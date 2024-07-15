Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 July 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 July 2024 it purchased a total of 96,832 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 26,832 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8920 £1.5860 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8500 £1.5560 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8726 £1.5740

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 641,094,443 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,254 1.8500 XDUB 10:57:37 00029077997TRDU1 585 1.8500 XDUB 10:57:37 00029077998TRDU1 820 1.8500 XDUB 10:57:44 00029077999TRDU1 4,000 1.8500 XDUB 10:57:44 00029078000TRDU1 475 1.8500 XDUB 10:57:44 00029078001TRDU1 4,155 1.8520 XDUB 10:58:25 00029078002TRDU1 1,585 1.8520 XDUB 10:58:25 00029078003TRDU1 2,290 1.8600 XDUB 11:28:43 00029078091TRDU1 2,161 1.8600 XDUB 11:42:13 00029078171TRDU1 1,941 1.8700 XDUB 12:11:59 00029078211TRDU1 2,196 1.8700 XDUB 12:18:36 00029078228TRDU1 2,314 1.8680 XDUB 12:23:24 00029078231TRDU1 1,500 1.8680 XDUB 12:23:24 00029078232TRDU1 814 1.8680 XDUB 12:23:24 00029078233TRDU1 1,787 1.8680 XDUB 12:23:24 00029078234TRDU1 1,941 1.8740 XDUB 13:35:23 00029078338TRDU1 2,477 1.8740 XDUB 13:35:23 00029078339TRDU1 2,477 1.8740 XDUB 13:35:23 00029078340TRDU1 1,632 1.8740 XDUB 13:35:23 00029078341TRDU1 1,895 1.8880 XDUB 14:35:49 00029078549TRDU1 44 1.8880 XDUB 14:35:59 00029078550TRDU1 1,101 1.8880 XDUB 14:35:59 00029078551TRDU1 223 1.8880 XDUB 14:35:59 00029078552TRDU1 223 1.8880 XDUB 14:35:59 00029078553TRDU1 1,057 1.8880 XDUB 14:35:59 00029078554TRDU1 3,396 1.8860 XDUB 14:40:02 00029078558TRDU1 450 1.8920 XDUB 15:08:29 00029078671TRDU1 1,877 1.8920 XDUB 15:08:29 00029078672TRDU1 2,005 1.8880 XDUB 15:10:16 00029078691TRDU1 4,218 1.8880 XDUB 15:10:16 00029078692TRDU1 1,628 1.8840 XDUB 15:16:28 00029078713TRDU1 665 1.8840 XDUB 15:16:36 00029078714TRDU1 1,341 1.8840 XDUB 15:32:13 00029078847TRDU1 784 1.8840 XDUB 15:32:13 00029078848TRDU1 2,166 1.8800 XDUB 15:45:22 00029078903TRDU1 890 1.8740 XDUB 15:46:58 00029078905TRDU1 964 1.8720 XDUB 15:52:18 00029078926TRDU1 242 1.8720 XDUB 15:52:18 00029078927TRDU1 1,006 1.8720 XDUB 16:03:34 00029078949TRDU1 2,016 1.8760 XDUB 16:05:50 00029078967TRDU1 1,925 1.8820 XDUB 16:13:54 00029079001TRDU1 2,137 1.8800 XDUB 16:16:06 00029079006TRDU1 83 1.8800 XDUB 16:16:06 00029079007TRDU1 1,260 1.8740 XDUB 16:24:50 00029079029TRDU1

London Stock Exchange