Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19 July 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9400 £1.6280 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8900 £1.5980 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9191 £1.6148

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,696,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,739 1.8900 XDUB 09:29:00 00029085850TRDU1 1,962 1.8900 XDUB 09:29:00 00029085851TRDU1 1,400 1.8900 XDUB 09:29:00 00029085852TRDU1 1,377 1.9180 XDUB 10:14:50 00029086073TRDU1 100 1.9180 XDUB 10:14:50 00029086074TRDU1 100 1.9180 XDUB 10:14:50 00029086075TRDU1 556 1.9180 XDUB 10:14:50 00029086076TRDU1 973 1.9120 XDUB 10:27:17 00029086117TRDU1 1,592 1.9120 XDUB 10:27:17 00029086118TRDU1 2,565 1.9120 XDUB 10:27:17 00029086119TRDU1 668 1.9120 XDUB 10:27:18 00029086120TRDU1 1,950 1.9060 XDUB 11:12:31 00029086247TRDU1 1,983 1.9060 XDUB 11:12:31 00029086248TRDU1 110 1.9060 XDUB 11:31:01 00029086364TRDU1 2,001 1.9060 XDUB 11:31:01 00029086365TRDU1 304 1.9120 XDUB 11:44:31 00029086379TRDU1 1,743 1.9120 XDUB 11:44:31 00029086380TRDU1 2,177 1.9020 XDUB 12:02:31 00029086417TRDU1 2,029 1.8940 XDUB 12:51:57 00029086550TRDU1 2,063 1.8940 XDUB 12:51:57 00029086551TRDU1 2 1.9000 XDUB 13:33:44 00029086630TRDU1 368 1.9000 XDUB 13:33:44 00029086631TRDU1 347 1.9000 XDUB 13:33:44 00029086632TRDU1 453 1.9080 XDUB 13:38:15 00029086711TRDU1 1,160 1.9080 XDUB 13:38:15 00029086712TRDU1 535 1.9100 XDUB 13:50:43 00029086898TRDU1 115 1.9120 XDUB 13:54:04 00029087066TRDU1 1,084 1.9120 XDUB 13:54:04 00029087067TRDU1 225 1.9120 XDUB 13:54:04 00029087068TRDU1 375 1.9120 XDUB 14:05:12 00029087149TRDU1 125 1.9200 XDUB 14:07:59 00029087162TRDU1 1,200 1.9200 XDUB 14:07:59 00029087163TRDU1 946 1.9140 XDUB 14:14:28 00029087181TRDU1 54 1.9140 XDUB 14:14:28 00029087182TRDU1 331 1.9280 XDUB 14:23:09 00029087248TRDU1 1,620 1.9280 XDUB 14:23:09 00029087249TRDU1 200 1.9280 XDUB 14:23:09 00029087250TRDU1 2,157 1.9360 XDUB 14:33:48 00029087273TRDU1 2,023 1.9360 XDUB 14:41:13 00029087290TRDU1 16 1.9360 XDUB 14:41:13 00029087291TRDU1 2,019 1.9400 XDUB 14:48:59 00029087316TRDU1 130 1.9400 XDUB 14:48:59 00029087317TRDU1 4,884 1.9360 XDUB 14:50:15 00029087321TRDU1 2,297 1.9380 XDUB 15:18:36 00029087393TRDU1 4,008 1.9340 XDUB 15:27:50 00029087420TRDU1 1,613 1.9340 XDUB 15:27:50 00029087421TRDU1 227 1.9340 XDUB 15:27:50 00029087422TRDU1 117 1.9340 XDUB 15:27:50 00029087423TRDU1 2,291 1.9320 XDUB 15:33:43 00029087446TRDU1 1,971 1.9360 XDUB 16:04:08 00029087594TRDU1 889 1.9380 XDUB 16:11:23 00029087617TRDU1 1,241 1.9380 XDUB 16:11:23 00029087618TRDU1 94 1.9380 XDUB 16:11:23 00029087619TRDU1 10 1.9380 XDUB 16:11:23 00029087620TRDU1 4,154 1.9320 XDUB 16:15:00 00029087649TRDU1 1,670 1.9200 XDUB 16:24:36 00029087881TRDU1 657 1.9200 XDUB 16:24:36 00029087882TRDU1

London Stock Exchange