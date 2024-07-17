17.07.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 16 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9040

£1.5960

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8780

£1.5800

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8872

£1.5871

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,896,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,025

1.8800

XDUB

08:10:29

00029081006TRDU1

2,033

1.8820

XDUB

08:31:30

00029081068TRDU1

2,000

1.8780

XDUB

09:20:59

00029081109TRDU1

2,002

1.8780

XDUB

09:20:59

00029081108TRDU1

2,010

1.8780

XDUB

09:20:59

00029081107TRDU1

49

1.8820

XDUB

10:21:29

00029081167TRDU1

2,296

1.8820

XDUB

10:26:41

00029081172TRDU1

1,265

1.8840

XDUB

10:40:00

00029081182TRDU1

2,061

1.8840

XDUB

10:51:34

00029081209TRDU1

3,991

1.8800

XDUB

10:53:05

00029081271TRDU1

2,854

1.8800

XDUB

11:28:42

00029081515TRDU1

49

1.8820

XDUB

12:15:42

00029081631TRDU1

1,920

1.8820

XDUB

12:15:42

00029081632TRDU1

1,945

1.8820

XDUB

12:15:42

00029081633TRDU1

366

1.8840

XDUB

12:54:22

00029081709TRDU1

2,030

1.8800

XDUB

12:56:04

00029081717TRDU1

2,067

1.8800

XDUB

12:56:04

00029081716TRDU1

2,135

1.8800

XDUB

12:56:04

00029081715TRDU1

170

1.8800

XDUB

13:40:09

00029081858TRDU1

2,016

1.8800

XDUB

13:40:09

00029081857TRDU1

20

1.8800

XDUB

13:40:09

00029081861TRDU1

24

1.8800

XDUB

13:40:09

00029081860TRDU1

399

1.8800

XDUB

13:40:09

00029081862TRDU1

1,400

1.8800

XDUB

13:40:09

00029081859TRDU1

2,033

1.8800

XDUB

14:16:33

00029082000TRDU1

2,054

1.8800

XDUB

14:16:33

00029081997TRDU1

2,011

1.8900

XDUB

14:29:36

00029082044TRDU1

1,948

1.8860

XDUB

14:46:06

00029082162TRDU1

1,954

1.8860

XDUB

14:46:06

00029082163TRDU1

2,014

1.8860

XDUB

14:46:06

00029082164TRDU1

2,297

1.8960

XDUB

15:09:47

00029082351TRDU1

2,356

1.8940

XDUB

15:09:51

00029082352TRDU1

164

1.9000

XDUB

15:37:50

00029082579TRDU1

300

1.9040

XDUB

15:40:14

00029082612TRDU1

450

1.9040

XDUB

15:40:14

00029082614TRDU1

1,400

1.9040

XDUB

15:40:14

00029082613TRDU1

2,123

1.9020

XDUB

15:45:09

00029082747TRDU1

1,908

1.9000

XDUB

15:45:09

00029082748TRDU1

1,954

1.9000

XDUB

15:45:09

00029082749TRDU1

38

1.9000

XDUB

15:45:09

00029082750TRDU1

1,972

1.9000

XDUB

16:16:44

00029083268TRDU1

575

1.9040

XDUB

16:19:21

00029083287TRDU1

800

1.9040

XDUB

16:19:21

00029083286TRDU1

869

1.9040

XDUB

16:19:21

00029083285TRDU1

3,653

1.9040

XDUB

16:23:30

00029083304TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3,580

1.5800

XLON

09:48:39

00029081122TRDU1

1,160

1.5820

XLON

10:00:56

00029081151TRDU1

480

1.5820

XLON

10:00:56

00029081150TRDU1

49

1.5800

XLON

10:26:41

00029081171TRDU1

1,514

1.5800

XLON

10:47:39

00029081197TRDU1

931

1.5860

XLON

11:45:38

00029081579TRDU1

75

1.5860

XLON

11:45:38

00029081578TRDU1

1,662

1.5860

XLON

11:45:38

00029081580TRDU1

1,051

1.5800

XLON

13:30:09

00029081798TRDU1

187

1.5800

XLON

13:33:24

00029081803TRDU1

187

1.5800

XLON

14:12:46

00029081978TRDU1

4,433

1.5800

XLON

14:16:33

00029081996TRDU1

1,520

1.5900

XLON

14:28:05

00029082035TRDU1

645

1.5900

XLON

14:38:49

00029082117TRDU1

890

1.5900

XLON

14:38:49

00029082116TRDU1

49

1.5920

XLON

14:54:36

00029082195TRDU1

1,598

1.5920

XLON

14:54:36

00029082196TRDU1

1,024

1.5920

XLON

14:56:23

00029082201TRDU1

3,027

1.5920

XLON

14:56:23

00029082200TRDU1

849

1.5960

XLON

15:45:09

00029082752TRDU1

2,312

1.5960

XLON

15:45:09

00029082751TRDU1

2,777

1.5960

XLON

16:23:50

00029083306TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 334533
EQS News ID: 1947621

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1947621&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,89 -5,40% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlagen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische und der deutsche Markt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen