDUB 15:15:44 00029002896TRDU1 581 1.6760 XDUB 15:15:44 00029002895TRDU1 715 1.6760 XDUB 15:15:44 00029002894TRDU1 1,836 1.6720 XDUB 15:16:58 00029002932TRDU1 3,523 1.6720 XDUB 15:16:58 00029002931TRDU1 1,869 1.6700 XDUB 15:28:40 00029003142TRDU1 1,269 1.6820 XDUB 15:58:18 00029003865TRDU1 53 1.6820 XDUB 15:58:18 00029003866TRDU1 798 1.6820 XDUB 15:58:18 00029003867TRDU1 5,781 1.6840 XDUB 16:03:51 00029004007TRDU1 3,243 1.6840 XDUB 16:22:12 00029004445TRDU1

London Stock Exchange