Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
19-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9400

£1.6280

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8900

£1.5980

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9191

£1.6148

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,696,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,739

1.8900

XDUB

09:29:00

00029085850TRDU1

1,962

1.8900

XDUB

09:29:00

00029085851TRDU1

1,400

1.8900

XDUB

09:29:00

00029085852TRDU1

1,377

1.9180

XDUB

10:14:50

00029086073TRDU1

100

1.9180

XDUB

10:14:50

00029086074TRDU1

100

1.9180

XDUB

10:14:50

00029086075TRDU1

556

1.9180

XDUB

10:14:50

00029086076TRDU1

973

1.9120

XDUB

10:27:17

00029086117TRDU1

1,592

1.9120

XDUB

10:27:17

00029086118TRDU1

2,565

1.9120

XDUB

10:27:17

00029086119TRDU1

668

1.9120

XDUB

10:27:18

00029086120TRDU1

1,950

1.9060

XDUB

11:12:31

00029086247TRDU1

1,983

1.9060

XDUB

11:12:31

00029086248TRDU1

110

1.9060

XDUB

11:31:01

00029086364TRDU1

2,001

1.9060

XDUB

11:31:01

00029086365TRDU1

304

1.9120

XDUB

11:44:31

00029086379TRDU1

1,743

1.9120

XDUB

11:44:31

00029086380TRDU1

2,177

1.9020

XDUB

12:02:31

00029086417TRDU1

2,029

1.8940

XDUB

12:51:57

00029086550TRDU1

2,063

1.8940

XDUB

12:51:57

00029086551TRDU1

2

1.9000

XDUB

13:33:44

00029086630TRDU1

368

1.9000

XDUB

13:33:44

00029086631TRDU1

347

1.9000

XDUB

13:33:44

00029086632TRDU1

453

1.9080

XDUB

13:38:15

00029086711TRDU1

1,160

1.9080

XDUB

13:38:15

00029086712TRDU1

535

1.9100

XDUB

13:50:43

00029086898TRDU1

115

1.9120

XDUB

13:54:04

00029087066TRDU1

1,084

1.9120

XDUB

13:54:04

00029087067TRDU1

225

1.9120

XDUB

13:54:04

00029087068TRDU1

375

1.9120

XDUB

14:05:12

00029087149TRDU1

125

1.9200

XDUB

14:07:59

00029087162TRDU1

1,200

1.9200

XDUB

14:07:59

00029087163TRDU1

946

1.9140

XDUB

14:14:28

00029087181TRDU1

54

1.9140

XDUB

14:14:28

00029087182TRDU1

331

1.9280

XDUB

14:23:09

00029087248TRDU1

1,620

1.9280

XDUB

14:23:09

00029087249TRDU1

200

1.9280

XDUB

14:23:09

00029087250TRDU1

2,157

1.9360

XDUB

14:33:48

00029087273TRDU1

2,023

1.9360

XDUB

14:41:13

00029087290TRDU1

16

1.9360

XDUB

14:41:13

00029087291TRDU1

2,019

1.9400

XDUB

14:48:59

00029087316TRDU1

130

1.9400

XDUB

14:48:59

00029087317TRDU1

4,884

1.9360

XDUB

14:50:15

00029087321TRDU1

2,297

1.9380

XDUB

15:18:36

00029087393TRDU1

4,008

1.9340

XDUB

15:27:50

00029087420TRDU1

1,613

1.9340

XDUB

15:27:50

00029087421TRDU1

227

1.9340

XDUB

15:27:50

00029087422TRDU1

117

1.9340

XDUB

15:27:50

00029087423TRDU1

2,291

1.9320

XDUB

15:33:43

00029087446TRDU1

1,971

1.9360

XDUB

16:04:08

00029087594TRDU1

889

1.9380

XDUB

16:11:23

00029087617TRDU1

1,241

1.9380

XDUB

16:11:23

00029087618TRDU1

94

1.9380

XDUB

16:11:23

00029087619TRDU1

10

1.9380

XDUB

16:11:23

00029087620TRDU1

4,154

1.9320

XDUB

16:15:00

00029087649TRDU1

1,670

1.9200

XDUB

16:24:36

00029087881TRDU1

657

1.9200

XDUB

16:24:36

00029087882TRDU1

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

5,238

1.6120

XLON

10:12:29

00029086072TRDU1

1,553

1.6120

XLON

10:19:39

00029086081TRDU1

1,759

1.6080

XLON

10:57:10

00029086187TRDU1

1,882

1.6040

XLON

11:30:31

00029086362TRDU1

1,265

1.6040

XLON

11:30:31

00029086363TRDU1

19

1.5980

XLON

13:06:28

00029086570TRDU1

418

1.5980

XLON

13:06:46

00029086574TRDU1

1,198

1.5980

XLON

13:06:46

00029086575TRDU1

46

1.6060

XLON

13:57:54

00029087085TRDU1

3,328

1.6120

XLON

14:14:28

00029087179TRDU1

1,701

1.6120

XLON

14:14:28

00029087180TRDU1

3,336

1.6280

XLON

14:50:15

00029087318TRDU1

1,164

1.6280

XLON

14:50:15

00029087319TRDU1

396

1.6280

XLON

14:50:15

00029087320TRDU1

1,633

1.6260

XLON

15:27:50

00029087419TRDU1

1,708

1.6220

XLON

15:37:03

00029087456TRDU1

1,519

1.6240

XLON

16:15:00

00029087648TRDU1

530

1.6140

XLON

16:21:57

00029087810TRDU1

1,307

1.6140

XLON

16:21:57

00029087811TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 335119
EQS News ID: 1949553

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

