Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 July 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9400 £1.6360 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9020 £1.6060 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9210 £1.6191

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,596,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 836 1.9080 XDUB 08:55:38 00029088623TRDU1 1,500 1.9080 XDUB 08:55:38 00029088622TRDU1 4,057 1.9020 XDUB 08:56:19 00029088636TRDU1 4,369 1.9060 XDUB 09:50:13 00029088742TRDU1 2,037 1.9160 XDUB 10:35:36 00029088763TRDU1 3,940 1.9160 XDUB 10:35:36 00029088762TRDU1 2,744 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088842TRDU1 1,297 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088841TRDU1 805 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088840TRDU1 4,094 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088839TRDU1 1,297 1.9260 XDUB 12:02:36 00029088838TRDU1 1,407 1.9240 XDUB 12:26:33 00029088886TRDU1 619 1.9240 XDUB 12:26:33 00029088887TRDU1 751 1.9240 XDUB 12:55:40 00029088897TRDU1 781 1.9400 XDUB 13:34:33 00029088954TRDU1 1,300 1.9400 XDUB 13:34:33 00029088953TRDU1 2,845 1.9360 XDUB 13:38:44 00029089000TRDU1 2,845 1.9360 XDUB 13:38:44 00029088999TRDU1 562 1.9360 XDUB 13:38:44 00029089001TRDU1 2,281 1.9280 XDUB 14:06:31 00029089063TRDU1 2,210 1.9220 XDUB 14:24:38 00029089113TRDU1 1,978 1.9260 XDUB 14:51:29 00029089253TRDU1 2,060 1.9260 XDUB 14:51:29 00029089252TRDU1 1,931 1.9220 XDUB 14:54:15 00029089267TRDU1 1,922 1.9220 XDUB 14:54:15 00029089266TRDU1 1,292 1.9240 XDUB 15:24:50 00029089446TRDU1 774 1.9240 XDUB 15:24:50 00029089445TRDU1 425 1.9220 XDUB 15:33:14 00029089552TRDU1 1,500 1.9220 XDUB 15:33:14 00029089551TRDU1 5 1.9220 XDUB 15:42:16 00029089577TRDU1 100 1.9220 XDUB 15:42:16 00029089576TRDU1 738 1.9220 XDUB 15:42:16 00029089575TRDU1 901 1.9220 XDUB 15:46:07 00029089601TRDU1 1,329 1.9220 XDUB 15:46:07 00029089600TRDU1 5,934 1.9180 XDUB 15:47:47 00029089609TRDU1 1,385 1.9160 XDUB 16:09:30 00029089963TRDU1 2,112 1.9180 XDUB 16:21:05 00029090096TRDU1 3,037 1.9180 XDUB 16:26:13 00029090109TRDU1

London Stock Exchange