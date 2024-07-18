18.07.2024 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

18 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9220

£1.6100

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8920

£1.5860

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9051

£1.5986

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,796,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,310

1.8960

XDUB

08:00:19

00029083547TRDU1

1,019

1.8960

XDUB

08:00:20

00029083548TRDU1

2,362

1.8920

XDUB

08:11:54

00029083588TRDU1

1,975

1.8920

XDUB

08:35:00

00029083616TRDU1

2,105

1.8920

XDUB

09:18:29

00029083679TRDU1

2,094

1.8920

XDUB

09:18:29

00029083680TRDU1

1,921

1.8920

XDUB

09:40:59

00029083704TRDU1

2,131

1.8920

XDUB

10:04:20

00029083712TRDU1

1,986

1.9020

XDUB

10:37:36

00029083783TRDU1

1,964

1.9020

XDUB

10:37:36

00029083784TRDU1

1

1.9180

XDUB

11:32:00

00029083891TRDU1

2,075

1.9180

XDUB

11:32:00

00029083892TRDU1

3,917

1.9220

XDUB

11:44:38

00029083911TRDU1

2,061

1.9200

XDUB

11:54:12

00029083922TRDU1

2,002

1.9160

XDUB

12:13:41

00029083973TRDU1

1,894

1.9120

XDUB

13:01:51

00029084027TRDU1

1,901

1.9120

XDUB

13:01:51

00029084028TRDU1

4,009

1.9160

XDUB

13:48:26

00029084400TRDU1

2,156

1.9160

XDUB

13:48:26

00029084401TRDU1

33

1.9160

XDUB

13:55:58

00029084417TRDU1

1,945

1.9160

XDUB

13:55:58

00029084418TRDU1

70

1.9080

XDUB

14:37:51

00029084672TRDU1

2,210

1.9120

XDUB

14:45:41

00029084761TRDU1

1,800

1.9100

XDUB

14:46:58

00029084765TRDU1

484

1.9100

XDUB

14:46:58

00029084766TRDU1

2,289

1.9120

XDUB

14:58:18

00029084898TRDU1

1,963

1.9080

XDUB

15:00:00

00029084933TRDU1

1,141

1.9020

XDUB

15:06:58

00029084997TRDU1

794

1.9020

XDUB

15:06:58

00029084998TRDU1

327

1.9040

XDUB

15:27:08

00029085134TRDU1

1,881

1.9040

XDUB

15:27:19

00029085135TRDU1

450

1.9040

XDUB

15:30:50

00029085153TRDU1

78

1.9040

XDUB

15:30:50

00029085154TRDU1

612

1.9040

XDUB

15:32:30

00029085165TRDU1

612

1.9040

XDUB

15:34:10

00029085173TRDU1

4,495

1.9040

XDUB

15:36:39

00029085178TRDU1

1,237

1.8960

XDUB

16:01:00

00029085250TRDU1

1,237

1.8960

XDUB

16:01:00

00029085251TRDU1

2,487

1.8920

XDUB

16:02:49

00029085256TRDU1

1,687

1.8920

XDUB

16:16:24

00029085325TRDU1

295

1.9000

XDUB

16:23:55

00029085365TRDU1

1,500

1.9000

XDUB

16:24:33

00029085371TRDU1

1,490

1.9000

XDUB

16:24:33

00029085372TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,790

1.5860

XLON

08:11:54

00029083586TRDU1

1,522

1.5860

XLON

08:11:54

00029083587TRDU1

1,578

1.5860

XLON

09:02:49

00029083632TRDU1

1,562

1.5860

XLON

09:40:59

00029083703TRDU1

1,605

1.5860

XLON

10:04:20

00029083711TRDU1

1,708

1.6020

XLON

11:28:24

00029083885TRDU1

3,107

1.6100

XLON

11:44:45

00029083912TRDU1

1,000

1.6100

XLON

13:48:26

00029084397TRDU1

558

1.6100

XLON

13:48:26

00029084398TRDU1

218

1.6100

XLON

13:48:26

00029084399TRDU1

3,499

1.6040

XLON

14:04:44

00029084451TRDU1

3,317

1.6040

XLON

14:45:41

00029084760TRDU1

1,828

1.6020

XLON

15:28:45

00029085138TRDU1

4,123

1.5980

XLON

15:36:39

00029085179TRDU1

410

1.5980

XLON

15:36:42

00029085180TRDU1

2,175

1.5980

XLON

16:25:49

00029085382TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 334828
EQS News ID: 1948557

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

