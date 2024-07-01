01.07.2024 08:00:30

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
01 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 35,900 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,900

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6160

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6000

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6077

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 642,462,486 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

724

1.6160

XDUB

09:58:07

00029051891TRDU1

1,104

1.6160

XDUB

09:58:07

00029051892TRDU1

1,838

1.6160

XDUB

10:25:49

00029051986TRDU1

566

1.6160

XDUB

10:59:32

00029052056TRDU1

1,775

1.6160

XDUB

10:59:32

00029052057TRDU1

495

1.6160

XDUB

10:59:32

00029052058TRDU1

455

1.6160

XDUB

10:59:32

00029052059TRDU1

1,912

1.6160

XDUB

10:59:32

00029052060TRDU1

642

1.6100

XDUB

12:01:39

00029052204TRDU1

440

1.6100

XDUB

12:01:43

00029052205TRDU1

1,644

1.6100

XDUB

12:24:01

00029052231TRDU1

2

1.6100

XDUB

12:24:01

00029052232TRDU1

1,831

1.6100

XDUB

12:24:01

00029052233TRDU1

367

1.6100

XDUB

12:37:33

00029052269TRDU1

445

1.6100

XDUB

12:37:33

00029052270TRDU1

790

1.6100

XDUB

12:37:33

00029052271TRDU1

1,692

1.6060

XDUB

13:22:38

00029052333TRDU1

650

1.6060

XDUB

14:19:42

00029052395TRDU1

400

1.6060

XDUB

14:19:42

00029052396TRDU1

434

1.6080

XDUB

14:30:39

00029052413TRDU1

699

1.6080

XDUB

14:30:39

00029052414TRDU1

680

1.6080

XDUB

14:30:39

00029052415TRDU1

300

1.6060

XDUB

14:43:52

00029052521TRDU1

1,500

1.6060

XDUB

14:46:17

00029052528TRDU1

458

1.6060

XDUB

14:46:17

00029052529TRDU1

1,500

1.6060

XDUB

15:01:36

00029052562TRDU1

291

1.6060

XDUB

15:01:36

00029052563TRDU1

385

1.6020

XDUB

15:33:23

00029052702TRDU1

1,500

1.6020

XDUB

15:33:23

00029052703TRDU1

1,500

1.6020

XDUB

15:33:23

00029052704TRDU1

1,500

1.6020

XDUB

15:33:23

00029052705TRDU1

264

1.6020

XDUB

15:33:23

00029052706TRDU1

1,236

1.6020

XDUB

15:33:23

00029052707TRDU1

2,186

1.6020

XDUB

15:33:23

00029052708TRDU1

1,820

1.6000

XDUB

16:02:17

00029052858TRDU1

1,875

1.6000

XDUB

16:02:17

00029052859TRDU1

 


