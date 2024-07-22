22.07.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
22-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

22 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9400

£1.6360

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9020

£1.6060

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9210

£1.6191

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,596,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

836

1.9080

XDUB

08:55:38

00029088623TRDU1

1,500

1.9080

XDUB

08:55:38

00029088622TRDU1

4,057

1.9020

XDUB

08:56:19

00029088636TRDU1

4,369

1.9060

XDUB

09:50:13

00029088742TRDU1

2,037

1.9160

XDUB

10:35:36

00029088763TRDU1

3,940

1.9160

XDUB

10:35:36

00029088762TRDU1

2,744

1.9260

XDUB

12:02:36

00029088842TRDU1

1,297

1.9260

XDUB

12:02:36

00029088841TRDU1

805

1.9260

XDUB

12:02:36

00029088840TRDU1

4,094

1.9260

XDUB

12:02:36

00029088839TRDU1

1,297

1.9260

XDUB

12:02:36

00029088838TRDU1

1,407

1.9240

XDUB

12:26:33

00029088886TRDU1

619

1.9240

XDUB

12:26:33

00029088887TRDU1

751

1.9240

XDUB

12:55:40

00029088897TRDU1

781

1.9400

XDUB

13:34:33

00029088954TRDU1

1,300

1.9400

XDUB

13:34:33

00029088953TRDU1

2,845

1.9360

XDUB

13:38:44

00029089000TRDU1

2,845

1.9360

XDUB

13:38:44

00029088999TRDU1

562

1.9360

XDUB

13:38:44

00029089001TRDU1

2,281

1.9280

XDUB

14:06:31

00029089063TRDU1

2,210

1.9220

XDUB

14:24:38

00029089113TRDU1

1,978

1.9260

XDUB

14:51:29

00029089253TRDU1

2,060

1.9260

XDUB

14:51:29

00029089252TRDU1

1,931

1.9220

XDUB

14:54:15

00029089267TRDU1

1,922

1.9220

XDUB

14:54:15

00029089266TRDU1

1,292

1.9240

XDUB

15:24:50

00029089446TRDU1

774

1.9240

XDUB

15:24:50

00029089445TRDU1

425

1.9220

XDUB

15:33:14

00029089552TRDU1

1,500

1.9220

XDUB

15:33:14

00029089551TRDU1

5

1.9220

XDUB

15:42:16

00029089577TRDU1

100

1.9220

XDUB

15:42:16

00029089576TRDU1

738

1.9220

XDUB

15:42:16

00029089575TRDU1

901

1.9220

XDUB

15:46:07

00029089601TRDU1

1,329

1.9220

XDUB

15:46:07

00029089600TRDU1

5,934

1.9180

XDUB

15:47:47

00029089609TRDU1

1,385

1.9160

XDUB

16:09:30

00029089963TRDU1

2,112

1.9180

XDUB

16:21:05

00029090096TRDU1

3,037

1.9180

XDUB

16:26:13

00029090109TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,000

1.6060

XLON

09:50:13

00029088741TRDU1

1,000

1.6060

XLON

09:50:13

00029088740TRDU1

95

1.6100

XLON

10:15:35

00029088757TRDU1

33

1.6100

XLON

10:15:35

00029088756TRDU1

490

1.6180

XLON

10:46:30

00029088788TRDU1

684

1.6180

XLON

10:55:45

00029088793TRDU1

2,800

1.6180

XLON

10:55:45

00029088792TRDU1

1,792

1.6220

XLON

12:02:32

00029088836TRDU1

1,300

1.6220

XLON

12:02:32

00029088835TRDU1

3,128

1.6200

XLON

12:02:36

00029088837TRDU1

2

1.6360

XLON

13:36:06

00029088959TRDU1

1,546

1.6360

XLON

13:36:06

00029088960TRDU1

587

1.6320

XLON

13:38:44

00029089010TRDU1

1,885

1.6320

XLON

13:38:44

00029089009TRDU1

485

1.6320

XLON

13:38:44

00029089008TRDU1

1,605

1.6180

XLON

14:24:38

00029089112TRDU1

1,592

1.6180

XLON

14:24:38

00029089111TRDU1

1,696

1.6140

XLON

15:22:35

00029089434TRDU1

1,827

1.6160

XLON

15:47:47

00029089612TRDU1

1,569

1.6160

XLON

15:47:47

00029089611TRDU1

1,635

1.6160

XLON

15:47:47

00029089610TRDU1

3,249

1.6140

XLON

16:26:43

00029090118TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 335414
EQS News ID: 1950431

 
