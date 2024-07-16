16.07.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
16-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

16 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,838 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

69,591

28,247

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8800

£1.5760

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8600

£1.5580

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8692

£1.5684

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,996,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,383

1.8600

XDUB

08:06:21

00029079199TRDU1

1,558

1.8800

XDUB

09:14:13

00029079356TRDU1

1,984

1.8800

XDUB

09:14:13

00029079357TRDU1

300

1.8800

XDUB

09:14:13

00029079358TRDU1

684

1.8800

XDUB

09:17:37

00029079362TRDU1

874

1.8800

XDUB

09:17:37

00029079363TRDU1

3,264

1.8800

XDUB

09:17:37

00029079364TRDU1

284

1.8720

XDUB

10:08:15

00029079419TRDU1

3,685

1.8720

XDUB

10:08:15

00029079420TRDU1

4,283

1.8720

XDUB

11:26:05

00029079575TRDU1

1,219

1.8720

XDUB

11:26:05

00029079576TRDU1

1,037

1.8700

XDUB

11:26:05

00029079577TRDU1

3,721

1.8640

XDUB

11:48:44

00029079607TRDU1

2,414

1.8680

XDUB

13:00:58

00029079741TRDU1

717

1.8680

XDUB

13:00:58

00029079742TRDU1

2,414

1.8680

XDUB

13:00:58

00029079743TRDU1

1,236

1.8680

XDUB

13:00:58

00029079744TRDU1

2,414

1.8680

XDUB

13:00:58

00029079745TRDU1

2,216

1.8620

XDUB

13:22:57

00029079763TRDU1

1,665

1.8620

XDUB

13:40:49

00029079778TRDU1

377

1.8600

XDUB

13:57:13

00029079806TRDU1

1,400

1.8600

XDUB

13:57:13

00029079807TRDU1

375

1.8600

XDUB

13:57:13

00029079808TRDU1

940

1.8600

XDUB

14:20:01

00029079857TRDU1

1,098

1.8600

XDUB

14:20:01

00029079859TRDU1

2,017

1.8620

XDUB

14:43:31

00029079991TRDU1

2,132

1.8620

XDUB

14:43:31

00029079992TRDU1

2,077

1.8620

XDUB

14:43:31

00029079993TRDU1

2,018

1.8640

XDUB

15:03:53

00029080089TRDU1

2,030

1.8620

XDUB

15:03:53

00029080090TRDU1

1,185

1.8600

XDUB

15:27:09

00029080435TRDU1

2,886

1.8600

XDUB

15:27:09

00029080437TRDU1

224

1.8800

XDUB

16:06:58

00029080748TRDU1

2,586

1.8800

XDUB

16:06:58

00029080749TRDU1

1,176

1.8800

XDUB

16:06:58

00029080750TRDU1

4,300

1.8760

XDUB

16:08:33

00029080752TRDU1

2,298

1.8760

XDUB

16:08:33

00029080753TRDU1

1,934

1.8780

XDUB

16:25:33

00029080865TRDU1

186

1.8780

XDUB

16:25:33

00029080866TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,511

1.5580

XLON

08:06:21

00029079200TRDU1

1,490

1.5760

XLON

09:17:37

00029079359TRDU1

1,490

1.5740

XLON

09:17:37

00029079360TRDU1

1,564

1.5740

XLON

09:17:37

00029079361TRDU1

1,360

1.5700

XLON

10:08:15

00029079418TRDU1

1,605

1.5740

XLON

11:26:05

00029079573TRDU1

1,650

1.5740

XLON

11:26:05

00029079574TRDU1

1,210

1.5720

XLON

12:41:39

00029079723TRDU1

178

1.5720

XLON

12:41:39

00029079724TRDU1

1,508

1.5700

XLON

13:01:33

00029079746TRDU1

397

1.5700

XLON

13:01:33

00029079747TRDU1

459

1.5700

XLON

13:01:33

00029079748TRDU1

539

1.5700

XLON

13:01:33

00029079749TRDU1

38

1.5640

XLON

13:57:13

00029079809TRDU1

499

1.5640

XLON

13:57:13

00029079810TRDU1

1,397

1.5640

XLON

13:57:13

00029079811TRDU1

892

1.5640

XLON

13:57:13

00029079812TRDU1

33

1.5620

XLON

14:20:01

00029079858TRDU1

657

1.5620

XLON

14:20:01

00029079860TRDU1

1,373

1.5620

XLON

14:43:31

00029079989TRDU1

1,368

1.5620

XLON

14:43:31

00029079990TRDU1

1,362

1.5640

XLON

15:03:53

00029080087TRDU1

1,556

1.5640

XLON

15:03:53

00029080088TRDU1

49

1.5600

XLON

15:27:09

00029080433TRDU1

1,373

1.5600

XLON

15:27:09

00029080434TRDU1

2

1.5600

XLON

15:27:09

00029080436TRDU1

2,687

1.5740

XLON

16:08:33

00029080751TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 334246
EQS News ID: 1946653

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

