Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
15-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 July 2024 it purchased a total of 96,832 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

26,832

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8920

£1.5860

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8500

£1.5560

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8726

£1.5740

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 641,094,443 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,254

1.8500

XDUB

10:57:37

00029077997TRDU1

585

1.8500

XDUB

10:57:37

00029077998TRDU1

820

1.8500

XDUB

10:57:44

00029077999TRDU1

4,000

1.8500

XDUB

10:57:44

00029078000TRDU1

475

1.8500

XDUB

10:57:44

00029078001TRDU1

4,155

1.8520

XDUB

10:58:25

00029078002TRDU1

1,585

1.8520

XDUB

10:58:25

00029078003TRDU1

2,290

1.8600

XDUB

11:28:43

00029078091TRDU1

2,161

1.8600

XDUB

11:42:13

00029078171TRDU1

1,941

1.8700

XDUB

12:11:59

00029078211TRDU1

2,196

1.8700

XDUB

12:18:36

00029078228TRDU1

2,314

1.8680

XDUB

12:23:24

00029078231TRDU1

1,500

1.8680

XDUB

12:23:24

00029078232TRDU1

814

1.8680

XDUB

12:23:24

00029078233TRDU1

1,787

1.8680

XDUB

12:23:24

00029078234TRDU1

1,941

1.8740

XDUB

13:35:23

00029078338TRDU1

2,477

1.8740

XDUB

13:35:23

00029078339TRDU1

2,477

1.8740

XDUB

13:35:23

00029078340TRDU1

1,632

1.8740

XDUB

13:35:23

00029078341TRDU1

1,895

1.8880

XDUB

14:35:49

00029078549TRDU1

44

1.8880

XDUB

14:35:59

00029078550TRDU1

1,101

1.8880

XDUB

14:35:59

00029078551TRDU1

223

1.8880

XDUB

14:35:59

00029078552TRDU1

223

1.8880

XDUB

14:35:59

00029078553TRDU1

1,057

1.8880

XDUB

14:35:59

00029078554TRDU1

3,396

1.8860

XDUB

14:40:02

00029078558TRDU1

450

1.8920

XDUB

15:08:29

00029078671TRDU1

1,877

1.8920

XDUB

15:08:29

00029078672TRDU1

2,005

1.8880

XDUB

15:10:16

00029078691TRDU1

4,218

1.8880

XDUB

15:10:16

00029078692TRDU1

1,628

1.8840

XDUB

15:16:28

00029078713TRDU1

665

1.8840

XDUB

15:16:36

00029078714TRDU1

1,341

1.8840

XDUB

15:32:13

00029078847TRDU1

784

1.8840

XDUB

15:32:13

00029078848TRDU1

2,166

1.8800

XDUB

15:45:22

00029078903TRDU1

890

1.8740

XDUB

15:46:58

00029078905TRDU1

964

1.8720

XDUB

15:52:18

00029078926TRDU1

242

1.8720

XDUB

15:52:18

00029078927TRDU1

1,006

1.8720

XDUB

16:03:34

00029078949TRDU1

2,016

1.8760

XDUB

16:05:50

00029078967TRDU1

1,925

1.8820

XDUB

16:13:54

00029079001TRDU1

2,137

1.8800

XDUB

16:16:06

00029079006TRDU1

83

1.8800

XDUB

16:16:06

00029079007TRDU1

1,260

1.8740

XDUB

16:24:50

00029079029TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3,264

1.5560

XLON

10:57:35

00029077995TRDU1

1,716

1.5560

XLON

10:57:35

00029077996TRDU1

2,638

1.5700

XLON

13:31:58

00029078329TRDU1

95

1.5700

XLON

13:31:58

00029078330TRDU1

12

1.5700

XLON

13:31:58

00029078331TRDU1

755

1.5700

XLON

13:31:58

00029078332TRDU1

3,418

1.5700

XLON

13:31:58

00029078333TRDU1

3,412

1.5860

XLON

14:40:02

00029078557TRDU1

3,517

1.5840

XLON

14:40:02

00029078564TRDU1

509

1.5840

XLON

15:10:16

00029078693TRDU1

1,267

1.5840

XLON

15:10:16

00029078694TRDU1

1,333

1.5840

XLON

15:10:16

00029078695TRDU1

800

1.5780

XLON

15:22:16

00029078764TRDU1

751

1.5780

XLON

15:22:16

00029078765TRDU1

1,738

1.5760

XLON

15:45:22

00029078902TRDU1

1,584

1.5740

XLON

15:50:07

00029078920TRDU1

23

1.5740

XLON

15:50:07

00029078921TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 333953
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,85 0,22% Cairn Homes PLC

