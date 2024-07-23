23.07.2024 08:00:21

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,125 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

67,125

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9440

£1.6400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9240

£1.6260

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9400

£1.6349

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,510,455 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,310

1.9240

XDUB

08:32:31

00029091040TRDU1

3,608

1.9400

XDUB

09:22:48

00029091272TRDU1

241

1.9400

XDUB

09:22:48

00029091273TRDU1

1,936

1.9400

XDUB

09:31:36

00029091396TRDU1

4,262

1.9440

XDUB

10:09:52

00029091637TRDU1

3,953

1.9420

XDUB

10:59:47

00029091916TRDU1

16

1.9300

XDUB

11:07:03

00029091939TRDU1

3,872

1.9380

XDUB

11:35:42

00029092074TRDU1

1,677

1.9360

XDUB

11:56:07

00029092225TRDU1

343

1.9360

XDUB

11:56:07

00029092226TRDU1

2,020

1.9420

XDUB

12:47:58

00029092371TRDU1

2,050

1.9420

XDUB

12:47:58

00029092370TRDU1

2,020

1.9420

XDUB

12:47:58

00029092369TRDU1

1,994

1.9420

XDUB

13:05:14

00029092385TRDU1

3,447

1.9420

XDUB

13:42:12

00029092540TRDU1

382

1.9420

XDUB

13:42:12

00029092542TRDU1

315

1.9420

XDUB

13:42:12

00029092541TRDU1

1,937

1.9380

XDUB

13:48:40

00029092628TRDU1

2,010

1.9380

XDUB

14:12:15

00029092742TRDU1

2,009

1.9340

XDUB

14:22:47

00029092762TRDU1

2,057

1.9340

XDUB

14:32:01

00029092823TRDU1

2,182

1.9400

XDUB

14:57:36

00029093264TRDU1

363

1.9440

XDUB

15:06:31

00029093349TRDU1

644

1.9440

XDUB

15:06:31

00029093348TRDU1

1,089

1.9440

XDUB

15:06:31

00029093347TRDU1

50

1.9440

XDUB

15:15:10

00029093406TRDU1

1,170

1.9440

XDUB

15:15:10

00029093405TRDU1

1,087

1.9440

XDUB

15:15:10

00029093404TRDU1

100

1.9440

XDUB

15:26:05

00029093501TRDU1

1,280

1.9440

XDUB

15:26:05

00029093500TRDU1

560

1.9440

XDUB

15:35:14

00029093587TRDU1

42

1.9440

XDUB

15:35:14

00029093586TRDU1

1,955

1.9440

XDUB

15:35:14

00029093585TRDU1

1,399

1.9440

XDUB

15:35:14

00029093584TRDU1

2,174

1.9440

XDUB

15:35:14

00029093583TRDU1

1,922

1.9440

XDUB

15:35:14

00029093582TRDU1

526

1.9420

XDUB

15:53:50

00029093733TRDU1

1,801

1.9420

XDUB

15:53:50

00029093732TRDU1

2,018

1.9420

XDUB

16:09:55

00029093807TRDU1

2,169

1.9420

XDUB

16:12:17

00029093812TRDU1

135

1.9400

XDUB

16:22:04

00029093868TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,729

1.6260

XLON

08:59:59

00029091201TRDU1

3,322

1.6320

XLON

09:24:16

00029091278TRDU1

1,073

1.6360

XLON

10:09:52

00029091638TRDU1

485

1.6360

XLON

10:09:52

00029091636TRDU1

1,096

1.6340

XLON

11:00:03

00029091922TRDU1

1,900

1.6340

XLON

11:00:03

00029091921TRDU1

1,579

1.6300

XLON

11:37:06

00029092076TRDU1

3,160

1.6340

XLON

13:11:43

00029092400TRDU1

1,103

1.6340

XLON

13:45:44

00029092621TRDU1

395

1.6340

XLON

13:45:44

00029092620TRDU1

1,526

1.6320

XLON

13:53:29

00029092644TRDU1

48

1.6280

XLON

14:22:47

00029092761TRDU1

4,809

1.6400

XLON

15:32:40

00029093547TRDU1

4,482

1.6380

XLON

15:35:06

00029093579TRDU1

1,531

1.6340

XLON

15:53:50

00029093731TRDU1

1,584

1.6380

XLON

16:27:27

00029093945TRDU1

178

1.6380

XLON

16:27:27

00029093944TRDU1

 


